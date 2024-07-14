This piece was first published in 2019.
My book Hillbilly Elegy is really an exploration of the American Dream as it was experienced by me and my family and the broader community in which I lived.
It chronicled a real decline in the American Dream, not because people weren’t consuming as much as they have in the past – if you look at the trend lines, we’re certainly able to buy more stuff today than we ever have been able to. It’s a story about family decline, childhood trauma, opioid abuse, community decline, decline of the manufacturing sector, and all these senses of dignity and purpose and meaning that comes along with it.
When I was growing up, what the American Dream meant to me was that I had a decent enough job to support my family, and I could be a good husband and a good father. That’s what I most wanted out of my life. It wasn’t the American Dream of ‘the striver’. It wasn’t the American Dream, frankly, that I think animates much of Washington DC. I didn’t care if I went to Ivy League law school, I didn’t care if I got a best-selling book, I didn’t care if I had a lot of money. What I wanted was to be able to give my family and my children the things I hadn’t had as a kid.
That was the sense in which the American Dream mattered most to me. Now, that American Dream is undoubtedly in decline, what should a conservative politics do in response? I think a first and preliminary step is that we have to distinguish between conservative politics and libertarian politics.
I don’t mean to criticise libertarianism. I first learned about conservatism as an idea from Friedrich Hayek – The Road to Serfdom is one of the best books that I’ve ever read about conservative thought. But I believe that conservatives have outsourced our economic and domestic policy thinking to libertarians, and because that’s such a loaded word, and because labels mean different things to different people, I want to define it as precisely as I can.
What I’m going after is this view that so long as public outcomes and social goods are produced by free individual choices, we shouldn’t be too concerned about what those goods ultimately produce. An example: in Silicon Valley, it is common for neuroscientists to make much more at technology companies like Apple or Facebook, where I think they quite literally are making money addicting our children to devices and applications that warp their brains, than folks who are neuroscientists trying to cure Alzheimer’s. I know a lot of Libertarians who will say ‘Well, that is the consequence of free choices. That is the consequence of people buying and selling labour on an open market, and so long as there isn’t any government coercion in that relationship, we shouldn’t be so concerned about it.’
If you remove the nods to libertarianism, and references to conservatism, it would actually be hard to place this piece on the left or the right.
By left, of course, I mean the old style left that cared about ordinary people and wanted to make their lives better. Not the modern left, with its woke obsessions and visceral dislike of working class people.
The modern left is a figment of your imagination. I have not met or seen anyone who would fit in that category.
Good piece. I think many of us have got into the habit of saying, “It’s the individual’s fault” without recognising that none of us lives in a vacuum and we are all shaped by our cultural environment. So yes, why not try to re-shape that environment for the good of society, even if it means limiting the freedom of individuals to indulge in destructive, anti-social choices activities. Perhaps it’s time that the good of society takes precedence over an individual’s freedom.
Excellent article. Staggering that it needs pointing out though – the idea that if everyone is just left to make their own choices this would somehow lead to a successful societal outcome is a fairytale – it ignores the reality of being human. There has to be some form of community influence, enough to prevent most of the harms but not too much too stifle the benefits of freedom.
Its quite remarkable that we actually have to state that there should be criteria, outside of market efficiency, by which we judge the success of our societies. And there is perhaps a commonality here between ideas on the left and the (non neoliberal) right – that we should decide the kind of society we want first, and only make the choices about how this is to be achieved second.
That is, after all, politics. Leaving it to a free market, always assumed to be benign, is the abdication of politics.
There actually haven’t been any successful societies, at least for a few thousand years. They all became victims of the same attributes that made them appear successful for a time.
I think you perhaps have to have come from the kind of background Vance himself comes from to realise how completely lame this sounds. But then how many kids from that kind of background actually grow up to have any kind of a voice.
“We know that young adults are marrying less….” I am at least doing my bit here – I’ve been married a heap of times!
I remember when this was last published and thinking it was good. It feels like Vance’s politics have been on a journey – understandable as by the standards of US politicians he’s still young. I totally get that aspect, my politics have changed since having children. I think most people’s do.
Well, perhaps al lot of those good things Mr. Vance strives for cannot be accomplished by political fiat. But not thwarting and destroying them by political fiat as is often the practice today would be a good start.
This is a much better approach. Many of the problems Vance complains about are unintended consequences of government do-good policies. The drug war, for example, forces people underground where they interact with terrible people selling unreliable products. Get government out of the way and people will flourish. Many more, not everyone, but that’s their choice.
What Vance misses is that Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. He need merely look around Washington DC to see how much corruption exists.
While I agree that the government cannot drift too far into libertarianism, attempts at changing individual behavior through government fiat are futile at best, and destructive at worst. The war on drugs has been a prime example of this. Fentanyl is not currently being prescribed legally. The government has no strategy to stop it. Merely saying that the government must stop it isn’t enough.
As for pornography and social media, who is to say where the line between harmful and beneficial is? Would Game of Thrones be considered over the line? What do you remove or disable from Facebook?
