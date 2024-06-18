“You’re all a bunch of feminists, and I hate feminists!” shouted Marc Lépine as he gunned down 14 female engineering students in Montreal in 1989. I first visited the city in 2012 to write about this particularly horrific, misogynistic massacre. And every time I return, I see the terrible toll that unbridled male violence takes on women and girls.
Justin Trudeau has been a disaster for women here. He has done nothing to stem the violence and abuse faced by indigenous women, has made single-sex shelters illegal while supporting the blanket decriminalisation of pimping, brothel-keeping and sex-buying — and all in the name of “freedom and choice for women”.
This makes their resistance here that more powerful. I see it in full view when I return for the World Congress for the Abolition of Prostitution and march alongside survivors of the sex trade. Women of all ages, all nationalities, march and shout in unison: “What do we want? An end to prostitution!” We are rowdy, blowing whistles and singing in the vibrant and colourful demonstration. Placards bearing slogans such as “No john is a good john”, and “Prostitution is bought and sold rape” jostle above the throng.
There is, inevitably, a counter-demonstration. Whenever sex-trade abolitionists gather, rival activists who consider prostitution a “choice” and a legitimate form of “work” turn up to shill for the pimps and punters. They refer to us as “carceral feminists” because we believe that the law should intervene to stop men from buying and selling sexual access to women and girls.
And so, a wall of mounted police is mustered to protect us from a group of women and men shouting through megaphones. Some of these protesters are draped in blue and pink trans flags, and many wear keffiyehs covering their faces. One man wears a T-shirt that reads: “No Swerfs, No Terfs”. Another, dressed in a tartan skirt, holds up a placard: “It’s pride month: fuck a tranny”; while a woman waves a sign which reads “Fuck TERFS”. There are shouts of “Real work sucks! Blowjobs are real jobs”, and “No room for whorephobia, no room for transphobia, terfs and swerfs”.
Then, I hear my name through the loud hailer: “The fact they invited Julie Bindel to speak says everything we need to know. She hates trans people and sex workers.” I’m not surprised. Wherever feminists gather to discuss the threat to women’s rights, the masked marauders show up.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
I don’t think prostitution should be legalized, liberalized, or made more socially acceptable.
But the reason it is the oldest profession in the world is not because of ‘the patriarchy.’
It’s because human beings are animals, the male of the species has an overwhelming biological drive to reproduce, and markets will always emerge to sell sex through those women less fortunate in any society.
By all means help the women with support networks and aid to assuage the root causes and don’t puff up the ‘business’ with hyper-liberal propaganda.
But it’s never going to disappear.
Logically speaking, if a woman chooses to sell her body, then she is exercising agency over it. Preventing her from doing so is denying her this. At which point, who exactly is exercising control over women’s bodies.
Obviously the realities behind the decision of an individual woman to do so are in many cases grim indeed. (It could be pointed out that the realities behind men who do backbreaking work in poorly regulated mines are grim).
And perhaps there is a case for somehow trying to prevent pimps profiting from it. But define a pimp – is helping a woman market herself in a contractual agreement pimping? Is that what OnlyFans is doing?
I just find it very difficult to see how you can square believing in the right of women to control their own bodies with the belief that the law should intervene to prevent them from willingly doing so for financial gain.