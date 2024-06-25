X Close

The Big Air Con Elite climate hypocrisy is not sustainable

A festival-goer escapes the heat in an air-conditioned tower during Stagecoach Country Music Festival (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

June 26, 2024   6 mins

Airport world is a parallel dimension. No matter where they are geographically, all airports are essentially the same place, with a simplified “international English” and a time zone only loosely tethered to its location. Airport world even has its own climate: uniformly air-conditioned, typically somewhere in the 21-24°C zone that studies also suggest represents the zone of maximum human productivity and cognitive performance.

Last week, airport world deposited me in Boston for a few days, during a heatwave that reached humid highs of 36°C. But the heat barely registered as such, thanks to America’s ubiquitous climate control, which helpfully kept my seminar strictly in the productivity zone.

On the rare occasions when I did venture outside, feeling my mind, skin, and limbs adjusting to the solid presence of heat, I found myself mulling over the meaning of air conditioning. What kind of culture sets about engineering away every local variation, even those of the air itself, in pursuit of a maximally standardised, rational and productive environment? The answer was, of course, originally America — but now, increasingly, that aircon culture has propagated worldwide.

A glance at the history and implicit ideology of air conditioning reveals that this technology began as industrial machinery, and swiftly became (at least in the United States) a domestic amenity for Everyman, on a par with indoor sanitation. It has flourished worldwide, as an enabler of economic development. And it expresses, in microcosm, the internationally homogenising power of American culture and technology.

The habitual denizens of the air it conditions, especially in airports, comprise a now-global supra-bourgeoisie. This class has come into its own in tandem with the digital and financial revolutions; its allegiance is, as conservative commentators are fond of complaining, often less to a nation than a placeless international culture of information work, buoyed by air-conditioned flights, offices and hotels, all linked by air-conditioned taxis, and facilitated by frictionless apps. Its members probably studied at Ivy League universities, but may originate from anywhere: for this aircon class, “diversity” genuinely doesn’t meanmuch more than minor variations in food preference, and the accent with which International Business English is delivered. This group is also, paradoxically, often at the forefront of climate-conscious and passionately egalitarian calls for global emission reductions.

But this poses a challenge: for as well as being a principal delivery mechanism for the placeless, timeless, frictionless diverse-but-homogenous and climate-controlled culture of the international bourgeoisie, aircon is also incredibly resource-hungry. Depending on how hot the ambient temperature is in any given country, cooling the air to the temperate productivity zone can be hugely expensive, in energy terms. Should it come down to a contest between Net Zero and air-conditioned comfort, which will prevail?

The story of aircon is also the story of American global hegemony. Invented in 1902 by American engineer Willis Haviland Carrier, to address summer humidity problems in a Brooklyn printing factory, aircon swiftly spread first to other factories and then to private homes. The first mass-produced domestic aircon units cost the equivalent of hundreds of thousands of dollars; but by 1947 it was already so widespread the British scholar S.F. Markham hailed it as “the greatest contribution to civilisation in this century”. By 1979, Time reported many Americans simply took it for granted: they “no longer think of interior coolness as an amenity but consider it a necessity, almost a birthright, like suffrage”. No wonder, then, that half a century later the American Olympic team should react with horror to news that the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris proposed achieving “the greenest Games yet” by providing athletes only with passive, air-source underfloor cooling and fans.

US Olympic organisers were among a number of countries that responded by promising to supply their own air conditioning. By contrast, the Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge hailed the aircon-free Paris Olympic village as a positive step in emissions reduction. But perhaps this just reflects just how unevenly distributed airport world still is: Kipchoge grew up in (and still lives in) Kenya, where only around 15% of homes have air conditioning despite average summer temperatures of 35-40°C. It’s reasonable to imagine he is less alarmed by the prospect of a warm night or two, than someone from a country where 88% of homes have it despite far lower average summer temperatures.

Kipchoge’s relaxed response to the prospect of heat also points to something discreetly masked by the seeming neutrality of aircon: the way it flattens local differences. Heat doesn’t just affect comfort: it shapes whole cultures. When you don’t have access to aircon, beyond a certain level of heat, the air stops being a backdrop to everyday life; instead, it becomes something elemental. Even well before the level of heat that threatens health, in the absence of climate control it transforms what is possible — even what is thinkable.

