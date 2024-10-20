But what difference will it make? Is the Israeli strategy of targeted assassination just a brutal version of whack-a-mole, killing one leader only for another, perhaps even more brutal, to take his place? When I was at school, we used to tell the story of history through kings and queens and military leaders. By the time I got to university, we were being taught that underlying social movements were far more important, that history happened “from below” and that leaders were just a kind of epiphenomenon of deeper social forces. This matters: if Sinwar was the product of deep social bitterness, then new monsters will emerge; however, if Sinwar and his like were responsible for violently imposing his gruesome ideology on the people of Gaza, then his death brings a certain hope.

A video posted on X gave me some hope the latter might be true. A man, seemingly from Gaza, surrounded by half-a-dozen children in a field of tents, sent a message in heavily accented Hebrew to the “citizens of the state of Israel”. He compared his own people living in tents with the Jewish festival of Sukkot, during which Jews live in temporary dwellings to mark, among other things, the fragility of human life. He spoke of the need for shalom. Oh God, I hope this video isn’t a fake.

But if Hamas have had their foot on the throat of such people, terrorising them into submission, then the death of Sinwar makes it more possible for many more such expressions of reconciliation to take place — and that means that there is light at the end of the tunnels. As the historian Simon Sebag Montefiore put it: “The big question is: can the wounded, grieving, heartbroken, enraged two nations of Israelis and Palestinians find a way to create a path out of this hell?”

The Republicans' weird problem predates Vance By Armin Rosen

There is one significant reason this assassination could be different. Symbolism matters. That the mastermind of October 7 is now dead could provide an off ramp for this horrendous war. The Americans will inevitably try to cast it as such. And perhaps even Netanyahu, now with increasing popularity back home, may feel he has just enough political authority to marginalise those ultra-hardliners in his cabinet for whom little short of the annihilation of Gaza will suffice as victory. He has described Sinwar’s death as “the beginning of the end” of the war. Certainly, a ceasefire in the Strip feels more possible now than it did a few days ago. But Hamas will still have to release the hostages for the war to end. And they may decide to murder more of them. In any case, the Israelis think that they are winning — so why stop now?

Sinwar’s death may be satisfying emotionally — and the absence of a rocket attack from Gaza following his death indicates how depleted his army had become — but the basic drivers of the conflict nonetheless remain in place. Too many of Israel’s neighbours are committed to its eradication. Iran will continue to supply arms and money to terrorists who seek the death of Jews. They will continue to develop nuclear weapons. Things are a long way from over.