Markham strikes up an ambiguous friendship with the leader of the revolution, the troubled and messianic Richard Gould. This pallid, dishevelled paediatrician is one of Ballard’s driven visionaries, characters the author said reflected his own dark side. Gould is preoccupied with the cruelty and apparent meaninglessness of the world and believes, at least initially, that destroying symbols of middle-class culture — video rental stores, the National Film Theatre, Tate Modern — will spur the docile English bourgeoisie into revolt against a hidebound and exploitative Establishment.

Later he arrives at a more radical view, seeing attacks on wholly meaningless targets as propaganda of the deed of a more disquieting, and thus more effective, kind. It will take this more extreme philosophy, a nihilistic kind of mysticism, to truly liberate the middle classes. Markham notes this change: “From now on, only meaningless targets should be chosen, each one a conundrum that the public would struggle to solve.” Gould hints gnomically at the purpose of such puzzles and mysteries: “There are bridges in the mind…They carry us to a more real world, a richer sense of who we are. Once those bridges are there, it’s our duty to cross them.”

This being a Ballard novel, the morally dubious but seductive Gould isn’t exactly a villain, nor even really an antagonist. And as Markham embraces the suburban guerrilla’s cause he seems to be in two minds about their methods — thrilled at the destruction, alarmed and later appalled at the harm done to innocents. As the campaign intensifies, Markham seems uncertain what level of violence he can countenance.

Reading it today, Millennium People strikes me as doubly prophetic. First, the methods of the revolutionaries mirror the activism of today. The attacks on art carried out by Ballard’s rebels uncannily anticipate the soup-throwing stunts of Just Stop Oil, while Gould’s preference for meaningless targets likewise finds its echo in the spray-paint attack on Stonehenge. Secondly, Ballard’s vision of a middle class beginning to struggle financially, even facing proletarianisation, has clear relevance today. In Britain and elsewhere, substantial numbers of middle-class households can be numbered among “the precariat”, oppressed by chronic insecurity, only one large unexpected expense away from serious trouble. The days when middle-class status guaranteed economic security are receding into the past.

This disquieting state of affairs has been deftly analysed by Joel Kotkin in The Coming of Neo-Feudalism. Focusing on the present-day struggles and future prospects of the bourgeoisie in the United States, Kotkin argues that ever-widening inequality threatens to transform the democratic social order into something resembling medieval feudalism. Social mobility will all but disappear and we shall witness the dwindling or even disappearance of the middle class, or as he calls them, “the yeomanry”. Under neo-feudalism, the majority will live under serf-like conditions, surviving on gig work and handouts and with next to no opportunity to improve their station. Wealth, property ownership and independence will be the near-exclusive preserve of a new gentry enjoying de facto hereditary privilege.

For Kotkin, the lineaments of a neo-feudal future can already be seen in the urban and suburban landscape where “elite communities are surrounded by urban poor and by small towns that are fading and becoming destitute”. He draws on the French geographer Christophe Guilluy who believes that globalisation has “revived the citadels of medieval France”. Given the ever-starker contrast between such secure enclaves, which are “like the castle towns of Japan or the walled cities of medieval Italy”, it’s clear Ballard was right to highlight the spread of the gated community as a highly significant, and worrying, development. In interviews, as well as in his later novels, he commented on how “the way in which the gated community is springing up all over the world now is an ominous sign”. “People aren’t moving into gated communities simply to avoid muggers and housebreakers, they’re moving into gated communities to get away from other people. Even people like themselves.”

Though troubled by it, Ballard was also fascinated by this new phenomenon. In particular, the psychology of gated communities intrigued him. In his novella Running Wild, the adult residents of an “exclusive estate to the west of London” have been massacred by persons unknown, and all the children have disappeared. The narrator reflects on the unusual psychological conditions that prevailed on the estate prior to the unexplained eruption of violence: “The residents had eliminated both past and future, and for all their activity they existed in a civilised and eventless world.”