This is obvious at the level of architecture. For example, “riad” palaces, built for wealthy Moroccan traders before the aircon era, are constructed to maximise shade and curate hidden, refreshing luxury for the chosen few. Such buildings have few or no external windows where the sun hits, but look inward instead, to an internal courtyard usually built around a pond or fountain. It’s obvious in the way climate shapes behaviour, too: even in relatively temperate Spain, before aircon the hot summers impelled a norm of working in the early morning and late evening, with a “siesta” during the hot part of the day. (Spain has only begun to abandon this practice since the spread of aircon.)

Nor is it just cultural practices. Decades of research support the conclusion that mathematical ability, academic performance, and clarity of thought in general, are most easily sustained at airport temperatures: that is, in the mid-20s. Heat affects our emotions, too: as the New York Times put it, over a comfort threshold (again, roughly consistent with airport world norms) being hot makes us “irritable, impulsive and aggressive”. Murder, assault, and domestic violence all rise when the weather is hot.

In his travelogue A Passage to England (1959), Nirad Chaudhuri suggests that the English temperament is formed by the comparatively mild and changeable climate of the British Isles, speculating that this made the English “responsive to changes in the environment, capable of meeting surprises of all kinds […] and of taking contretemps with good humour”. Conversely, Chaudhuri argues, for the British imperial administrators, the extreme Indian heat turned a habitually temperate people into “extremists with an incredible stridency in their opinions, which became raw and crude”.

If, in Chaudhuri’s view, the heat was capable of affecting otherwise self-controlled Englishmen in this way, it invites the question: how much more of the rationalism, the work ethic, and the low-time preference commonly associated with “Western” cultural norms is at least in part the product of relatively temperate European and North American climates? Whatever the answer, studies on temperature and productivity suggest the converse is already demonstrably true. If you want rationalism and productivity to be normative, even in a hot country, you need to engineer ambient temperatures to suit.

“Access to cooling seems a matter of global justice for progressives.”

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the American empire of technology, commerce and global homogenisation began to spread roughly concurrently with the spread of air conditioning. For in practice, that’s really what “development” means: the global rollout of temperate-world lifestyles, behavioural norms, and commercial practices, underwritten by artificial climates adjusted to enable that mindset. The great Singaporean leader Lee Kuan Yew understood this: in a 2010 interview, he said: that, along with Singapore’s signature style of pragmatic multiculturalism, air conditioning was the single most important factor in its success, “by making development possible in the tropics”.

But this raises uncomfortable questions about the real meaning of “climate justice”. If, as Lee Kuan Yew suggested, an artificially engineered temperate climate is a precondition for the “development” referenced in the phrase “developing world”, then the unevenness of global climates is itself an injustice. As long as you understand “justice” to mean widening access to economic development, the world’s variable temperature is discriminatory to the extent that it impedes populations from being more like the denizens of airport world.

Once you add the fact that climate change is driving dangerous increases in summer heat across many parts of the world, access to cooling seems a matter of global justice for progressives. But the emissions generated by climate control are also part of what is causing temperatures to rise. Today, around 8-10% of Indian households have aircon, but International Energy Agency projections expect this to grow to 50% by 2037, impelled by steadily-rising temperatures in the country — even as the power required to operate these new units helps to accelerate the rise.

How, then, does widening access to aircon square with the need to rein in global carbon emissions for climate reasons? Is the solution a global redistribution of climate control in favour of hot countries? I suspect the US Olympic team’s response to the prospect of doing without is emblematic of the one you’d get, if you proposed to the 88% of American households with aircon that they sacrifice their cooling systems for the sake of people in Uttar Pradesh. And I also suspect that such a reaction stands as a metonym for the way “emissions reduction” will play out overall, between the aircon class and the rest.

The denizens of airport world may currently profess to be both climate-conscious and egalitarian. But this lifestyle cannot sustainably be generalised to the whole planet. And as this becomes more obvious, even the most progressive among their number will surely abandon their egalitarianism long before they switch off the aircon. After all, the only other solution would be to try and move the planet’s entire human population to the temperate zones of Europe and North America, before retreating into (presumably air-conditioned) enclaves a safe distance from the resulting chaos. And surely not even an elite blinded by aircon culture to the real depth of global human cultural differences would consider something as reckless as that.

Mary Harrington is a contributing editor at UnHerd.

moveincircles

28 Comments
Jim Veenbaas
Jim Veenbaas
6 hours ago

I enjoyed this essay, even though I disagree with the premise that climate change is some kind of existential threat. It’s amazing how a simple device like air conditioning can change the world.

One semi quibble though with this statement; “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the American empire of technology, commerce and global homogenisation began to spread roughly concurrently with the spread of air conditioning.”

