Worried about doctors giving fertility-destroying drugs to physically healthy teens? Perturbed by the placing of rapist males alongside female prisoners, or the allowing of any male into a woman’s changing room on his say-so? Annoyed by the sight of hulking men smashing records in women’s sport? Come on — why don’t you admit what you’re really afraid of? The world’s most famous gender-studies guru Judith Butler wants to get inside your head, and she’s even prepared to abandon her famously opaque prose style to do it. The result of her efforts, Who’s Afraid of Gender?, is out this week.
Though she has published prolifically on adjacent topics, it’s been a while since Butler spent a whole book dedicated to her own thoughts on gender. A few things have changed in the interim, including her pronouns (she is now a “they”, though generously prepared to tolerate the former designation) and her sentence lengths, which — at least for the time being — no longer stretch epically to cover whole pages at a time. Still, despite the apparently mass-market ambitions of the new publication, some familiar habits remain.
Not for her the pedestrian business of going through critics’ arguments, providing non-partisan evidence, and patiently exposing internal contradictions and gaps in an understated but cumulatively devastating manner. In the book’s lengthy introduction, she tells us that “of course” she could “provide good arguments as to why looking at gender this way is wrong, which would be useful for educators and policymakers”; indeed, “as an educator” herself, it is “tempting to try and expose and puncture this inflammatory caricature of gender through an intellectual exercise”. Tempted as she might be, however, it turns out that she’s not going to bother with that stuff much. Instead, she wants to give the people what nobody was really asking for: a deconstruction of the “syntactical elements” of the “anti-gender movement”, understood as a “phantasmic scene” according to the “theoretical formulation of Jean Laplanche”.
Translated into ordinary English, Butler is going to put the anti-gender people on the shrink’s couch. She seems unruffled by the fact that, in prosecuting her case, she can’t define “gender” clearly — her most definite pronouncement is that it is “a felt sense of the body, in its surfaces and depths, a lived sense of being a body in the world in this way”. But never mind the pesky details: if you are anti-gender (whatever that amounts to, exactly), then you are very probably a patriarchal racist Christian nationalist nutjob, and also secretly gay. She is probing your unconscious, remember, and understands you better than you do yourself.
Or perhaps — and this is about as charitable as it gets — you are simply a naïve and credulous fool, for whom getting in a moral panic about gay marriage and LGBTQ+ library books acts as a psychic substitute for reasonable fears about climate change and neoliberalism. As such, you are being played by the reactionary rhetoric of various deplorables, including Orbán, Trump, Bolsonaro, various Popes, and er… J.K. Rowling, Holly Lawford-Smith, and Kathleen Stock. (A whole chapter incomprehensibly passes on the heading “More Sex Please, We’re British”, and goes instead for “TERFs and British matters of sex”.)
Though at times the author feigns charitable curiosity about some of her argumentative targets, the attitude never lasts. A sentence about gender-critical feminists that starts with “To be fair” ends up, a mere clause or two later, talking about their supposed affinities with “fascist politics”. There isn’t a single objection lodged against opponents that does not come freighted with the implication of moral taint and/or stupidity. Of course, painting one’s intellectual enemies as cartoon characters is a known tactic of modern transactivism; still, it is shocking to see it done so crudely by someone who retains a high reputation in many quarters.
It is also striking how hackneyed some of the thought is. Butler’s writing in her heyday at least displayed a bit of panache and originality, assuming you could parse it successfully. In contrast, here she comes over as in thrall to established activist tropes, and with all the depth of a TikTok video in places. She even cites Pink News as a source of data. Indeed, if you have spent much time hanging around the so-called “queer community” in the last decade, you will have read many of the talking points in this book already.
Whereas she used to insist, admirably, on fluidity and impermanence in the expression of gender identity, now she exhorts “affirmation” and recognition of “the reality of trans lives”. The chapter on British so-called TERFs is a compendium of smears culled from online teenagers about their gender-critical mums: they are not real feminists; they are effectively racists focusing on a white ideal of womanhood, on the side of “colonialism and empire”; they spread “baseless fears” about vulnerable transwomen; and so on.
