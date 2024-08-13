Inhorn dubs these male partners the “unready men”. She frequently found that they were neither on the same timelines nor wanting the same things from dating and relationships as their female partners. Wishing for what Inhorn calls the “three P’s” — pregnancy, parenthood and partnership — the women in her study turned to egg-freezing as a last resort to these unexpected social differences.

But the mating gap isn’t just about education. Inhorn’s study also uncovered a darker shift that relates to a misalignment of values. She explains how the educated women in her study were raised on ideals of gender equality — seeking partners who are their equals and share their ambitions and values. However, she found in her research that women were dissatisfied. “Men have not been socialised in the same way with the same expectations,” Inhorn notes. According to her female interviewees, men “are less interested in being fathers in the way women want them to be”.

The women in the study spoke about the “Peter Pan” men: “They wine and dine you, act like they will settle down with you, but they are having fun in life and have no intention of being with you.” Of course, as many commentators like to highlight, the sexual revolution has changed the nature of courtship and dating — as women are liberated by contraception to engage in casual, consequence-free sex, so too are men able to have their cake and eat it.

While these social technologies, along with digital technologies like dating apps which suggest an endless supply, give men more options, the women in Inhorn’s study and beyond are stuck in a stalemate. The lack of pressure to settle down has meant that more educated women are getting to their late thirties with little choice but to preserve what they have left via egg-freezing. Here in the UK, the HFEA reports that the average age of egg-freezing is 38.

One cannot help but question whether hypergamy, the desire to form a relationship with someone of superior status, plays a role. This dating strategy is defined as women marrying up, seeking a male partner of high social status — proximity to power and wealth. And likewise, men marrying women of higher sexual status — youth and beauty. As women rise the educational and professional ranks, their social need to find a partner of higher social status doesn’t necessarily diminish, but based on these social patterns, their prospects diminish, with a smaller pool of potential partners. And likewise, the longer women focus on their social and economic independence, the longer they leave it to find a partner and, according to this theory, their sexual status diminishes.

When I asked Inhorn about the relevance of this theory, she dismissed it as socio-biological and, thus for her, misogynistic. “Men need to stop being intimidated and to change the way they think about these things,” she explains. “And women need to expand their view of what an appropriate partner is.” While Inhorn says 90% of women did have something positive to say about it, she is defiant that egg-freezing is not a solution to these social divides, but rather simply a stop-gap.