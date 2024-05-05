As May takes hold, the crisis brewing inside America’s political system shows no signs of abating; if anything, recent events have only confirmed how serious things have become. On May Day itself, the police moved in to quash the occupation at Columbia University in New York. Many miles from there, on the other side of the continent, their peers helplessly watched on as counter-protestors at UCLA set off fireworks and attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment.
Both incidents foreshadowed the looming crisis that awaits the Democratic Party, whose convention in August is ominously slated to be held in Chicago. In 1968, the jamboree was also held in the city, where, due to growing and intractable divisions over the Vietnam War, it became one of the most contentious political gatherings to take place in American history. The idea that anti-war sentiment, once inflamed and radicalised, can somehow be quashed by sending in riot cops is wishful thinking. On this reading, Chicago 2024 may very well be a repeat of Chicago 1968.
None of this, however, is good news for the Republican Party. Their crisis, though somewhat less commented on, is even more profound than that facing the Democratic Party. The Democrat coalition is splintering, and organisations, friendships and patronage structures are openly fracturing over the strain imposed by US support to Israel. But the Grand Old Party is absolutely in no position to capitalise on this — because it is now facing a collapse as well.
For months now, signs of dysfunction have been obvious inside the Republican coalition. Support for Israel had for a very long time been not just assumed but essentially required for anyone who wanted to hack it as a pundit or politician on the American Right; and those who thought otherwise did well to keep their own counsel. Since November 2023, however, that omertà has been slowly unravelling, with publications like The Daily Wire becoming flashpoints in a brewing intra-right conflict.
But questioning the utility of Israel as an ally was only the first crack in the dam, the foreshock before the real earthquake was to begin. For more than half a year now, US support to Ukraine had been held up by the GOP inside the House of Representatives; before that, the previous Republican speaker was toppled by his own comrades for related reasons. The argument for this obstructionism was quite simple: America cannot continue to send infinite sums of blood and treasure to other parts of the world while the homeland is falling apart, with the most bleeding ulcer believed to be the completely chaotic situation at the southern border. As a result, the political balance between the pro and anti-Ukraine factions inside the American Right came to rest on a straightforward maxim: no money for Kyiv until something is done about the border.
For half a year that compromise held, until the Republican speaker, Mike Johnson, went against internal party rules to pass a number of bills with the help of the Democrats. The result was an orgy of foreign spending to the tune of $100 billion dollars, with money for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan — but nothing for the border. To add even more insult to injury, the GOP also caved on warrantless wiretapping of Americans, something else its own base strongly opposes. The mood inside the Republican base as a result is now exceedingly bitter, hostile, and angry; people feel like they’ve been stabbed in the back by their own politicians, and that the entire political system is now openly hostile to them and their interests.