Her evidence is carefully cherry-picked and often from partisan sources. There is no real attempt to take seriously the mounting evidence from hospitals and whistle-blowers of medical malpractice against children and teens in the name of “affirmation”; the rising numbers of assaults against women and girls as a result of self-ID; the demoralisation of displaced women athletes; or the physical and psychological pain of detransitioners. (On the latter, she claims that “the regret rates for people of all ages is very small”, based on a single 2021 study that has been heavily criticised since.) Also familiar from arguments with anime avatars on Twitter, we find fatuous whatabouttery: you say you are interested in stopping violence against female prisoners, but why don’t you care about male prison guards raping them? (Er… we do?) As usual, the message seems to be that these things aren’t really happening; and even if they were, they wouldn’t really matter.
Equally though, Butler declares that I personally am bringing “toxicity” and “cruelty to the table” in insisting that a male who declares he is a woman is still not a woman. “Imagine if you were Jewish and someone tells you that you are not. Imagine if you are lesbian and someone laughs in your face and says you are confused since you are really heterosexual”. As a Jewish friend laughingly observed when I first told her about this, there are Jews who spend their whole lives insisting that certain other pretenders are not really Jewish. And, as I ruefully know from personal experience, something similar goes for lesbians too. But in Butler’s histrionic calculations, failing to affirm someone else’s identity claims is apparently more traumatic than anything a surgeon could do to a confused, unhappy trans-identified teenager, or a trans-identified rapist to an already traumatised female prisoner.
She also objects that critics have misconstrued the nature of social construction in previous writing about her work; and that she can and does, in fact, hold that biological sex is “real” (at least, sort of), even if it is also “mutable”. I’ve done my time in the academic salt mines trying to make sense of the contradictions in Butler’s writing so I’ll leave it to others to adjudicate who is right. Instead, I prefer to turn to a more interesting question, made perfectly legitimate by the precedent she herself sets. In producing such a terrible book, what is going on for Butler psychoanalytically? What is she really scared of?
Given their known volatility, one plausible answer is transactivists; a fear also indicated by the author’s submissive observation that her own previously published views on gender have proved “questionable in several ways, especially in light of trans and materialist criticisms”. After all, if what passes for acceptable methodology in your own academic discipline includes shaming others in print for unquantifiable harms to a much-mythologised community, sooner or later a grandee like Butler is bound to fall victim to the practice herself. The more venerable you get, the more likely it is that young pretenders will come for your throne, and they have some scary tools at their disposal. If I were her, I would be frightened too.
But there is also, I suspect, a deeper fear at work here, and an unconscious desire to sublimate guilt. (See how annoying this is, Professor Butler?) The level of projection in this book — by which I mean, attribution of unrecognised features of one’s own behaviour to others, in the Freudian and Jungian sense — is off the scale. Butler sees authoritarian cancellers and enemies of critical thought everywhere, though apparently not so much among those closest to home.
She tells us that in the anti-gender movement, there is a hatred of rational discussion. To say gender is an ideology is, in itself, “an ideological move par excellence”. Whereas gender studies — gender studies, for gods’ sake — is a “diverse field, marked by internal debate”, by contrast its enemies refuse to “read the texts they oppose — or to learn how best to read them” and they “do not hold themselves to standards of consistency or coherence”. It is impossible to convince members of the anti-gender movement “with good arguments because of the fear that the reading will introduce confusion into the reader’s mind or bring her into direct contact with the devil”. To anyone who has ever been no-platformed as a result of transactivist complaints, been put through a disciplinary or worse because of gender-critical views, or even just laboured through one of Butler’s previous sentences, this aspect of the book should come with a health warning.
Still, there is something correct in Butler’s observation that critics of transactivism are getting increasingly intolerant and illiberal. The dominant emotion she attributes to them is fear, but a more accurate description would be fury. It is obvious that many across the world have become angered by the grandiose, narcissistic overreach of academics like her: thinkers indifferent to the real-world havoc wrought by their barmy ideas and impenetrable speech codes, and who pillory all objectors as badly intentioned or deeply confused, no matter what the background reasoning. Butler is right to fear increasing threats towards LGBT people and women across the globe but fails to notice her own significant responsibility in the aetiology of the problem. Speaking personally, I’m not remotely afraid of gender, understood blandly as sexual and bodily expression; but I am very afraid of what Judith Butler has done with it.