Food is another area, where its obvious that people act in their own worst interests. Because someone gets diabetes from drinking too much coke, should we deprive the person who treats themselves to a single coke a week? Cookies, cakes? Where does it end. Government cannot compel people to make good choices. I agree, it must stop enabling them to do so, such as using food stamps to buy obviously unhealthy food.
These debates on government power have existed for thousands of years. The Greeks have many writings on them. I perfect government does not exist. Neither do perfect citizens. The question is, what is the low hanging fruit to improve society, and what causes more harm than good?
objectively accurate, glad to see Vance on the ticket.
Except that he has totally turned round since he wrote this!
This is far better than anything any major politician in the UK is saying. Let’s hope he wins!
Thanks for reposting this. I’m a Libertarian, but I see Mr Vance’s points and agree with many of them. The question is: What political tools do you use to fix these issues?
Either way, I’m not American, but Vice President Vance sounds like it could be good for them!
Interesting. So he asks: “Whom do we serve? Do we serve pure, unfettered commercial freedom? Do we serve commerce at the expense of the public good? Or do we serve something higher? And are we willing to use political power to actually accomplish these things?”. And now he is in thrall to big business and a party who want to strip down government so that they can’t intervene.
This is the chap who at this time considered Trump to be “America’s you-know who (bad person)”. Now he is right up his fundament. Funny old world eh.
This makes perfect sense. The only problem is that it assumes we know what to do with political power, that we are wise. That has never proven to be the case. Before we had technology and the good life, society focused on striving for virtue. You would think that would be foolproof, but it led to a form of totalitarian rule and millions died.
Evolution has set us on a course that we may try to modify, but ultimately, it’s going to take its course despite us. That is the lesson of libertarianism. So libertarianism is not an answer, it’s just an observation.
Since I have never voted for Trump, but have voted in every primary and general election since 1971 except one, the upcoming general posed a challenge. Now I can vote for JD.
Careful – he has completely repudiated this line of thinking! Not the same guy.
It’s a wonderful piece on how crude society has become over the last thirty years. Better the internet has never been than we ended up like this.
It was always going to go the way of porn, addiction and power, just like everything else that has started off wanting to enrich and benefit mankind.
With other things, being binary meant that you could keep them away from developing minds more easily. The www is a different thing. It has already changed the thinking of a large part of the adult population so children have no chance.
Although you are right, do you really think the elites will give up such a powerful tool without a very nasty fight?
This kind of brain washing in order to manipulate the population has been dreamed of since the sixties.
I’ll stand up to defend libertarians.
Vance makes a sensible sounding appeal: how can it be that smart people be working on stuff and things and not Alzheimer’s research? This might be the free market outcome but how can it be the right outcome?
One of the core insights of libertarianism is that free markets work because they aggregate far more information than it’s possible for any one person to understand. Reality is big and complex and full of hard truths. Back when Vance wrote this, Alzheimer’s research must have seemed to him like the prototypical Good Cause, an initiative of such pure untrammelled virtue that no other goal in life could possibly compare.
But that was 2019. What do we know now in 2024? Well, some of us are now aware of a very nasty and unhappy fact: lots of Alzheimer’s research appears to be fraudulent. Whole lines of research trace back to papers that on close investigation turned out to be full of Photoshopped images. Nor is Alzheimer’s unique in this problem. Rando internet trolls discovered that the output of the Dana-Farber cancer research lab at Harvard was not only riddled with faked data and fraud but had been for over a decade and nobody had noticed.
Ponder the staggering scale of the conspiracy needed for this sort of thing to occur so regularly. And unfortunately a conspiracy is needed. Talk to people who work in university biomedical research off the record and you’ll start to hear mind blowing stories of faking, fraud and intellectual dishonesty. They knew, they have always known and those who tried to blow the whistle discovered it was useless. Many slinked away into the private sector, preferring to work on better advertising tech – useful to merchants at least – than work on a pretty sounding lie.
In other words the market was making the right call. The median app developer was doing more good for the world than the median Alzheimer’s researcher, it just didn’t seem that way because we didn’t want to consider the horrible possibility that maybe people who work on diseases aren’t all angels.
It’s the humility to realize that we don’t have the full picture that leads one to libertarianism. Vance, like Trump, does not have that humility. He is a semi-left wing populist nationalist, much like Le Pen, who sees the One Ring of government and dreams of the good he could whilst wearing it. That is a pity. Here’s to hoping his views evolve again.
The author is arguing for regulation (by governments), yet he has now gigned up to join an administration that, if it comes into being and if history is any guide, would be loosening, if not removing altogether, the regulations that are in place!
Shithead, liberty is what matters. It is why America exists. There is no point to America without liberty. The Revolution may as well not have been fought, and we be the property of Parliament with a powerless figurehead Crown without it. Your desire to rule with an occulted Crozier will not avail you, or stand you in good stead in history.
Your moral panic is as stupid as that seen about comic books, then about Elvis’ pelvis, then about rock music lyrics played backwards, then about Dungeons and Dragons, then about violent video games, then about satanic rituals in tunnels under daycares (where there were no tunnels but there were unjust convictions), then about violent video games again, and somewhere in there there was a moral panic about rock lyrics played forwards (and Dee Snider handed Tipper Gore her a$$ on a platter).