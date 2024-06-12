It is all very well pointing out that Churchill, for example, did not have exactly deep roots in the constituencies he represented in Oldham, Manchester, Dundee or Epping. Something similar, mutatis mutandis, could be said of Margaret Thatcher or Tony Blair. But people don’t especially want to be represented by a Churchill, Thatcher or Blair. They want to be represented by someone they see as, well, representative.

For example, just before the 2010 election, I ran a survey in which I asked people about the characteristics they wanted from their own MPs. Being local was one of the most popular responses, coming only very narrowly behind having MPs who shared the same political viewpoint. Indeed, more than a third of respondents prioritised having a local candidate over one who represented their views, and another 21% ranked them as of equal importance.

It’s worth pausing and thinking about that last sentence for a minute. We often think about elections in terms of ideas and policies. And yet fewer than half the respondents to the survey said that sharing these with their MP was more important than having someone who came from the same area. Lest you think that this survey is now old hat, pretty much the same thing comes through in other studies.

Of course, there are lots of different definitions of being “local”. Is it birthplace? Residence? (And if so, for how long?) And one interesting feature of “localism” is that you can become local — or, as with Mr McGuinness’s keys, at least appear to be. He is certainly not the first candidate to rent a flat in the constituency. It almost certainly means different things to different people. And it probably also varies between types of voter. While we don’t know a lot about how voters conceive of localism, we do know enough to know that overall they do care about it in their MPs.

For all that we can be sniffy about this, you can see why it might matter to them. The local candidate might be thought to be more invested in the area; an out-of-towner can just “up and off” if it all goes south. They might think that a local MP will work harder or understand them more. Perhaps a local politician will share their own values, in a way the carpetbagger does not. I am dubious that any of this is true, but it is surely not too difficult to understand the perception.

For all that each election creates arguments about parachuted candidates — just as this one did — the trend is actually in the opposite direction. Between 2010 and 2019, there was an increase in every election in the number of MPs who sat for constituencies in the region in which they were born. That applied to more than half of the House of Commons that just ended. Labour MPs have been more local than Conservatives, but the increase is true across the board. At every election since 2010, those entering the Commons have been more local than those exiting — and those coming in as a result of taking a seat have been more local than those who inherited a seat from the same party. And while it is always unwise, before a single vote has been counted, to make too many predictions about the composition of the next House of Commons, there seems little doubt that, after 4 July, the 650 MPs sitting on the green benches will have deeper local roots than the parliament they replaced.