I started reading this article without checking who wrote it (the title was interesting) but by the 3rd paragraph had a good idea. A quick trip to the top of the page and my suspicion was happily confirmed. KS has given me back the faith in smart people which I lost many years ago, when, reading Lacan as part of my studies, I had to realize and I am not that one who is that stupid.
Smart people write clearly and in a manner that thise not expert in their field understand what’s going on. KS does this with great skill.
But rather a lot of words to waste on a Pseud’s Corner grifter like Butler, don’t you think? People like this should be dismissed in a single paragraph and then ignored.
It’s one of those articles that I’m only pleased to read it so I don’t have to read the book. And I even understood some of it! Thank you for the precis, it’s worth the subscription, and for defending sanity.
As they say in Paris, “Does the Eiffel Tower care if a dog pisses on it?”
Not if Butler’s principle claim is that those who disagree with her only do so out of ignorance. We don’t all have to listen to transactivist bullshit, but at least one intelligent person has to tear it apart for the claptrap that it is.
Luckily, Kathleen Stock has done so.
A bit late for that , she is the most influential theorist behind the trans movement . What good would ignoring her do ?
Obviously wrong there, Hugh. I reckon.
You’ve not heard of “Operation Let Them Speak”? The TRA’s are doing a lot of the heavy lifting in dismantling their own nonsense.
I’d agree if they didn’t have an out of proportion influence.
Congratulations on the number of downtickers you have collected.
God yes. I got a brain hernia back in 1990 trying to read Paul de Man. Never been the same since.
“But never mind the pesky details: if you are anti-gender (whatever that amounts to, exactly), then you are very probably a patriarchal racist Christian nationalist nutjob, and also secretly gay.”
This doesn’t just occur in the gender debate, this is standard across all the left. Say one thing, even something clearly factual, and a whole load of other beliefs are apparently revealed. And then they hate you, and consider you and everyone connected to you to be evil. But for some reason this is not considered prejudice.
It is not prejudiced because, in their own minds, they have identified the truth. This is why they are not harmless nutters, but thoroughly dangerous.
It is not really the “left”. KS herself is proud to be on the left. It is a Neo Marxist postmodernist ideology / methodology that has mostly quite naturally taken root amongst a significant element on the left, but there are those who consider themselves to be on the right who have also been infected.
Can you provide some examples of such people? Genuine question as I would like to see where your argument comes from. I imagine, as you suggest, that they may consider themselves to be on the right, but they’re somewhat deluded and are probably TWANCs/RINOs.
Jamie Wallis comes out as UK’s first openly transgender MP
I would also add Crispin Blunt.
Try posting a slightly conservative viewpoint on Ars Technica or Reddit.
It’s not an infection, is it? And it’s not left or right. Read the tin again before applying. It’s a caution.
It’s not an infection, is it? No it’s more of a cult.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ol0HmwGH4VM
It’s a “one truth” church. “Only we have it — and you don’t, heretic!”
Medieval days are back again…
I find it remarkable that, despite everything she has been put through, Kathleen Stock still seems to have preserved a sense of humour. A truly extraordinary person and a gifted writer.
Judith Butler is the living embodiment of the famous observation often attributed to George Orwell:
“There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.”
Thank you for allowing some of your own emotion to show through in this piece Kathleen. It’s of course wonderful to see the wealth of fine critical reasoning that women opposed to gender ideology bring to bear on its tripe, but most of it ought not to be necessary. Gender ideology is garbage that stinks, and fury is the most reasonable response.
It’s not so much ‘what’ does Judith Butler fear, as ‘who’.
Thanks to Butler’s own insistence, the answer (to life and the universe) is:
Kathleen Stock
Actually it’s staff. But KS is a marvel.
The article is clearly written by KS, not sure what you’re referring to nor why anyone would upvote your error.
Professor Stock is our most important public intellectual. I’m in awe of her writing abilities, but it’s the mind which crafts those words which we need so much. She must have been approached to sit in the Lords? A functioning government would have done whatever it takes to give her a voice in the legislature.
