When my girlfriends proposed moving into a rental house without a dishwasher, I was appalled. After all white goods had done for feminism, here we were willingly returning to the dark ages. Would I have to quit my job to scour a pullulating pile of dirty dishes?
It turns out it isn’t that bad. I actually don’t mind the time I spend mulling over my day with the warm, soapy water flowing over my hands, for once neither tapping nor scrolling. And it’s all been much easier since my flat-mate brought home a “Scrub Daddy” — not an obliging older boyfriend, but a grinning, all-American sponge.
Fear not: this isn’t the start of some trad-wife manifesto, calling all the hunnies back to the kitchen to be kept barefoot and pregnant. But rather, as technology and Artificial Intelligence take control of our everyday existence, to hail those mundane tasks which allow space for thought. As if we were to forsake them, what would we do instead? The chances are we’ll just spend more time in a high-tech trance: already, we spend nearly three hours a day on our phones, and even longer on laptops.
Consider the dreamy tranquillity of Vermeer’s muse The Milkmaid as she pours milk from a terracotta jug. While there is nothing to envy in her domestic servitude, there is something beguiling about how lost in thought she is while engaging in a mindless task. Her thoughts seem away: perhaps on a lover, or perhaps she has just struck upon the idea of oat milk. Such moments of serene reflection are vanishingly rare nowadays, as we whip out our phones to kill time as we sit on a train or wait for the kettle to boil.
Yet it’s not just our thoughts we are surrendering to technology; it’s our memory too. When my grandfather was a child, he was made to learn great chunks of poetry by heart. I by contrast, like my whole generation, have outsourced my memory to my phone, where I set reminders, keep phone numbers and compile vast to-do lists. Why bother to remember the words of the Bard — or even my new postcode — when I can look them up in an instant? And you can forget about learning a foreign language once we each have our very own Babel fish.
I hear of small acts of defiance: one acquaintance is memorising everything that matters to him, from phone numbers and flapjack recipes to the most elegant of maths theorems. It might seem foolish — resistance is a little futile at this stage. But just because we can delegate our duties to machines, does that mean we should?
Quite an impressive article from OW-J.
It seems she understands something of great importance – our use of time – and has found the means to express her ideas. Combining understanding of activity that’s meaningful and the inexorable rise of technology that only someone immersed from birth might do, she raises serious questions that go right to the core of whether we’ll succumb to AI or remain in a position to utilise it for our benefit.
Our evolutionary psychology is struggling to keep up with the pace of change, and some of the results can be seen in the everyday news feeds where young people (and not so young) just can’t grasp what’s happening around them and therefore resort to simplistic explanations.
I hope we’ll see more articles from her, although i’d always prefer quality over quantity.
Agree this was an enjoyable article. I appreciate how Unherd gives young journalists opportunities for publication. I recall one of their employees called Nicholas Harris published two or three excellent articles, but I haven’t seen anything from him recently.
PwC’s modelling is woefully shortsighted and limited – conducted by people who are (ironically) trying to position themselves so as to always be selling something to someone.
What their modelling fails to take into account is that most, if not all, markets have limits. This means that if AI helps increase productivity for everyone, then companies will very quickly find themselves coming up against those limits.
For example, if AI increases employee productivity by say 46%, and that increase is applied across all companies in that industry, but the market demand for products and services can only accommodate a 23% increase. Well… that means a lot of the workforce starts to become superfluous, and we know what comes next after that.
And with an increasing number of the population out of work, ironically, the market limits will shrink even more, leading to even more lay-offs.
Fun times ahead.
Three cheers for dishwashing! The tangible feel of the plate, the water, the soap, the rag. And at the end, a clean pile of dishes that YOU made happen with your own two hands. These days, that’s slightly glorious.
I agree. It’s the last thing i do every night before bed, and it provides a much-needed interval between the day and (hopefully) restful sleep.
AI and robotics will allow everyone who wants one to have a robot servant. I certainly want one as will many others so nobody is going to succeed in slowing this down or stopping it I am pleasedcto say.
The free-time thing is a bit of a myth. Economies run on the exchange of labour. If machines take over something, we just switch to swapping another type of labour. It’s in our nature to find ways to work for each other.
A lecture by J.A. Froude in 1876 appears to be the source of a nineteenth-century joke that there are some communities that are so poor they are reduced to taking in each other’s washing.