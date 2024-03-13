For a spy, a job requiring furtive anonymity, James Bond always did have an unusual side-line in mass homicide. Apart from The Man with the Golden Gun, where Bond dispatches only the eponymous Scaramanga, his body count almost always hits double figures, peaking with 47 kills in the post-Cold War GoldenEye. Such brutality — and the cinematic thrills it supplies — is enabled by Bond’s “licence to kill”, a ruthless prerogative supposedly invested in him by the security services. Outside of the cinema, this could be regarded as an unrealistic fiction, the British public content that no government of theirs would allow its agents such discretion. Until last Friday that is, when it was revealed that — in the decidedly un-cinematic twilight of Eighties Belfast — a British spy had been operating with almost exactly this authorisation.
Last week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) released its long-awaited report from Operation Kenova, a seven-year criminal investigation costing £38 million, into the activities of a British Army agent known in the media as “Stakeknife”. Rumours about this agent first surfaced at around the time of the Good Friday Agreement, in 1998. Stakeknife was said to be Freddie Scappaticci, a bricklayer from Belfast who was recruited by the army in the late Seventies. It was claimed that his intelligence had saved “countless” lives, even if it came at a terrible price.
The chilling allegation against Freddie Scappaticci was that during his time as an army agent he became a senior figure in the IRA’s infamous “Nutting Squad” (to “nut”, in Northern Ireland, is to shoot someone in the head). Part of Scappaticci’s job had been to find spies in the IRA and interrogate them, in other words hunting down people like him. If the Nutting Squad extracted a confession from a suspected agent, a recording was sent to the IRA Army Council where the likes of Martin McGuinness would decide if the victim was to live or die. Usually, Scappaticci recalled, the order that came back was: “take him out and give him it”. Newspaper reports suggested that Scappaticci might have been involved in as many as 50 murders. In itself, this was shocking. Far more disturbing was the idea that his army handlers knew about this and may have been complicit.
Operation Kenova was set up in 2016 to investigate the claims about Scappaticci and, if true, build a criminal case against him and his handlers. It was hoped that this would provide justice for the families of those who had been abducted and murdered by the Nutting Squad. Over the next seven years, a team of 72 detectives conducted 336 interviews, and went through more than 12,000 classified records from the archives of the local police, the army and MI5, in what will ultimately go down as the largest murder investigation in British history. But it led to no criminal prosecutions. That’s mainly because its principal target, Freddie Scappaticci, died before final charging decisions could be reached. The man leading Operation Kenova, Jon Boutcher, recently appointed Chief Constable of the PSNI, accepted that his investigation had failed to deliver justice. But he was adamant that it could still remedy the historical record, and provide lessons for future British governments.
The Operation Kenova report published last week was clear and uncompromising. On too many occasions, Boutcher wrote, Scappaticci’s handlers turned a blind eye to their agent’s horrific crimes. Some of these handlers, when questioned by Boutcher’s detectives, argued that Scappaticci’s intelligence had allowed them to save “hundreds” of lives. Boutcher strongly disagreed. After going through most of the written reports attributed to Stakeknife, he estimated that this intelligence saved no more than about 10 lives. Although his team did not find any direct evidence of Scappaticci taking someone’s life, they estimated that he was personally involved in as many as 14 killings. Based on this, Boutcher estimated that more lives were lost as a result of Stakeknife than were saved, a catastrophic inversion of the moral trolley problem that his handlers had been playing with real lives in Northern Ireland.
What’s interesting about this conclusion is that Boutcher did not criticise the initial decision to recruit Scappaticci. Nor did he state that this agent should have been dropped as soon as he joined the Nutting Squad. Instead, Boutcher argued this was a question of degree: that Scappaticci had been allowed to go too far and that his handlers had failed to provide rigorous oversight. And they did this because Stakeknife was a prize asset. The ultimate goal for anyone in the business of running spies is to recruit an enemy official as an agent. That’s been the case since the dawn of espionage, and it was true in Northern Ireland. Britain wanted agents deep inside the IRA, and would sacrifice at least some principles to get them there. But this wasn’t following some existing law, nor are there other well-known examples of agents from MI5 or MI6 being free to kill with impunity. And that’s why the Stakeknife story should make us fundamentally confront what it means for Britain’s operatives to pose as members of violent extremist organisations.