A woman-by-sex knows what being a woman is through physical experience. A man-by-sex who thinks they are a woman can only become what they imagine a woman to be. A man might reject or deny their male experience, but any alignment with femaleness is purely a system of belief and projection. In all belief systems, just because you believe something doesn’t make it true.
Interpreted through the lens of belief, with a calling, journey, sacrifice, purification and salvation, the current politicisation of transgenderism has many elements of an extreme cult. One true message. Symbols and language. Labelling and othering of outsiders. Closing down discussion. Demand for special treatment. Twisting logic and interpretation so the belief cannot be challenged.
At a personal level this can cause huge angst, things will be deeply traumatic and emotional because that is what a believer fully believes to be true. Non-believers might tolerate and accommodate the belief as part of the mix of life, but for believers they have a mission and any outside questioning becomes a threat with ‘attacks’ against the belief being interpreted as attacks against the individual or person. The lesson we keep needing to teach is that just because you believe something it doesn’t make it true.
I read your first paragraph and realised it can also be said for many Oxbridge History graduates, with a first and sitting in Parliament, thinking they are Climate Experts, but without any Scientific Knowledge in their own heads. It’s another case of ‘a system of belief and projection’ that can only react by ‘doubling down’.
And I’m sure there are other disciplines that are suffering from the same fate.
Andrew Mitchell MP*, of “Plebgate” infamy being a perfect example.
(*History/Jesus College, Cambridge.)
This is an interesting read.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/rational-and-irrational-thought-the-thinking-that-iq-tests-miss/
“who thinks he is a woman”
Perfect description of a violent irrational religion.
Poor Judith.
According to the Theravada Pali canon, the Buddha stated all questions should to be divided into four categories. All questions are to be viewed through the same lens – that does asking or answering this question lead to the ending of suffering? Or does it create more?
In that light, questions can be answered categorically, analytically, should be cross questioned ( to redefine into one of the other three categories) or put aside. Those are the four types of questions.
This last category is the most important – questions not worth asking or answering as they simply lead to more questions, they lead to more and more complex views which lead to more and more complex questions – “A writhing of views, a nest of views..”. Within this category are all questions of identity. “Who am I?” and “What is this?”
Judith Butler has wasted her whole life pondering and answering at great length, fourth category questions. As a result she would now benefit greatly from seeking the help of a mental health professional. Hopefully one not infected by Judiths own work. But so tightly has she painted herself into a corner, its most likley she’ll never be able to get out of it.
I wish that she didn’t suffer. But she does. And she is the author of it.
Poor lass.
A sentence about gender-critical feminists that starts with “To be fair” ends up, a mere clause or two later, talking about their supposed affinities with “fascist politics”.
There’s no inherent conflict between being a fascist and being a transactivist. For example, it’s well-known that Hitler was halfway to transitioning to a woman. And Goebbels was most of the way there. At least, if the musical tradition of the British Army hasn’t led me astray.
‘Himmler was very similar’.
Need to check your sources in the vaults of the Albert Hall.
“I’ve done my time in the academic salt mines trying to make sense of the contradictions in Butler’s writing”
This is what makes KS so dangerous to the ideologues – she has read it and does understand it and if necessary she can counter it in unambiguous plain English.
I take my hat of to all those who have gone down the woke Alice in Wonderland rabbit hole to see what is really down there and returned sane enough to tell us about it without us having to risk our sanity making the same journey.
I only heard of this pretentious cretin when reading last week’s FT*, so thank you KS for the added detail.
If ever there was sign of ‘western decadence’ it’s the fact that we actually take such people seriously, and give them a public platform, when by rights they should be consigned to the “pit of eternal stench”.
Congratulations to whoever picked the caption photograph, a stroke of sheer genius if I may say so.
(*Financial Times.)
She certainly has the face she deserves.
The Ancient Greeks were great believers in Physiognomy.
So glad a woman said that.
Who is this ‘we‘? Enough with the collective responsibility already! I think you’ll find that it is a ‘they’ that take her seriously and give her a public platform.* The question is: who are they who believe her ideas need to be disseminated to the eager young apprentices of lofty thought – and why?
I’m referring to a group they not the ridiculous individual they that is now Butler’s preferred pronoun.
I blame “care in the community”.
Damn….great article!
