Oblomov, I imagine, looks like that stonily stoned chap in František Kupka’s The Yellow Scale. It’s a striking painting, a riot of yellows, with Kupka — for this is a self-portrait — staring defiantly at you, propped up in a cushioned wicker chair, a cigarette in one hand and the index finger of his other lodged in a lemony paperback, as if saying, “yes, I’m a lazy bastard. So what?”
That’s the vibe conveyed by Ilya Ilyich Oblomov, the hero of Ivan Goncharov’s second novel, published in 1859. He embodies that mid-19th century Russian ideal type — common enough in Turgenev and Pushkin — whom we would do well to emulate: the “superfluous man”. He is an “incorrigible, carefree idler”, his pal Penkin observes, but that’s an understatement.
Oblomov is paralysed by indolence. His achievement, in the first 50 pages, is to negotiate a relocation from his bed to his chair. He isn’t handicapped, Goncharov explains: “Lying down was not for Oblomov a necessity, as it is for a sick man; or a matter of chance, as it is for a tired man; or a pleasure, as it is for a lazy man: it was his normal condition.” Oblomov spends much of the novel in a state of near-permanent recumbency, wearing “an expression of serene unconcern, thoughts promenading freely all over his face”, his presence adding nothing to society, any more than detracting from it.
Oblomov, we learn, was once a clerk before he decided that working wasn’t worth the trouble. “In his opinion, life was divided into two halves: one consisted of work and boredom — those words were synonymous for him — and the other of rest and quiet enjoyment.” Accordingly, he decided to commit himself to a life of literary lethargy. He could afford to. With 350 serfs to his name, he has a modest rentier income that frees him from the indignities of work. His overseers swindle him, but he can’t be arsed to put in an appearance in distant Oblomovka, “on the borders of Asia”. Nor can he be bothered to stay au courant with the news. The morning papers bore him. So, too, does high society. He can’t stand the highfalutin eggheads at the Mussinskys’ salon, where they discuss da Vinci and the Venetian School: “Pedants. How boring!”
Oblomov was always a bit of a philistine. At school, “he was quite satisfied with what was written in his notebook and showed no tiresome curiosity when he failed to understand all that he heard”. So it was that, on reaching adulthood, Oblomov withdrew from society, spending his days like the Dude in The Big Lebowski, that inveterate slacker, though in the Russian’s case, his chosen uniform is a capacious oriental dressing-gown rather than a bath-robe, and he doesn’t reside alone in his bachelor pad but has a cantankerous Gogolesque manservant in tow. The two of them bicker like a married couple. Oblomov scolds Zakhar for his appetite: “Are you a cow that you have munched so much greenstuff?” The servant, in turn, faults him for his profligacy with glassware: why can’t the master imbibe directly from the decanter?
The foil to Oblomov is his dour German workaholic schoolmate, Andrey Stolz, a votary of the Protestant work ethic. Stolz laments Oblomov’s laziness: “What do you do? You just roll up and lie about like a piece of dough.” Much of the book is taken up with Stolz’s efforts to make a dull and dutiful German out of the lazy Russian. Needless to say, Stolz fails to improve Oblomov. At first, though, he succeeds in getting our slothful hero to hook up with Olga, and for a minute, Oblomov becomes a party animal, hopping from one soirée to the next. But it doesn’t last. His laziness returns, as it dawns upon him that “intimacy with a woman involves a great deal of trouble”, all the more with those high-maintenance “pale, melancholy maidens”, the kind that make you suffer “tormenting days and iniquitous nights”.