In Britain, we have historically maintained a respectful epistemological distance from our intelligence agencies. “Secrecy”, the historian Peter Hennessy wrote, “is as much a part of the English landscape as the Cotswolds.” As recently as the late Eighties, we indulged the idea that MI5 did not officially exist — during the Sixties, MI6’s headquarters still displayed a plaque saying it was the “Minimax Fire Extinguisher Company”. When it comes to the secret world, we have a history of looking the other way.
During the Troubles, this laissez-faire stance bled into the way that agents like Stakeknife were run. When a senior Special Branch officer went to Margaret Thatcher in 1986 and told her that a worrying number of police informants in Northern Ireland were taking part in serious crimes, the response from Downing Street was clear: “Please continue to do what you’re doing. But for goodness’ sake, try not to get caught.” This attitude percolated down from the top, until it reached the men and women looking after the likes of Scappaticci. It was in the background as they tried to figure out what to do with the intelligence he was supplying. Each time he told them about a forthcoming attack, or a murder that was being planned, they faced a dilemma: will we save more lives if we act on this intelligence, or if we don’t?
The same real-life game theory was applied during the Second World War by government officials in Bletchley Park. They knew that if they acted on everything, the Germans would work out that their encrypted Enigma messages were being read and change their codes. As a result, there were times when the British chose not to intervene in order to save more lives in the long run. In a very similar sense, Scappaticci’s handlers often chose not to act, hoping that protecting their source would ultimately allow them to save more lives. But according to Jon Boutcher, they frequently made the wrong call, and should have intervened many more times than they actually did. And part of the problem, Boutcher suggested, was that those in the intelligence community had “a tendency to view the Stakeknife case through rose-tinted spectacles”. They were beguiled, he felt, by the mythology surrounding this agent, and the “irony” and “poetic justice” of having a spy inside the IRA’s spy-hunting unit. Maybe they also believed that nobody was ever going to rake over the details of what they were doing, which would help to explain why they were willing to give Scappaticci what was, in all but name, a licence to kill.
It’s rare for a police investigation to lead to new legislation, but the Stakeknife case was the driving force behind the government’s 2020 Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill. Never before had Parliament debated whether government agents should be allowed to take part in murder. But Operation Kenova had shown that the law on agent-running was woefully inadequate. This new bill would clear up just how far government agents could go. Some politicians called for an upper limit on agent criminality, and hoped that this bill would make it impossible for spies to participate in serious crimes including sexual violence, murder and torture. No amount of intelligence, they argued, could ever justify murder.
But the government — or rather the intelligence agencies — disagreed. Their argument was that by allowing some crimes, and not others, it might be possible for a terrorist leader to identify any spies in their group by asking them to carry out a proscribed activity. Anyone who refused would come under suspicion. As a result, the final draft of this unprecedented legislation, described in The Guardian as “shameful”, had no upper limit on agent criminality. It became known as the “licence to kill bill” before it had even passed.
On the face of it, this new law is deeply troubling. MI5, MI6, the police, and a surprisingly long list of other government agencies now have the power to authorise their agents to commit serious crimes. But look at the detail of the legislation, and you can see that a situation like the one in which Freddie Scappaticci found himself, when he came to believe that he had a licence to kill and could freely take part in as many IRA killings as he saw fit, is unlikely ever to happen again. The new law is by no means perfect, though it has introduced a system of checks and balances that were not there during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. But ultimately it only relitigates one of the central ethical dilemmas of liberal society: how much harm do we permit the security services to inflict in order to keep us safe?
If the likes of Martin McGuinness instructed Scappaticci to “take him out and give him it”, the responsibility for those murders is theirs, not the British government’s. Scappaticci’s 14 (at least) murders would have happened anyway; the lives his information may have saved were a net credit. A criminal informant not actually involved in any crime is useless. Refusing to infiltrate criminal organisations in order to avoid dealing with nasty people would be an abdication of responsibility. It was because the IRA was going nowhere militarily in the early 1990s – losing popular credibility and riddled with informers – that they embraced the peace process. The tragedy is, young Irish people have subsequently been spoon fed a history of the Troubles which cherrypicks killings by the security forces and filters out the far greater level of murder and maiming by Republican paramilitaries.
“the responsibility for those murders is theirs, not the British government’s. Scappaticci’s 14 (at least) murders would have happened anyway”.
The drug dealer’s defence is not convincing: the responsibility for any of those murders is the IRA’s and the British Government’s and anyone else’s who took part, regardless of motivation, unless they were coerced.
Ultimately MI5 had to weigh up what would be lost by removing Stakeknife from his position. Those poor souls were going to be murdered by the IRA whether he was there or not, so there wasn’t going to be more people killed by bending the rules and letting him be involved and staying where he was. However by removing him then there was a real possibility others would have lost their lives through the lack of intelligence he was providing.