My impression is that Judith Butler is too lazy and too insecure to “do the work” so she sits back and just passes judgement willy nilly.
Best line in there though is about how the anti-gender crowd, myself included, are not experiencing “fear” but are experiencing “fury”.
Yes…..yes we are and we are about done having our tolerance abused.
But activist groups don’t want your tolerance – they want your respect.
Perhaps a step too far?
No. It’s your complete and utter capitulation that they demand, ad infinitum, because they too, deep down, know it’s all BS pretence.
Here’s a laugh for you Kathleen.
Judith Butler makes an appearance in The Postmodernist Drinking Song.
https://youtu.be/iQTDEnfW4ng
Thanks, didn’t know about that, it’s great. Nice to see a light hearted Jordan Peterson.
Maybe I’m wrong, but if I were to sum up this article, in a word, it is simply saying, without actually saying it, is that Judith Butler is becoming a bit (more) ‘paranoid’ ?
The Damoclesian sword hangs every more heavily, held aloft by fewer and fewer ever fraying threads, over Ms (they’s ?) Butlers head (Hopefully Kathleen has some ‘metaphorical’ scissors to hand to rid us of this “troublesome priest”)
She is already yesterday’s news and has seen what happened to the likes of Germaine Greer at the hands of her and the gender wonks.
But now the new porno-adjacent young newbies (see Andrea Long Chew on this website) are sharpening their knives.
But they in their turn will be ousted by the MAPS (aka paedophiles) who want their hour in the sun (sewer).
The “anti-gender movement”.
Progressives are really very clever at perverting language, aren’t they? Any sensible person who was not particularly au-fait with the politics here, would naturally assume that the anti-gender movement refers to those who refuse to accept that gender possesses an inalienable dependency upon sex, and that consequently both are simple, binary constructs.
But no! Of course not, it apparently refers to the vast majority of people who actually support that factually correct concept. And “movement” – as if this majority is somehow denying what was until now a permanent truth, when in fact the majority view is unchanged since the beginning of time, while transactivists are the noisy minority attempting to move truth over to ideology instead of being based upon observable facts.
I’ve noticed for some time that Progressives win arguments partly by setting the parameters of the debate in advance so that everyone else is forced into use the language of the activist agenda. Very often the battle is half-won before it even starts when that happens.
Yup. Anti-gender is right in line with the equally vacuous anti-racist, and an offshoot of the left’s usual rush to brand anyone not on board with the latest thing as a denier.
Progressives are really very clever at perverting language, aren’t they?
Why the question?
“I’ve noticed for some time that Progressives win arguments partly by setting the parameters of the debate in advance so that everyone else is forced into use the language of the activist agenda. Very often the battle is half-won before it even starts when that happens.”
Why the surprise? It is an integral part of the post modernist toolkit – gain power by controlling the discourse, control the discourse by first controlling the language. It’s the way all Marxists regimes have succeeded in killing millions.
It’s mock-surprise. The real surprise is that if Marxists have been doing it for ages (they have), why does the rest of society persistently fail to understand that it’s happening?
Yes, it does seem to me that there is a somewhat glaring internal inconsistency between on the one hand seeing gender as fluid (which has some merit in my view) and then on the other asserting that an adopted, mutable identity needs to be reified and defended through legally establishing pronouns or by having irreversible surgery.
That is one of the best criticisms I have ever read. Witty, incisive, accurate, pithy. Al dente.
And the conclusion that Judith Butler doth protest too much in order to escape an approaching inquisition and excommunication is spot on.
Yes, the stalinist purge trials are coming for her and others like her. The “movement” has to demonstrate to everyone inside and outside of it the lengths to which it is prepared to go, who it is willing to sacrifice. Academic standing will provide no protection, which I’m sure JB already knows.
I once tried in good faith out of real genuine curiosity to read one of Judith’s books. I wanted to know what this high priest of gender had to say. I was encouraged by friends who admire her. It was so disappointing and discombobulating in equal measure. I’m no philosopher but I’ve read a lot of philosophical books but this was just so utterly confusing. In my position as a non philosopher it was tempting to think I mustn’t be bright enough to get it. But I managed to resist that in part with the help of Martha Nussbaum’s New Republic article and Kathleen’s work too. I’m very grateful for these philosophers who can do the necessary work to expose the vacuity of Butler. It reminds me of Iris Murdoch going up against Satre and Mary Midgley going up against Dawkins. Both similarly dealing with significant and dangerous ideas. Philosophical heroes! That’s a gushing thank you!
