It’s true there are key similarities between the movements promoting gender ideology and “sex work”. Both argue that they are motivated by liberation from oppression and stigma; both are fuelled by misogyny. Their arguments rely on sexual objectification, male supremacy, female subordination, and rigid stereotypes about masculinity and femininity.

Liberal advocates of prostitution counter that it is a liberatory practice and a sexual identity — a stance which allows them to piggyback on the lesbian and gay movement. No wonder one of the many flags covering the busy streets of downtown Montreal to celebrate Pride month is that of sex workers’ rights. But this stance ignores the toll both take on women’s rights and women’s lives — especially upon the most vulnerable, who do not have the luxury of liberatory freedom.

For standing up for these women, many of those who have gathered at the conference have been subject to abuse. Reem Alsalem, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, has been targeted by transactivists for arguing that it’s dangerous to allow trans-identified males in women-only spaces. In a recently published report on prostitution, she condemned the practice of men paying for sex. The backlash was swift and brutal: sex workers’ rights activists accused her of supporting the criminalisation of women in the sex trade, even though she has made it clear that she considers them innocent victims of sexual abuse. Alsalem is not an uncontroversial figure. She came in for harsh criticism following her comments on the 7 October pogrom perpetrated against Israeli citizens by Hamas. When questioned as to why the UN had not (at that time) made a statement condemning the atrocities, Alsalem said she had not seen enough evidence to prove the terrorist group had used systematic rape and other forms of sexual torture during the attack. She has, subsequently, condemned any and all of the sexual violence being perpetrated during the current war.

Alert to all instances of female oppression, Reem does recognise that the sex trade is “a situation of extreme violence, to which many women and girls are subjected [to] systematically across the world”. But she also pinpoints another, more political, problem: “the drive to decriminalise prostitution, and the drive to demonise the victims and others that speak out against its normalisation is part of an incredibly dangerous, large-scale offensive that is being launched right now by evolved patriarchy against the rights of women and girls”.

She’s right. While those promoting these ideas claim to be progressive, they are actually reinforcing rigid, antiquated, anti-woman stereotypes. Men who pay for sex believe that they have both a need and right to do so, and rarely take into account the women involved. The same could be said for those men who wish to enter female-only spaces. While prostituted women are required to conform to an image of extreme femininity, men claiming to be women wear the trappings of female oppression like a costume.

As Andrea Long Chu illustrates in Females, many trans-identified men seem to aspire to the worst kind of sexual objectification: “The “barest essentials” of “femaleness” are “an open mouth, an expectant asshole, blank, blank eyes”. Similarly, Paris Lees, the trans-identified journalist, wrote: “Last summer I went to Ibiza, where I was catcalled, sexually objectified and treated like a piece of meat by men the entire week. And it was absolutely awesome.”