As the article says, if you prohibit spies from partaking in criminal activity then you render them entirely useless
I’m afraid I find the details too damning to agree with you.
Two of the men MI5 knew were about to be targeted but forbore to warn included RUC Superintendant Bob Buchanan, a married father of two young boys and RUC Chief Superintendent Harry Breen, also a married father of two. Breen was executed face down after being incapacitated, while holding a white handkerchief. The IRA men drove off cheering according to local witnesses.
They had been allowed to travel to Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland to meet with a unit of the Gardai that MI5 knew was in cahoots with the IRA.
They had to pass along the Edenappa road which was the very heart of ‘Bandit Country’ in South Armagh. Thanks to Scappatici Military intelligence knew there would be an ambush waiting for them. Mr. James Molyneaux, the MP for Lagan Valley asked, in the parliamentary debate which followed the murder –
“[Was] it necessary to meet in Dundalk, of all places? It is generally recognised to be the garrison town and operational base of the IRA. If such meetings and consultations serve any useful purpose, would it not be safer to meet here in London? After all, it is only 50 minutes’ flying time away for both forces”
Was it necessary? We may still ask. When twenty-odd years after the murder we beheld our late Queen compelled by her political advisors to press the hand of friendship with IRA Commander and Stormont Deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Was it really necessary?
This was 1989?
What was the purpose of meeting “a unit of the Gardai that MI5 knew was in cahoots with the IRA”?
That’s what makes it even worse, to my mind. Under the 1985 Anglo Irish Agreement the RUC was compelled by Parliament to engage in cross border ‘consultations’ with the Gardai about security. Westminster ordered them to go.
One can only imagine what those loyal, hard bitten RUC veterans of the Nationalist insurgency felt as they drove south into ‘enemy territory’. Could they conceive they might to be sacrificed to preserve the life of an informer? The courage is unimaginable. Certainly there is no question now that Scappatici and MI5 knew what awaited them.
Kipling was in his prophetic mood when he wrote of –
“The Faith in which we stand,
The laws we made and guard,
Our honour, lives, and land
Are given for reward
To Murder done by night,
To Treason taught by day,
To folly, sloth, and spite,
And we are thrust away.
The blood our fathers spilt,
Our love, our toils, our pains,
Are counted us for guilt,
And only bind our chains.
Before an Empire’s eyes
The traitor claims his price.
What need of further lies?
We are the sacrifice.”
Occasionally I feel that it would have been far better for us all, including the UK Establishment, if the Brighton Bombers had succeeded.
It was just the sort of cathartic shock that the country needed to pull it out of its smug, supine, post-war stupor, and would have been the greatest political assassination since that of Gaius Julius Caesar some two thousands years before.
However it would very regrettably have meant the loss of Lady Thatcher, undoubtedly our finest post-war Prime Minister well before her time, so I confine my musings to my Spaniels, who make no comment.
Sadly, the Brighton bombers did “succeed”. 5 dead and 31 wounded. It also effectively ended Norman Tebbit’s career.
You do wonder if this sort of *real history* gets taught in our schools these days. We are in danger of forgetting just how awful Northern Irish terrorism (in all its forms) was. And how there was never any excuse for it. On any side.
But where do you stop?
Would it be ‘kosher’ for example to discuss the atrocities carried out by Zionists during the British Palestine Mandate? Or perhaps the horrors of Mau Mau?
‘Real history’ as you call it, is just too REAL.
This isn’t some rogue agent running around shooting people. The IRA were killing their own. Basically he infiltrated that part of the IRA that identified and shot their own people. And never got caught.
If this ‘chilling accusation’ is true, then that’s an exceptional piece of spy work. The IRA were bloody nasty people, and of course he couldn’t have done it if he’d had to rule himself out of doing any dirty work.
Why are we “beating ourselves up” over this? We were fighting a very nasty little war and given the restraints we were under did a remarkable job. People such Scappaticci were essential to that success. like it or not.
I am always slightly irritated by the double standards this sort of story always reveals. For example Mossad are reputed to executed some three thousand targeted assassinations since 1948 and yet hardly a squeak is heard. Is Mr Netanyahu on his way to The Hague?…Certainly not.
Quite. We didn’t choose to fight a dirty war. The IRA did. Somehow they’re never the guilty ones. And the psychopaths and criminal thugs amongst them – a significant proportion of the IRA – are now freely walking the streets with their “comfort letters”.
