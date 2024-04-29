“There are too many bloomin’ blacks,” the florist, perched behind her stall on Rochdale’s high street, says without a hint of shame. Her friend interjects: “They sit around here drinking and doing drugs… There are no police about. We need someone firm to fix it — someone like Trump.”
Who is that someone? Who will Make Rochdale Great Again?
Since storming to victory in February’s by-election, George Galloway has vowed to tackle Labour’s “corruption”, restore a maternity ward to the local hospital, and, as part of his “lasting legacy”, coax Primark to open a new store in the town. With the help of a Grand Alliance between his hard-Left Workers Party and other local candidates, he has also pledged to destroy Rochdale’s Labour Party in Thursday’s local elections.
One man hoping he’ll succeed is Billy Howarth. The flat-capped, plain-talking local attacked Galloway as “divisive” while running against him as an independent in Rochdale’s by-election but is now standing as a candidate for the Workers Party. “I thought his election would be a stepping-stone for the international stuff [Israel-Gaza], but actually he’s gone totally the opposite way,” he says. “Yes, he’s still speaking about the international stuff, but he’s speaking about Rochdale, and what Rochdale needs and he’s willing to fight for it.”
Howarth’s life has been deeply scarred by Rochdale’s depredations. Growing up on the sprawling Kirkholt Estate, built in the Forties by German prisoners of war, he was groomed and abused by a local paedophile, George Crawford, from the age of eight. “He was an animal of a man,” Howarth says now. “He was notorious. Never got convicted of it, but he was supposed to have raped over 200 boys.”
Widespread sexual abuse is still taking place in Rochdale, Howarth tells me, but he believes he has at least had some measure of justice. In 2000, Crawford, by then in his 60s and nearly blind, was charged with the sexual abuse of 10 boys during the Seventies and Eighties. A year later, while the trial was still ongoing, his wife found his body slumped against their living room door. He had been beaten to death by a local man with an ornamental lamp. At the killer’s trial, the prosecution said Crawford’s murder had been motivated at least in part by reports of his abuse spreading through the local area.
“I wouldn’t join any mainstream party,” Howarth says. “I hold all three of them accountable for Rochdale’s children being abused. It’s the poverty; it’s a class thing. I don’t believe it’s racial. There’s white guys involved in this too. They target girls from children’s homes and girls from dysfunctional families. They’re easy targets.”
Ken Livingstone (remember him?) Once remarked, “If voting changed anything, they’d abolish it.” It was Livingstone being mischievous, but for the people of Rochdale, it’s important.
If things are to change for the better in Rochdale, five things need to happen. People should vote. They should vote for the candidate most likely to bring improvements, not who represents their ethnic or political group. They should hold councillors to account. Councillors should be prepared to be held to account. And proper journalists should keep an eye on what goes on.
Big ask, I know. But more of the same won’t change anything.