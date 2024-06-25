Airport world is a parallel dimension. No matter where they are geographically, all airports are essentially the same place, with a simplified “international English” and a time zone only loosely tethered to its location. Airport world even has its own climate: uniformly air-conditioned, typically somewhere in the 21-24°C zone that studies also suggest represents the zone of maximum human productivity and cognitive performance.
Last week, airport world deposited me in Boston for a few days, during a heatwave that reached humid highs of 36°C. But the heat barely registered as such, thanks to America’s ubiquitous climate control, which helpfully kept my seminar strictly in the productivity zone.
On the rare occasions when I did venture outside, feeling my mind, skin, and limbs adjusting to the solid presence of heat, I found myself mulling over the meaning of air conditioning. What kind of culture sets about engineering away every local variation, even those of the air itself, in pursuit of a maximally standardised, rational and productive environment? The answer was, of course, originally America — but now, increasingly, that aircon culture has propagated worldwide.
A glance at the history and implicit ideology of air conditioning reveals that this technology began as industrial machinery, and swiftly became (at least in the United States) a domestic amenity for Everyman, on a par with indoor sanitation. It has flourished worldwide, as an enabler of economic development. And it expresses, in microcosm, the internationally homogenising power of American culture and technology.
The habitual denizens of the air it conditions, especially in airports, comprise a now-global supra-bourgeoisie. This class has come into its own in tandem with the digital and financial revolutions; its allegiance is, as conservative commentators are fond of complaining, often less to a nation than a placeless international culture of information work, buoyed by air-conditioned flights, offices and hotels, all linked by air-conditioned taxis, and facilitated by frictionless apps. Its members probably studied at Ivy League universities, but may originate from anywhere: for this aircon class, “diversity” genuinely doesn’t meanmuch more than minor variations in food preference, and the accent with which International Business English is delivered. This group is also, paradoxically, often at the forefront of climate-conscious and passionately egalitarian calls for global emission reductions.
But this poses a challenge: for as well as being a principal delivery mechanism for the placeless, timeless, frictionless diverse-but-homogenous and climate-controlled culture of the international bourgeoisie, aircon is also incredibly resource-hungry. Depending on how hot the ambient temperature is in any given country, cooling the air to the temperate productivity zone can be hugely expensive, in energy terms. Should it come down to a contest between Net Zero and air-conditioned comfort, which will prevail?
Join the discussion
Rejoignez des lecteurs partageant les mêmes idées qui soutiennent notre journalisme en devenant abonnés payants.Subscribe
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
I enjoyed this essay, even though I disagree with the premise that climate change is some kind of existential threat. It’s amazing how a simple device like air conditioning can change the world.
One semi quibble though with this statement; “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the American empire of technology, commerce and global homogenisation began to spread roughly concurrently with the spread of air conditioning.”
I think MH has it backwards. The availability of cheap, abundant, reliable energy allowed the U.S. and western countries to adopt widespread use of aircon; not the other way around. Kenya has less aircon because it doesn’t have an electrical grid as robust as the west.
Good point. The implication that the spread of air conditioning caused the spread of American technology, commerce and global homogenization does not seem right. Correlation does not imply causation.
“the internationally homogenising power of American culture and technology”
Except that refrigeration was invented in Glasgow. Let’s not overclaim.
If, as Lee Kuan Yew suggested, an artificially engineered temperate climate is a precondition for the “development” referenced in the phrase “developing world”, then the unevenness of global climates is itself an injustice.
Obviously the solution is to move the entire population to a less racist planet, like, say, Neptune.
I live in quite a hot place (summer maximums over 40C common enough). When I was a child 1960s and 1970s, private houses and cars weren’t air conditioned. I don’t know how we managed, and I wouldn’t go back.
Growing up I lived in a hot place in summer too, with a house that was not air conditioned. Our family car had air conditioning, but my dad’s vintage cherry red 1966 Mustang convertible did not. (You might guess which one I liked to drive.)
It wasn’t that bad. We sweated a lot during summer, and took a fair amount of cold showers. But the basement rooms were underground enough to be quite pleasant year round without airconditioning. Upstairs, we had to open windows and use fans.
My wife grew up in Japan. Her house was quite primitive by today’s standards, but perfectly adequate. No sewer hookup, so a vacuum truck came every now and then to empty out a septic tank. No air conditioning in the hot, humid summer. No central heating in the bitter, snowy winter. Just stoves and kotatsu to keep warm. She didn’t mind much.
I think it’s good to feel hot in summer and cold in winter. When we maintain homeostasis in our lives, we tend to weaken our ability to withstand variations. Just like trying to avoid all allergens and viruses weakens our immune systems.
Was mich nicht umbringt, macht mich stärker (What does not kill me makes me stronger), Friedrich Nietzsche said. Nassim Taleb built on that with his book Antifragile. We shouldn’t take that philosophy too far. But I’m afraid more and more we don’t take it far enough.
