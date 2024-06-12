You may not have heard of Ed McGuinness. The Conservative candidate for Surrey Heath this weekend posted a picture on social media of him holding a set of keys outside a front door. “Surrey Heath residents,” he said, “expect their MP to be a part of their community.” “Well as of today I am now a resident of St Paul’s ward!” It did not take long for someone to point out that the property in question was an Airbnb and so did not necessarily demonstrate the deep commitment to the constituency that McGuinness was anxious to prove.
On one level, this was just a low-rent campaigning story. Were it not for social media, it may not have been much noted outside of Surrey and perhaps not even noticed that much within Surrey. Yet it illustrates a broader point about British elections in recent years: the desperate desire of politicians to prove to their constituency how “local” they are.
Aside from the mockery of Mr McGuiness’s keys, over the past week I’ve seen a candidate attacked for not holding his birthday party within the boundaries of the constituency and another who tried to demonstrate his local roots by noting that it was where he had lost his virginity. Ok, I made the last one up, but the first is genuine and I do know of one Labour MP who talks about how he was conceived in his constituency, so it can only be a matter of time. Perhaps we shouldn’t give them ideas.
It’s been very clear from the selection contests this election that having some form of link to the constituency has been a key factor in determining who gets chosen to be a candidate, especially in many of the more winnable seats. The excellent Tomorrow’s MPs account on X, run by Michael Crick, found that around two-thirds of Conservative candidates are, or have been, local councillors. It’s all getting a bit too League of Gentlemen: local MPs for local people.
Just because you’ve lived in a constituency for a long time or have served as a local councillor doesn’t mean you have the required skills to be a decent parliamentarian. William Hague, for example, has complained that instead of would-be statesmen we will get glorified local councillors. “The House of Commons is being turned into Birmingham City Council on a bigger scale, and we all know what just happened to that.”
But there is a reason candidates bang on about it so much. Because when you ask voters, being local comes very high up their list of what they want from an MP. It’s a collective action problem: we might well want a parliament bursting with talent and a decent number of statesmen, but that is not what voters want in their local MP.
Perhaps if the electorate had more faith that the feckless globalized elite had their best interests at heart, they’d be less inclined to demand their representatives be “local”.
Its a no brainer as far as I can tell. At a minimum, they need to live where they represent.
Judging from the dates, this could be a consequence of the expenses scandal. Do selection committees and voters think a local boy/girl is more honest? It’s a thought.
It might also be a reaction to Blair’s habit of parachuting cronies into safe seats – Mandelson in Hartlepool for example.
Another possibility is that we tend to see our MPs as glorified citizens advice bureaux, so we want someone who knows his way round the locality. MPs’ postbags get heavier and heavier. It’s not a positive development. MPs are meant to be scrutinising legislation and holding the government to account, not sorting out wayward disability claims.
“If voters behaved with bovine obedience, then it wouldn’t matter too much who the candidate is”. Demanding and voting for a national party with an ideologically coherent policy platform is not bovine. Sending local busybodies to the national parliament to fixate on matters which would be better left to the district council is bovine. It will and has lead to a decline in the quality of national governance. And if MPs are all drawn from their own local region, then Conservatives from Scotland and the north, and Labour supporters from the south, have little chance of being selected, further reducing the already extremely shallow talent pool from which legislators are drawn.
MPs are sent to Parliament to ensure the local area has a say in the writing of laws that might affect it. The MP is not someone governing a local area, but is there to ensure an area is heard within the national debate. Examples would be rural communities with farm interests, or mining, or fishing communities ensuring laws and subsidies do not just benefit metropolitan areas.
The counter-point of the ‘professional’ politician who is supposed to be a great legislator overlooks the need for the law to consider a wide variety of circumstances and edge cases. It is not ‘theory’ for great intellectuals, but a practical task of balancing a broad set of needs. And first you need to know what those broad set of needs and views are, and then shake them up and, then, come to a compromise ‘all things considered’.
In systems which embed the party as the unit of representation, rather than geography, (for instance through PR lists) what you discover is that the party barons – the hidden high-ups – pick and choose who goes where on the list. They remove counterviews and ensure dogmatic purity, instead of bringing a broad set of practical ideas to bear. In geographic-based systems you get rebels, and rebel constituencies with a much greater sense of ‘muddle along’. It lacks the clean grandiose sweeps of the political theoreticians, but that’s good, because those grand theories might look great superficially, but fail in detail. It’s precisely the detail that a geographic-based system brings with its cross-section of experiences and needs.
I forget where I heard this story, but it goes that a Labour candidate in the 1945 election defeated a longstanding Conservative MP.
A few days after the election he arrived at the constituency by train and was greeted by the station-master who politely asked him whether he intended to make his annual constituency visit on the same day every year, as had been the custom of his predecessor.
I’m sure there are more than a few MPs who secretly yearn for those days when the job was a bit less like a glorified Citizens Advice Bureaux.
IIRC Palmerston only ever visited his constituency of Tiverton on polling day.
The British parliamentary system is based on local representation – has been for six centuries before universal franchise. Not only were regional lords and barons represented in parliament, but Knights of the Shire and Burgesses as towns and cities grew.
The whole two party/party political system might be disolved tomorrow and the UK could still have a functioning government (elected MPs would have to propose a leader who would then select ministers to form a government).
While it doesn’t matter where an MP comes from prior, once in parliament an MP is first and foremost a representative of his or her geographically defined constituency, not of a political party – parties are informal non-statutory arrangements. This is why MPs are expected to live in their constituency and not elsewhere (having family living nearby cements that attachment). In the worst case, in the event of civil war or secession of part of the UK, that constituency would not be left without representation.
So by all means get a talented Tory Scot to stand in Hampshire, but he or she must be willing to stay (to “stand”) there, with family, come what may, while representing those constituents.
That is not what an MP is or should be. Edmund Burke described it better: “Parliament is not a congress of ambassadors from different and hostile interests; which interests each must maintain, as an agent and advocate, against other agents and advocates; but parliament is a deliberative assembly of one nation, with one interest, that of the whole; where, not local purposes, not local prejudices, ought to guide, but the general good, resulting from the general reason of the whole. You choose a member indeed; but when you have chosen him, he is not member of Bristol, but he is a member of parliament.”
He is the member “for Bristol”. Ref. Hansard.
Oh well, you know best.
Where you have the FPTP system exclusively for discrete local areas then inevitably the voters are assuming that ‘their’ MP is representing them and needs to have a decent connection with their constituency. Perhaps that could be helped by having a mixture of local and regional MPs, or even making the House of Lords more relevant, which might be possible if it wasn’t such an embarrassment of cronyism.
The system is a bit like the constitution of the USA, very relevant when initiated but sadly not terribly appropriate to the modern world.
The option to a local candidate is normally a carpet-bagger promoted by central office for services rendered in the corridors of Westminster.
I suspect parliament and government would work better if MPs were ineligible if they: have never served as a local councillor; have never been employed by or for a politician ; have paid PAYE for at least 15 years; and are over the age of 45. That’s the gist, though details would need careful working out to close loopholes.
It’s pretty clear that we cannot find 650 people with sufficient skills and moral compass to be politicians. The idea of the constituency MP needs to be consigned to history. Paying about 100 people the same amount gives the country more chance of attracting candidates that are actually good at something and have achieved something. Isabel Hardman’s book “Why we get the wrong politicians” sets out the difficulty of finding time and funds for campaigning – so why not cut out the campaigning? Just publish candidates’ CVs, split the country into (say) ten areas with potential ten winners each.