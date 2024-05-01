But mild cognitive impairment — MCI — is not the same as dementia. It refers to memory glitches which may be noticeable but don’t affect the person’s ability to function. Alzheimer’s Research UK says that about one in 10 people who have been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment develop dementia each year. However, they also say that five in 10 will either stay the same or get better, with their memory returning to normal. Memory problems can be triggered by all manner of things: depression and anxiety, vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders — even some types of medication and being generally unwell, for example with a chest infection. Nonetheless, stories such as Deborah’s have been used as the basis of the evidence that the Bredesen Protocol works.

Another is Bredesen’s “Patient Zero”. She was so depressed about her symptoms and prognosis that she had been saving up prescription pills to end her life. “I was so desperate at that point,” she says, “that I just wanted to check out.” She contacted Bredesen anonymously because she was afraid of losing her security clearance in her job. And after three months on the protocol, she noticed a transformative change. “I was just running around the house saying ‘I got my brain back I got my brain back.’ I was just so overjoyed,” she says. Convinced this proved the protocol worked, Bredesen reported her as a case study in a paper published in 2014.

When we wrote to Dr Bredesen saying his protocol had been described as “quackery”, he sent us this case report along with other research papers that he claimed provided the evidence for his treatment plan. He highlighted his medical qualifications obtained from some of the most prestigious establishments, that he’d worked in famous Nobel Prize-winning labs and had more than 230 peer-reviewed publications. “Few clinicians, and no reporters, understand the fundamental science that underpins what we are doing,” he says. “I doubt if any has read all of our publications.”

But according to Rob Howard, professor of Old Age Psychiatry at UCL, Bresenden’s claims are largely based on poor science that no reasonable practitioner would consider indicates efficacy. “He doesn’t really have any data that’s worth debating with him,” he says.

Indeed, the research that Dr Bredesen produced for us highlights problems with the way this sort of material is published and disseminated. He sent links to three studies, which he had previously referred to as “anecdotal reports” — the least reliable form of evidence. Another paper referred to the “trial” that clinics point to when they claim: “84% of the patients showed improvement.” But in fact the paper, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, does not prove the protocol works. The 25 patients studied had a mixture of “dementia or mild cognitive impairment”, and given that many patients with MCI improve by themselves, we would expect to see improvements over time, regardless of treatment.

In any case, because the protocol uses multiple interventions, even if we did see genuine improvements, we would not know whether it was the simple advice that “worked” (prioritise sleep; eat a plant-rich diet; exercise for 45 minutes six days a week) — or if it was the complex regime of herbal supplements, “brain training”, “gut healing nutrients and digestive enzyme support” along with, for some patients, naltrexone (a drug used to treat opioid addiction and alcohol dependance). Bredesen’s conclusion that “it is possible to reverse cognitive decline in MCI and early dementia with a personalised, precision medicine” is astonishing, given that the nature of their study design meant they could prove no such thing.