There’s an old joke that the only reason GPs have terrible handwriting is that if it were any more legible, we’d all realise how bad their spelling is. Similarly, it is clear that the only reason Judith Butler writes such convoluted sentences is that if they were any shorter, we’d all realise how bad her reasoning is.
However, if Kathleen Stock is right …
… then Butler may just have scored a terrible own goal.
Remember, Kathleen Stock reads Judith Butler, so that we don’t have to. JB produces prose so labyrinthine and impenetrable that a normal person would thow the book out of the window at the end of the first page.
Bravo KS – you even made this piece funny!
Bravo Kathleen. Yes the word is fury and yes ‘scholars’ like Butler are setting the scene for a very illiberal turn in the world.
Excellent critique, I would so love to be a fly on the wall when she/they reads this piece!
Superb stuff from Kathleen Stock.
Who is Judith Butler? Well I looked her up on wiki and found her a philosopher and gender studies professor.
That’s all I need to know.
Wiki keeps referring to her as they, which made reading the entry so clunky that I gave up half way through.
What currently passes for the intelligentsia leaves me cold nowadays. I think I’ll pass and an eternally grateful that my school and university days were over before this pseudo rubbish took hold.
I also had no clue about Judith Butler, never heard her name or what she does. After this article, I’ll hope she will again disappear out of my consciousness…
If the only tool you have is a hammer then everything looks like a nail. And if you realise that your work is flawed then, obviously, it is the nails’ fault and there’s more money to be made in analysing the different types of ‘nail’.
I welcome “the grandiose, narcissistic overreach of academics like her”. The overreach exposes the shallowness of thought behind some controversial ideology.
Could Judith Butler and other similar ideologists achieve more if they were more measured and reflective? I expect so.
Another great and important piece from Kathleen Stock. I urge everyone lucky enough to read it to forward it to others.
The real problem is that Butler and the rest of them like her who live in a moral vacuum have so taken hold of the academic establishment that it is hard to see the being toppled in the near future and are poisoning the minds of all their students.
Bravo to academics like Kathleen Stock and wish her luck and fortitude.
“by someone who retains a high reputation in many quarters.”
Who are these credulous idiots?
This article is a critical and dialectical masterpiece. Amazing work.
Another superb article from Kathleen Stock. It would be hilariopus if it wasn’t so serious.
I think what really scares Butler is that she knows her side is rapidly losing the argument.
BTW, I had never heard of John the Plank (Jean Laplanche), but now having looked him up I suspect this is another example of nominative determinism.
“To anyone who has ever been no-platformed as a result of transactivist complaints, been put through a disciplinary or worse because of gender-critical views, or even just laboured through one of Butler’s previous sentences…”
Brilliant stuff.
A magnificent tour de force. Well said Kathleen Stark.
This whole subject reminds me of Lysenkoism – at one point in the USSR, the state’s latest pet (pseudo) scientific obsession could never be refuted, for fear of losing your job, estranging colleagues, the secret police etc. But it was pseudoscientific nonsense, and only promoted because it tied into and supported the also pseudoscientific nonsense of Marxist ideology. Lysenkoism was debunked only when crop failures killed a lot of people. Sadly Marxism never seems to fully die but at least its popularity has waned to a less harmful amount.
Gender ‘theory’ supports and props up wider postmodernism. Tavistock etc is hopefully the Lysenkoist moment but we will see. Hopefully the wider postmodernist canon (post colonialism, CRT, fat studies etc) will go the way of Marxism and die down to a manageable background fringe element
Anti-gender. Oh, good; the equally meaningless anti-racist needed a companion to torture people linguistically. My lord; how do such allegedly deep thinkers come up with such shallow ideas. At some point, I foresee a book of once-serviceable words that have been rendered useless by either overuse or misapplication, and possibly both.
