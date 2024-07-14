At about two in the afternoon on 4 January 1960, a powerful Facel Vega two-door coupé appeared to waltz off a perfectly straight stretch of the Route Nationale 5 flanked on either side by parades of plane trees. The scene was Petit-Villeblevin, 100 kilometres southeast of Paris. Rebounding between trees, the opulent car was very badly smashed. Its driver, the publisher Michel Gallimard, died in hospital a few days later. His front-seat passenger, 46-year-old Nobel Prize winning novelist Albert Camus, was killed instantly. “I know nothing more stupid”, he had said not long before, “than to die in a car accident.”
Camus had accepted a lift from Lourmarin, the picturesque Provençal village where he had bought a house in 1958 and where his family had spent the New Year with Gallimard’s. His wife, Francine, and their twins returned to Paris by train from Avignon. Camus and the Gallimards took to the road with Floc, their Skye terrier. This was the era before autoroutes. The drive north through rural France was along the tree-lined Routes Nationales, with an overnight stop at the simple, Michelin-recommended Chapon Fin inn at Thoissey near Macon and lunch on the 4 January at the Hôtel de Paris et de la Poste, Sens, where the party ate boudin noir aux pommes de reinette and shared a bottle of Fleurie.
Gallimard was a highly experienced driver and, at Camus’s request, nursed the 200km/h Facel Vega at no great speed towards Paris. Quite what caused the fatal crash — possibly a mechanical failure — no one quite knew or knows. Ever since, the beautiful twin rows of trees that have so characterised and even defined great stretches of rural France, planted in a programme to improve trunk roads throughout the country from the late 1730s, have been accused of murdering motorists, motorcyclists and Nobel prize winners alike. Found guilty, they have been chopped down on a Reign of Terror scale. Where there had once been three million of these roadside sentinels, today there are fewer than 250,000.
Few politicians could be more pleased with this result than Jean Glavany, agriculture minister from 1998-2002 in Lionel Jospin’s “Plural Left” government. In 2001, the death of a young motorcyclist in Glavany’s Haute-Pyrénées constituency prompted biker gangs to attack 168 trees with chain saws. In the aftermath of the accident, Glavany said that roadside trees were to blame for 799 deaths in the previous year alone. “We must not hesitate”, he barked, “to cut down the trees when it is necessary.” Conservationists replied that the answer was not to accuse the trees, but to address the causes of the crashes: speeding, drink driving, mobile phone use, poorly timed overtaking and sheer fatigue.
Over the past fortnight, I drove much the same route as Camus and the Gallimards from close by Lourmarin before diverting north of Paris to Calais. For one who has cycled and driven along these roads over many years, the loss of the trees along the old Routes Nationales is devastating. Their disappearance is matched by the increasing hollowness of villages and small towns along the way: berets have long been ousted by logo-emblazoned baseball caps, burgers and pizzas are on offer at every turn, Gitanes dangling from lower lips are a thing of a Camus-distant past. While Lourmarin, like so many Provençal villages, is a tourist “destination” today, villages off the tourist beat are increasingly shopless, shuttered and all but silent for most of their deep-sleeping days. The Chapon Fin inn at Thoissey and the old Hôtel de Paris et de la Poste at Sens have vanished, too.
It’s not just that many former residents have upped sticks for hopefully more rewarding lives in French cities, but that so few people stop by them on road trips whether for coffee or lunch or to pick up baguettes, olives, ham, cheese and cherries because there is nowhere to do so. Nowhere to buy a baguette? Mon Dieu. Reason enough for rural protest. This sorry pattern is replicated through great swathes of France. True, rural depopulation is nothing new in this big country, but the extent of it today is alarming.
