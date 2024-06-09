We have been lied to about Kafka. Our received image is that of a morose manic depressive, a gloomy and sickly bundle of nerves hacking away at his craft in isolation, like some Lana del Rey avant la lettre. But as shown by his diaries, published afresh by Penguin on the 100th anniversary of his death, nothing could be further from the truth. We have Franz Kafka’s best friend and spin doctor Max Brod to blame for this hackneyed distortion.
To be fair to Brod, there would be no Kafka without him. As Kafka’s literary executor, Brod did posterity a favour by refusing to consign his friend’s diaries to flames, as was instructed of him. Fifteen years later, in 1939, he did another good turn, ferrying the files to Palestine along with him when Prague fell to the Nazis. By then, however, Brod had already committed his original sin of apotheosising his mate in Kafka: Eine Biographie, which came out in 1937. There, Kafka appeared less the sex fiend that he was in reality, and more the tortured saint that he later became in the public imagination.
Brod set the tone. After the war, he ran his blue pencil through Kafka’s diaries, which appeared in two volumes in English in 1948-9, the second translated by the humourless Hannah Arendt. It was on the strength of Brod’s bowdlerisation that the contemporary TLS reviewer was able to conclude that Kafka’s diary was “one of the saddest books ever written”. Brod himself artfully leaned into the theme. Kafka’s diaries, he wrote in 1955, “resemble a kind of defective barometric curve that registers only the lows, the hours of greatest depression, but not the highs”.
This was, to say the least, utterly disingenuous. If there were no highs in his edition, it was because he had expunged all of them. He had his reasons, of course. In canonising Kafka as a writer with serious pretensions, he was seeing to it that his own star rose. There was perhaps a touch of pudeur, too, in his calculus. Brod may not have wanted kith and kin to find out about their nocturnal escapades to brothels together. Not for nothing did Kafka’s father think Brod was a meshuggener ritoch — a crazy hothead.
Ross Benjamin, by contrast, has no axe to grind. In translating a German edition brought out by the S. Fischer Verlag, he has now restored the diaries to their original form. What we have here is a record of Kafka’s life in all its messy glory. Benjamin has essentially given us a facsimile: 700 dense pages of mid-sentence pauses and spelling mistakes, anachronisms and repetitions, doodles and drafts.
This is, above all, the portrait of a sex-mad dandy. “Wrote nothing,” reads more than one diary entry. “Nothing, nothing,” reads another. As a writer, I can attest to the inverse relationship between living and writing. What was he doing? Those laconic entries tell us that the man who wrote little knew how to live a little. A trip to Paris finds him and Brod living it up during the last gasps of the belle époque: “how easily grenadine with seltzer goes through one’s nose when one laughs.” Back in Prague, we find Kafka among his friends, all of them cackling heartily as he read aloud drafts of his stories. The Kafka of these diaries is a bon vivant, a man who enjoyed his puerile jokes and Quaker oats, a theatre aficionado who hit it off with a Yiddish theatre troupe, the kind his father — an assimilated German-speaking Jew — disapproved of.
If anyone’s a “rather vacuous chap”, I suggest that Pratinav Ali’s a far better bet than Franz Kafka.
Doing even a small amount of research on Ross Benjamin’s new translation of Kafka’s diaries shows that these are a far more serious work than this rather trivial, sensationalist article.
Any great work of literature ultimately exists in the mind of the reader and leaves scope for interpretation. What we take from Kafka’s novels and stories is necessarily subjective and individual and even varies during our lives.
My own current view is that Kafka wasn’t political or making any political comment, but rather identifying the deadening and dangerous nature of unaccountable bureaucracy. Does it matter whether that’s the message he intended (if indeed he intended there to be any message at all) ? Whether that’s a metaphor for his relationship with his father didn’t seem relevant.
I’d quite like to read this new diary translation (and re-read Kafka). I have no enthusiasm to read anything more from Pratinav Ali.
To which i might add:
This, as a summation of a life which – by any but the most rumbunctious standards – appears to been anything but uneventful.
As for “apolitical”, the writer needs to learn the difference between an aversion to politics and disinterest, a conclusion which he himself alludes to due to his experiences as a Jew.
My theory is that Pratinav Anil is a new pseudonym that Terry Eagleton is operating under to try and sell more pieces by riding the DEI wave. He’s picked up a random grainy old picture of some babu from bombay, and has sent that in to UnHerd to scam the editorial team. It’s the only possible explanation. The dead giveaway is the writing style. I mean, has anyone ever seen the two of them together in the same place?
Thumbs up for a good laugh! Though I think the comic comparison does a slight disservice to Eagleton’s wit–which is uneven and not a general hit here.
I’d like to see some evidence of Eagleton’s wit.
Very well said. Are we next meant to trash the Diary of Samuel Pepys or Confessions of Augustine because they reveal human failings, sordid or not, and “incorrect” politics?
The author is entitled to this ridiculous clickbait titled opinion. What the hell did I just read? Balderdash.
I found this article entertaining, in a pretty trashy way. So Kafka’s whoring and bouts of gluttony contained “nothing sordid”, at least in Anil’s reconstructed Bohemia?
This whole piece is suffused with a lurid judgement that seems to drool at the same time it scolds, reminiscent of Carvey’s SNL character The Church Lady: “Isn’t that special?!”
Perhaps an author of Anil’s considerable reading and rhetorical skill could try harder to avoid catty takedown jobs like this and the one he performed on Gandhi here over a year ago.
And yeah, I can feel a tinge of hypocrisy in writing that and would rather not pass a mirror right this instant. But I still think my point is valid–not that I’m impartial.
“Back in Prague, we find Kafka among his friends, all of them cackling heartily as he read aloud drafts of his stories.”
Yes. Perhaps the most absurd aspect of posterity’s valorisation of Kafka as a tormented genius who somehow intuited the totalitarian horror-show that was to come after his death is its failure to appreciate that he was above all a great comic writer.
‘there was nothing sordid about his life.’
Isn’t visiting brothels and using prostitutes is the very definition of sordid?
Yes, what a non sequitur! I think Anil mean to make “sordidness” purely a social judgment, and imply that Bohemia circa 1910 was so utterly decadent that such behavior would have been accepted by just about everyone there. Or to affect a moral neutrality of his own: “Who am I judge? I’ll leave that to conventional dullards”. Yet Anil clearly stands in some stance of disapproval toward Kafka, both for his (once) private behavior and perceived lack of political conscience.
He sounds like a kindred spirit*. I ought to read some of his stuff.
*Except for the whoring bit.
The Trial is a masterpiece.I haven’t a clue what motivated this article other than perhaps envy.
Start with the short stories
He was ‘vacuous’ based on what? His personal diaries are concerned with everyday human pursuits and relationships rather than intellectual abstractions?
Imagine that.
Vacuous seems like a vacuous word-choice
A very nice article by a writer new to me. Henry Ford said, “History is bunk.” It seems biography is as well. I had just begun reading The Trial — a dull business if I’m frank — and can now set it aside without a particle of guilt.