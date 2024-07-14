You can choose to scythe through France on your way to the south, the sun and the sound of crickets along autoroutes largely oblivious to the small towns and villages on either side of 130km/h carriageways. If, though, there is a clue as to what might be happening around you, it comes in the guise of motorway toll gates. In recent years, these have been automated and are now staffless. Do those who once took your cash (comment?) now work in petrol stations on the edge of towns? Probably not. These are increasingly automated, too. So, you can drive from Calais to Provence without needing to meet or address anyone, or having to speak French, until perhaps you check in at your hotel.

Driving through the Massif Central, Auvergne, Burgundy and Champagne is an extraordinary experience. Such beautiful countryside; such a wonderful stock of handsome buildings. And yet, it seems all too often that neutron bombs must have fallen throughout rural France leaving its fabric more or less intact, but its population evaporated.

Despite numerous journeys through rural France, I have never knowingly met or conversed with a fascist, although I suppose very few people today in most of Western Europe would admit to being one. The impression the mainstream media gives — French and British alike — is of a rural France in thrall to “hard-Right” politics. What I have met is a sadness, a frustration and an anger nurtured by the powerlessness people of all ages feel as their countryside is stripped of life, their way of life. The very life promoted by tourist boards and the rose-tinted travel pages of newspapers and magazines. But when the political parties and the tree choppers of Paris appear to care little or nothing for their situation, how can the people of rural France not turn to political parties which say they are on their side? How can they not despise Emmanuel Macron whose security forces took out the eyes and blew off the hands of protesting gilet jaunes?

In this month’s French election, 37% voted for Marine La Pen and Jason Bardella’s “hard-Right” Rassemblement National (a larger proportion than that which voted for Keir Starmer’s triumphant Labour Party in the recent British election). It is easy to imagine support for RN growing in coming years. If Paris and the Left wanted to derail its opponents, and if it had sufficient common sense and humanity, it would aim to bring work and life back to rural France. It would see people as more important than automatic machinery and superficial technological efficiency.

Although Camus’s Lourmarin housed outsiders — artists, writers, summer holidaymakers — it was a working village in the old sense. The novelist’s best friend there was the blacksmith César Marius Reynaud, whose family had run the business for 400 years. Camus kept a donkey, rescued from Algeria. The only animals I saw in Lourmarin were well-groomed dogs, hopeful pigeons, basking cats and the occasional lizard.

Of course, things change. Imagine, though, government schemes that gave, for example, generous tax breaks to local start-up businesses and to companies happy to have staff working away from their main offices. Imagine cross-country railways with greatly improved services, which, outside the exclusive realm of the superb TGVs, are sparse in much of France. Imagine new types and forms of rural employment fusing hi-tech communications with craftsmanship and husbandry. Imagine, most of all, young people being offered the opportunity to live and work in beautiful parts of profound France. With good communications, this could yet be a dream for many.