I think MH has it backwards. The availability of cheap, abundant, reliable energy allowed the U.S. and western countries to adopt widespread use of aircon; not the other way around. Kenya has less aircon because it doesn’t have an electrical grid as robust as the west.

20
0
Reply
Carlos Danger
Carlos Danger
2 hours ago
Reply to  Jim Veenbaas

Good point. The implication that the spread of air conditioning caused the spread of American technology, commerce and global homogenization does not seem right. Correlation does not imply causation.

3
0
Reply
Ian_S
Ian_S
7 hours ago

“the internationally homogenising power of American culture and technology”

Except that refrigeration was invented in Glasgow. Let’s not overclaim.

11
0
Reply
Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
8 hours ago

If, as Lee Kuan Yew suggested, an artificially engineered temperate climate is a precondition for the “development” referenced in the phrase “developing world”, then the unevenness of global climates is itself an injustice.
Obviously the solution is to move the entire population to a less racist planet, like, say, Neptune.

8
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
5 hours ago

I live in quite a hot place (summer maximums over 40C common enough). When I was a child 1960s and 1970s, private houses and cars weren’t air conditioned. I don’t know how we managed, and I wouldn’t go back.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Martin M
5
0
Reply
Carlos Danger
Carlos Danger
5 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

Growing up I lived in a hot place in summer too, with a house that was not air conditioned. Our family car had air conditioning, but my dad’s vintage cherry red 1966 Mustang convertible did not. (You might guess which one I liked to drive.)
It wasn’t that bad. We sweated a lot during summer, and took a fair amount of cold showers. But the basement rooms were underground enough to be quite pleasant year round without airconditioning. Upstairs, we had to open windows and use fans.
My wife grew up in Japan. Her house was quite primitive by today’s standards, but perfectly adequate. No sewer hookup, so a vacuum truck came every now and then to empty out a septic tank. No air conditioning in the hot, humid summer. No central heating in the bitter, snowy winter. Just stoves and kotatsu to keep warm. She didn’t mind much.
I think it’s good to feel hot in summer and cold in winter. When we maintain homeostasis in our lives, we tend to weaken our ability to withstand variations. Just like trying to avoid all allergens and viruses weakens our immune systems.
Was mich nicht umbringt, macht mich stärker (What does not kill me makes me stronger), Friedrich Nietzsche said. Nassim Taleb built on that with his book Antifragile. We shouldn’t take that philosophy too far. But I’m afraid more and more we don’t take it far enough.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Carlos Danger
18
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
1 hour ago
Reply to  Carlos Danger

I wear a suit and tie to work, so air conditioning is even more crucial for me. I couldn’t care less about the cold (not that it gets cold here anyway – never below freezing) but I suffer in the heat. Funny you should mention Nietzsche, as I am a big fan of his. My favourite of his sayings is “If you stare at the ibis long enough, the ibis will stare back at you” (or something like that anyway….)

2
0
Reply
Carlos Danger
Carlos Danger
43 minutes ago
Reply to  Martin M

Ah, yes, the full aphorism is: “He who fights with monsters should be careful lest he thereby become a monster. And if thou gaze long into an abyss, the abyss will also gaze into thee.”
I like that saying too. I don’t really understand it, but at the same time, I do.

2
0
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
25 minutes ago
Reply to  Martin M

That’s quite amusing, when it ought to be abysmal!

0
0
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
28 minutes ago
Reply to  Carlos Danger

Add to that, the ‘catastrophizing’ by mainstream media of what amounts to a bang average summer’s day in the UK, i.e. sunshine and a temperature around 25C (77F) with “yellow heat warnings” on the BBC

Inducing a sense of disaster into pleasant sunshine should be grounds enough for withdrawal of the Beebs licence fee on its own.

3
0
Reply
Russell Hamilton
Russell Hamilton
2 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

I live in the same city as Martin M and only got an air-conditioner when I was in my 40s. I do love it, but I know I would adjust if I had to live without it. Before that I lived for a couple of years right on the equator (about an hour from Jakarta) and certainly didn’t have an air-conditioner (or the electricity to run it). Also lived in Canton for a few years without air-conditioning despite the trying humidity of the late spring/early summer. It takes me about two years to adjust to a different climate … and then you’re just living life, like everyone around you.

2
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
1 hour ago
Reply to  Russell Hamilton

I could get by without an air conditioner too, provided I lived in Hobart (or, better still, Dunedin).

1
0
Reply
M James
M James
7 hours ago

Mary doesn’t claim to be a scientist, yet she has a superior and uncanny ability to discern science and technology’s ability to transform culture and society.

