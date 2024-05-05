Unfortunately for those same voters, the self-inflicted wounds just keep on coming. With unrest breaking out on campuses all over America, the Republican Party could simply have left the Democrats to stew in their own juices, taking as little action as possible to impede the ongoing breakdown of the progressive coalition. Instead, they committed what could be a catastrophic political mistake: rushing through bipartisan (a word that is now becoming despised in America) legislation to address antisemitism in the country.

Whatever one thinks about the intentions of the Antisemitism Awareness Act passed last week, its requirement for the Department for Education to enforce a more expansive definition of antisemitism could easily backfire. It conveys an image of a panicked political class reaching for the nearest opportunity to do something — anything — to make all the discontent go away. By doing so, they are poised to make it all much, much worse.

The GOP — after spending years lambasting the Left for opposing free speech, wanting “safe spaces” and complaining about how other political opinions are somehow a physical threat to their safety — for some reason decided that March 2024 was the perfect time to take the plunge and out-Left the Left. As a result, saying that a person is more loyal to Israel than to America could be potentially now a criminal act of speech, while calling someone a “Putin stooge” or “Russia puppet” would be an admirable act of free speech. In the meantime, far from stopping angry or hateful talk about “the Jews” or “Jewish influence in America”, laws like this will likely encourage it.

There are two factors that make this bill so incredibly poisonous for the Right. The first point is that many people truly do care about constitutional rights (why anyone is shocked by this is an open question), and they didn’t vote for their politicians with the understanding they’d use their mandate to try to attack the constitution. The second is more delicate: one of the examples of “antisemitism” mentioned in the law consists of assigning blame to Jews for the crucifixion of Jesus. To say that this is a hot potato to many Christians — who interpret this the Republican Party trying to ban or at least suppress parts of the Bible itself — is an understatement. The bitterness, anger and hatred expressed by Republicans at their own politicians is starting to reach a breaking point.

As both parties in the US now face their own internal crises of delegitimation, they are, ironically, beginning to cling to each other for safety — inadvertently or otherwise. In an illustrative example, the more conservative wing of the House GOP, furious about Mike Johnson’s betrayal, are now talking about toppling him from his position, just as they did with his predecessor. In response, the House Democrats have signalled their intention to save Johnson from his own Republican colleagues, essentially confirming accusations that Johnson has betrayed his own party. This kind of “bipartisanship” is exactly the wrong medicine for the crisis America is now struggling with; all it does is confirm that voting doesn’t matter and that the system is rigged — that it is a theatre for political games rather than solutions.

If one turns to social media platforms, one can see this process play out in real time. For the longest while, commentators warned about how America was becoming dangerously “polarised”, dividing into separate tribes that no longer saw eye-to-eye on anything. But even polarisation and mutual hatred can be a stabilising force. In 2017, if one took to what was then called Twitter, a tweet by Trump would be inundated by Democrats calling him a monster and a fraud, as well as Republicans showing their support. The same dynamic applied to Democrats making controversial statements: the Republicans would come in to mock and insult them, and the Democrats would come in with words of support.