For once, I am with you Charles. It’s really hard to believe that British paratroopers who didn’t choose this conflict were really worse or more dangerous men or posed any threat to the general public. Yet these are the ones who are prosecuted.
Under the GFA we released over 400 of these killers from long term imprisonment. Each was given a £10,000**‘resettlement grant’, to soothe their passage back into communal life.
Fortunately quite a few removed themselves from the scene by alcoholism, a form of Darwinian self-selection.
If I may correct you, (The Paras) are NOT being prosecuted but PERSECUTED, to the eternal shame of the wretched Northern Ireland Judiciary.
(* Good Friday Agreement.)
(**In 1998 money.)
Does this not give you pause for thought with regards to your first comment?
You might be tempted concede that the ‘We’ you have in mind has changed out of all recognition since Scappatici was recruited and permitted his extraordinary sanction by Her Majesty’s Military Intelligence in 1978.
Since then HMG has surrendered to the men of violence in Ulster and, growing used to the licence, has instead turned her dirty tricks and extra-legal tools of repression against domestic dissent.
Was it Hannah Arendt who first noticed that such tools, learned at the imperial frontier, invariably return with the troopships and become accepted practice at home?
Who knows what milder forms of dissent villains such as Scappaticci and organisations such as MI5 and the Special Demonstartion Squad will be commisioned to undermine in the future – and what ‘success’ might look like to their handlers.
‘We’ have certainly certainly changed and not for the better. In fact we seem to have become enfeebled and have forgotten how to speak with the voice of authority.
The recent COVID debacle proved beyond doubt that ‘we’ have become pathetically supine, mawkish and revoltingly sentimental.
Arendt’s an interesting figure and I wonder what she would have made of NI. As I recall she was rather strident in her criticism of what she regarded as “untermenschen”.
Off course the frontier of Empire was originally Ireland so no need for lessons from the Orient etc. I admire your faith in M15.
I had no idea we’d actually paid them a bounty. Shocking.
I needn’t ask what the “resettlement grants” for any crippled or traumatised British soliders who’d served in NI were.
At the time the US “war on terror” was launched in 2001, I did remark that the only difference between the Al Qaeda terrorists and the Northern Irish ones was that the NI ones actually had recourse to political change (they even had MPs ! they had always had MPs …), whereas anyone wanting political change in Saudi Arabia had very few options. Not excusing Al Qaeda in any way. Just pointing out the most obvious difference, which the Americans chose to ignore (and continued to do so).
Shortly after the 9/11 business I heard an American, a Bostonian I think, say “there are two types of terrorists, BAD like Al Qaeda and GOOD like the IRA”.
Sadly as you so correctly say, ‘they’ still think like this.
It’s unbelievable, isn’t it ?
Neither Republicans nor Unionists ever had any excuse for terrorism. There was always a political route. They chose violence. And criminality. Nothing whatever “noble” about what they did.
Even got a couple of them into the House of Lords!
That is not the half of it. The British Government funded businesses for them to the tune of millions in order to buy them off.
And still do under the Barnett Formula.
20th July 1982 the IRA bombed the Queen’s Life Guard as they rode through Hyde Park to take up their duties in Whitehall. Four men and seven horses were killed, and many more were injured. Two hours later a second device detonated in Regent’s Park where the Band of the Royal Green Jackets were performing a concert. Remote detonations of course. Real heroes.
IRA = I RAN AWAY!
Freddie Scappaticci wasn’t recruited to infiltrate the PIRA, he was an IRA terrorist who was turned by the security forces. Already had blood on his hands.
Surely the main point is that the British army and the security services forced the IRA to surrender by killing, jailing or turning all their key members. Eventually they were left with only Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams who (being cowards) opted to save their own skins, give up their guns and submit to the British. All the killings in Northern Ireland from 1969- 1998 are the responsibility of the PIRA and its offshoots. They started the war, we finished it.
Precisely, but sadly thanks to US support via NORAID, the Kennedy clan and legions of other “Plastics Paddies” they will continue to whinge about it “until the cows come home”.
What we really need is an Anglo-American voting block in the USA. I believe it is the largest group in the country but the one least likely for people to self-identify with.
Well there used to be the WASPS, mainly in New England as I recall. Perhaps, rather like us they “don’t want to make a fuss”?
Including Bloody Sunday? Sending paras to police a civil rights march and opening fire on the marchers?
Including all the loyalist and RUC killings aided and abetted by the British army? The Miami Showband, which had both Catholic and Protestant members, slaughtered by UVF and encouraged by MI5?
