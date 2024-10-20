The Ukrainians have also experimented with autonomous machine guns, as well as drones that use AI to identify and attack enemy targets. In the Middle East, meanwhile, and in an echo of Raven, it was recently revealed that Israel used an AI programme called Lavender to designate close to 37,000 Palestinians as Hamas targets.

Yet as the catastrophic civilian casualties wrought by systems like Lavender imply, battlefield efficiency and wartime morality are two very different things. Geoffrey Hinton, the so-called “Godfather of AI” and winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics, warned about the “possible bad consequences” of the technology — noting especially that robotic killers may one day move beyond our control.

It hardly helps, of course, that some of AI’s most ardent enthusiasts are arguably less than perfect. Though Scully unsurprisingly emphasises the ethics of Palantir’s platforms, her company has faced scrutiny over how it collects and uses data, while also apparently inviting young children to an AI warfare conference. That’s before you consider its murky relationship with the US government, with Palantir also causing controversy over its work for the NHS here in Britain.

Yet these challenges aside, Moiseev is ultimately confident that few people want to see society torn apart in a future ruled by killer robots. “Rather,” he suggests, “we should be developing AI to prevent and resolve disagreements.” In a broader sense, meanwhile, predictive AI can be used to not only foil attacks, but also respond to conflict and help civilians. Whatever the question marks around Palantir, it is currently using AI to help de-mine over 150,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian fields.

“Palantir apparently invited young children to an AI warfare conference.”

And what about that future hinted at Jalalabad? Could AI predict some future conflict? Moiseev thinks so. As he says, though the invasion of Ukraine came as a shock to most, a team of scientists and engineers based in Silicon Valley had already predicted Russia’s move almost to the day — even months before the war actually began. “There is often a wealth of signs that a conflict is on the horizon,” Moiseev adds, “whether unusual movement at missile sites or a sudden stockpiling of critical materials. The problem is that humans aren’t very good at spotting subtle clues. But for AI, that is one of its greatest strengths.”

No wonder US decision makers are hoping to use AI to analyse data to spot any future Chinese actions around Taiwan. Certainly, Admiral Samuel Paparo, a US Pacific Fleet commander, has implied as much. As he recently told a defence innovation conference, the Pentagon is looking for ways to “find those indications” of an imminent assault by the People’s LIberation Army. Given, moreover, that any eruption in the Pacific could occur without warning, experts have argued that AI could equally improve overall the general readiness of US forces year round.

Then there’s the question of whether the computers could be outwitted, by some enemy eager to retain a modicum of surprise. Tellingly, this may happen via even smarter machines, potentially millions of times more powerful than regular supercomputers. Quantum machines could analyse enemy movements in a second, smashing through their encryption.

It would be reckless, though, to let computers take complete control. As Spahr says, war is ultimately fought by men and women, meaning we can never allow an “automation bias” to cloud our strategic judgement. Given how his country’s adventure in Kabul ultimately ended, that’s surely sound advice.