I wear a suit and tie to work, so air conditioning is even more crucial for me. I couldn’t care less about the cold (not that it gets cold here anyway – never below freezing) but I suffer in the heat. Funny you should mention Nietzsche, as I am a big fan of his. My favourite of his sayings is “If you stare at the ibis long enough, the ibis will stare back at you” (or something like that anyway….)
Ah, yes, the full aphorism is: “He who fights with monsters should be careful lest he thereby become a monster. And if thou gaze long into an abyss, the abyss will also gaze into thee.”
I like that saying too. I don’t really understand it, but at the same time, I do.
That’s quite amusing, when it ought to be abysmal!
Add to that, the ‘catastrophizing’ by mainstream media of what amounts to a bang average summer’s day in the UK, i.e. sunshine and a temperature around 25C (77F) with “yellow heat warnings” on the BBC
Inducing a sense of disaster into pleasant sunshine should be grounds enough for withdrawal of the Beebs licence fee on its own.
I live in the same city as Martin M and only got an air-conditioner when I was in my 40s. I do love it, but I know I would adjust if I had to live without it. Before that I lived for a couple of years right on the equator (about an hour from Jakarta) and certainly didn’t have an air-conditioner (or the electricity to run it). Also lived in Canton for a few years without air-conditioning despite the trying humidity of the late spring/early summer. It takes me about two years to adjust to a different climate … and then you’re just living life, like everyone around you.
I could get by without an air conditioner too, provided I lived in Hobart (or, better still, Dunedin).
Mary doesn’t claim to be a scientist, yet she has a superior and uncanny ability to discern science and technology’s ability to transform culture and society.
I often think of the expression “hidden in plain sight” as I read her articles. Always a worthwhile read.
How did people in different parts of the world evolve to adapt to different climates in the tens of thousands of years before the Industrial Revolution brought energy for heating in winter and cooling in summer?
The point is they didn’t. They were controlled by their environment. Now they control it.
There never was any pre-lapsarian idyll or noble savage. That’s just romantic twaddle.
Even in today’s world, there’s a fair bit of evidence that demonstrates even within individual countries that climate plays a massive part in productivity. Take Australia, the poorest city there is Darwin, which is closer to the equator and therefore, the hottest. The wealthiest ones are Adelaide and Melbourne in the south, thus cooler. In America, the poorest states are those of the Deep South and even in Europe there’s a significant wealth gap between the countries north and south of the Alps.
In short, hot weather is seemingly bad for productivity. It might also be one reason why slavery was so prominent in the histories of countries and empires in areas like the Mediterranean, Middle East, Asia etc?
Very good point. And it coincides with the research Mary Harrington noted in her article about how people have greater mathematical ability, academic performance, and clarity of thought in moderate temperatures.
Since the sixties the economies of the US Deep South have been utterly transformed by Aircon. They would depopulate rapidly if they had to give it up.
Anyone who has witnessed the same thing happening in eg Vietnam knows that the hair shirt approach to climate change proposed by Monbiot, JSO etc is a complete and total non-starter.
Fantastic article.
Today I read an Unherd article about an online rumor that the Israeli Defense Force was training its dogs to rape Palestinians. Apparently this unfounded, improbable and vile rumor has gone viral.
I was reminded of that viral rumor when I read the following statement in Mary Harrington’s article: “if you proposed to the 88% of American households with aircon that they sacrifice their cooling systems for the sake of people in Uttar Pradesh.”
Now that possibility could easily be turned into a credible rumor in connection with Biden’s climate agenda. I’m surprised Team Trump hasn’t picked up on it.
Solar energy?
I live in South Carolina and it’s currently 97F. (36 C). I do love it when people from England quip about the evils of air conditioning.
The greatest talent of the English middle class is our ability to convince ourselves that our motives are altruistic when of course they’re anything but. It’s the heritage of Methodism.
The Scots, being Presbyterian, are worse though.
The answer is an affordable abundant dependable and relatively clean source of energy with which to generate electricity on a widely distributed basis. SMRs???
Wonderful article, which illustrates the levels of hypocrisy throughout the luxury belief system that is the climate change gravy train.
Aircon – not the revolver, or the train – is the machine that won the West.
Tho on a biz trip to Dallas, in sweltering September, I used to pack a thin sweater when going out to dinner with the team — the restaurants were simply frigid.
I was struck by: “the fact that climate change is driving dangerous increases in summer heat across many parts of the world”. My understanding is that in many parts of the world, cold places are getting a little less cold and that night time temperatures are rising slightly. This has given rise to an increase of a fraction of one degree per decade in the global average temperature. You would need an extremely accurate thermometer even to measure this, let alone experience it as a human being. If I recall correctly, globally, cold still kills 9 times as many people as heat. That said, air conditioning provides massive benefits to people living in hotter climes and it is not virtuous for those in the developed world to suggest or imply that developing countries should not aspire to have it, least of all on the grounds that it will increase carbon dioxide emissions.
There is a very definite correlation between latitude and culture, maybe even a causation?