Prompted the UVF to write to the Irish government at the time that the British secret service was pushing this? Lots and lots of examples of the British forces being just as ruthless with civilians as the PIRA.
I think you’ll find it’s a lot more complex than your worldview. I’m not defending the PIRA, they have an appalling record, and would never vote Sinn Féin, but this is just not accurate.
Sadly it’s an arrogant British mentality that you “brought civilisation to the world” and couldn’t possibly have ever done anything wrong while the reality of the history of your nearest neighbour tells a different story.
Yes every single one was the fault of the IRA and their friends. The British army would not have been in NI had they not started their war. The UVF would have fizzled out if the IRA hadn’t started killing people. They had already been outlawed in 1966 and their leader already serving 20 years for murder.
If the PIRA hadn’t split and taken up arms, devolution would have come to NI just as it has to Wales and Scotland – probably earlier given the tensions. Thousands of people would have been saved from grief, injury and death. Several generations of Ulstermen and Irishmen would not have degenerated into violent criminals.
Young people never realise that political violence is always a bad thing and should be avoided at all costs no matter how much the blood is up.
An excellent summary, thank you.
CENSORED.
Rather like Gaza today, all 15,000 of those Civil Rights illegal marchers on ‘Bloody Sunday’* (BS) were either passive or active members of the IRA. Perhaps 99.9% Passive and 0.1 Active.
They were determined to offer “two fingers to the Crown” and were treated accordingly.
Incidentally by the time of BS, 60 members of the Security Services had been murdered by the IRA, including the the three young Sc*tch lads of the RHF**at Ligoniel, the youngest of whom was 17.
(*For some Good Sunday.)
(**Royal Highland Fusiliers.)
Utterly amazing
The so called cowards by way Of Adams
And McGuiness
Had the intelligence to manoeuvrer the Brits into a Internationally binding Good Friday agreement that without any doubt
Shall lead to reunification of NI with the ROI
So in terms of war not only actually win it but also won the peace and were clever enough to realise to ensure that the last battle in the form of Good Friday
Ensured that the result would be what their intention always was
A fine example of which was Brexit and the UK was firmly pushed by All to accept that never shall their be a border
On the mainland of Ireland
The IRA made it very plain to all parties that any attempt to establish any form of Border on the mainland would immediately result in them reforming and preventing such
Study their History they have a habit of disbanding then reforming when circumstances change to suit prevention
Of reunification
Furthermore more a few leading Tories canvassed for The ROI to be starved into
Submission and given the disgusting history of the famine
Such resulted in the other 26 remaining
EU members consolidating behind the ROI and becoming ultra tough with the UK for the remainder of Brexit negotiations
Is that a poem?
Oh my you have my sympathies
With regards your Delusional state
As Biden told a BBC reporter upon his election victory
Ah I see you British and I being of Irish origin I all too well aware of your ways
My Spaniels are more Irish than Biden.
Furthermore
Just await till the Tricolour flies proudly flies alongside the EU flag from
Stormont castle and Belfast City Hall
Go study the Economics of both the ROI and UK and you will soon see why as Britain becomes poorer and poorer whilst the ROI surges ahead
Economically and Productivity gains
Other than the NI demographics now in a Catholic majority
Tis ” The Economy Stupid ”
That shall be the end of and a hammer blow to British occupation
In The Island of Ireland for once and all
And for good measure if you take
GDP / head of population and factor in PPP ( you go see what PPP means )
Then the ROI is the richest country globally with a fig
of $ 138,400 / citizen
I shall not embarrass you with what the UK data is
Such might just bring about suicidal thoughts
Have you been to Ireland recently Doyle old fruit?
If you haven’t outside the carbuncle that is Dublin, nothing has really changed.
Many a time I have enjoyed the hospitality of my Celtic brothers in Dublin and Ireland
Strongly suggest you remove the blinkers if and when you visit
Over the years whilst partaking of Irish
Craic I am most surprised at the increasing number of ROI citizens that actually do not want reunification
Stating in main but not entirely exclusive to the poor deprived ill educated protestant working class
Who they amongst much else they consider them to be dangerous , lazy , dirty , untrustworthy and most importantly that the costs to the ROI
Would be considerable in integrating
Into The Republic
And You Brits are welcome to them
You created the problems you solve them
What wrong with your I-pad and or your typing Doyle old fruit?
I do not ‘ Play cricket old Chap ‘
If Boeing can execute a whistleblower, just imagine the crimes our governments commit. No, on second thought, don’t. You won’t be able to get out of bed.