I often think of the expression “hidden in plain sight” as I read her articles. Always a worthwhile read.

4
0
Reply
Steven Carr
Steven Carr
2 hours ago

How did people in different parts of the world evolve to adapt to different climates in the tens of thousands of years before the Industrial Revolution brought energy for heating in winter and cooling in summer?

4
0
Reply
Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
10 minutes ago
Reply to  Steven Carr

The point is they didn’t. They were controlled by their environment. Now they control it.

There never was any pre-lapsarian idyll or noble savage. That’s just romantic twaddle.

0
0
Reply
John Dellingby
John Dellingby
1 hour ago

Even in today’s world, there’s a fair bit of evidence that demonstrates even within individual countries that climate plays a massive part in productivity. Take Australia, the poorest city there is Darwin, which is closer to the equator and therefore, the hottest. The wealthiest ones are Adelaide and Melbourne in the south, thus cooler. In America, the poorest states are those of the Deep South and even in Europe there’s a significant wealth gap between the countries north and south of the Alps.

In short, hot weather is seemingly bad for productivity. It might also be one reason why slavery was so prominent in the histories of countries and empires in areas like the Mediterranean, Middle East, Asia etc?

4
0
Reply
Carlos Danger
Carlos Danger
1 hour ago
Reply to  John Dellingby

Very good point. And it coincides with the research Mary Harrington noted in her article about how people have greater mathematical ability, academic performance, and clarity of thought in moderate temperatures.

0
0
Reply
Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
15 minutes ago
Reply to  John Dellingby

Since the sixties the economies of the US Deep South have been utterly transformed by Aircon. They would depopulate rapidly if they had to give it up.

Anyone who has witnessed the same thing happening in eg Vietnam knows that the hair shirt approach to climate change proposed by Monbiot, JSO etc is a complete and total non-starter.

1
0
Reply
jason mann
jason mann
8 hours ago

Fantastic article.

3
0
Reply
J Bryant
J Bryant
8 hours ago

Today I read an Unherd article about an online rumor that the Israeli Defense Force was training its dogs to rape Palestinians. Apparently this unfounded, improbable and vile rumor has gone viral.
I was reminded of that viral rumor when I read the following statement in Mary Harrington’s article: “if you proposed to the 88% of American households with aircon that they sacrifice their cooling systems for the sake of people in Uttar Pradesh.”
Now that possibility could easily be turned into a credible rumor in connection with Biden’s climate agenda. I’m surprised Team Trump hasn’t picked up on it.

4
-1
Reply
Cristiana Bertola
Cristiana Bertola
6 hours ago

Solar energy?

3
0
Reply
J Hop
J Hop
5 hours ago

I live in South Carolina and it’s currently 97F. (36 C). I do love it when people from England quip about the evils of air conditioning.

6
-3
Reply
Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
44 seconds ago
Reply to  J Hop

The greatest talent of the English middle class is our ability to convince ourselves that our motives are altruistic when of course they’re anything but. It’s the heritage of Methodism.

The Scots, being Presbyterian, are worse though.

0
0
Reply
Malcolm Webb
Malcolm Webb
1 hour ago

The answer is an affordable abundant dependable and relatively clean source of energy with which to generate electricity on a widely distributed basis. SMRs???

2
0
Reply
Ben Scott
Ben Scott
1 hour ago

Wonderful article, which illustrates the levels of hypocrisy throughout the luxury belief system that is the climate change gravy train.

2
0
Reply
peter lucey
peter lucey
1 hour ago

Aircon – not the revolver, or the train – is the machine that won the West.

Tho on a biz trip to Dallas, in sweltering September, I used to pack a thin sweater when going out to dinner with the team — the restaurants were simply frigid.

1
0
Reply
Cool Stanic
Cool Stanic
16 minutes ago

I was struck by: “the fact that climate change is driving dangerous increases in summer heat across many parts of the world”. My understanding is that in many parts of the world, cold places are getting a little less cold and that night time temperatures are rising slightly. This has given rise to an increase of a fraction of one degree per decade in the global average temperature. You would need an extremely accurate thermometer even to measure this, let alone experience it as a human being. If I recall correctly, globally, cold still kills 9 times as many people as heat. That said, air conditioning provides massive benefits to people living in hotter climes and it is not virtuous for those in the developed world to suggest or imply that developing countries should not aspire to have it, least of all on the grounds that it will increase carbon dioxide emissions.

1
0
Reply
Gordon Black
Gordon Black
15 minutes ago

There is a very definite correlation between latitude and culture, maybe even a causation?

0
0
Reply