How did anyone, ever, think that Judith Butler was a true thinker that was adding knowledge to society? Did she ever write clearly and persuasively about the society she lived in? Any time I encounter her, whether in her writings or conversations with her, I find myself dumbfounded that nobody ever called her bluff (including, probably, a young Kathleen Stock). Better late than never, I guess.
Butler won a couple of bad writing awards back in the nighties. I had tried to read one of her essays, an almost impossible task, and felt vindicated.
Some ideas are so stupid only an academic could believe them.
Eric Blair
If only it were true. Those who follow Judith Butler will no doubt continue to believe her nonesense. Her use of impenetrable language, far from putting them off, draws them in. Even worse , some of them are able to influence others, including politicians, who have, and will continue to pass laws affecting us all. Kathleen Stock’s brilliant challenge will probably be quoted, out of context, against her. Having said this, I hope I’m wrong, but this is the world we now live in.
“painting one’s intellectual enemies as cartoon characters is a known tactic of modern transactivism; still, it is shocking to see it done so crudely by someone who retains a high reputation in many quarters.”
Not really. She retains a high reputation only among those with a well-deserved reputation for intellectual vacuity, as indicated by their propensity to be impressed by the yoking together of barely parsable clauses full of prefabricated clichés intended to harangue the reader, with no actual argument in sight.
God I love Kathleen Stock’s intellectual clarity. She is a lodestar for sanity in an increasingly unanchored world, using language with care and precision.
J Butler has never spoken about gender treatment for young people in any clinical or psychotherapeutic fashion. In essence, all she wants to do now is be a warrior for her people on the Left, the academic prophet in retrospect.
To an extent, her work is a tool for militants and plastic surgeons alike although it’s unlikely either group will really understand much of what she’s written. In the academic sphere, I wish more Lacanians would take on her idealist excesses.
For my part, her deconstructionism does work within its own logical circle having accepted Derrida, Foucault and Althusser’s main concepts. She generally skirts the issue of embodied material reality, but she’s right that if gender is to exist (purely) theoretically then it will do so only through performance.
Her book on hate speech is pretty good but somewhat opposite conclusions might be drawn today. Namely, that the big question is one of free expression, battling governments and civil society alike to combat these excessive claims of (men’s) rights and malign surgical interventions on youngsters or anyone really.
Does this refer to ideas (expressed on here by Talia for example) which run contrary to the Butler version of gender fluidity, and rather claim that trans people have different brains to cis people, or have the brain of the opposite sex. Is that what is meant by “materialist criticisms”?
Just curious, and thought someone might know. There does seem to be a split in trans thought on this, and that might be why Butler is afraid of being transitioned into Robespierre.
Yes I have been waiting for Talia to turn up and scream that Butler is a liar who has no proof to support her ill-informed ramblings.
Whilst at the same time dismissing KS as a right wing nut job who wants to make boys have periods and grow breasts and girls develop deep voices and facial hair.
Trans, like gender, means different things to different people. There are various different routes into wanting medical assistance to mutilate your body. The lame answer of affirm them all and just do it iaw WPATH “Standards of Care” will be seen as the biggest medical scandal of the early 21st century.
TP has missed a number of related articles of late, it’s left me wondering if TP has been sectioned.
She was here doing the usual yesterday
https://unherd.com/newsroom/aclu-targets-jesse-singal-and-whistleblower-in-trans-investigation/?tl_inbound=1&tl_groups%5B0%5D=18743&tl_period_type=3
Judith is the female commissar 2.0.
Some lines from Book 1 of The Wokeiad:-
**********
Now neither washing claws nor wiping arse,
Wokeness takes wing and flies South business class.
Where Berkeley’s Judith Butler plies her trade,
Her torch of idiocy casts its shade: 90
Gender performativity’s her thing,
A stinkpot full of greasy ink which stings.
Let Logos wither now, deprived of light,
And all of Oakland bathe in blackest night.
Watch Butler tie up Sense in tangled rope
Of subclause pendant from embedded scope,
See Preposition yawn over chiasma’s void,
Neologism coined, curdling, and cloyed,
See Sentence butterflied upon the wheel,
And Meaning, drained, in agony congeal, 100
Poor Common Sense, imprisoned and ignored,
Naive Intelligence, traduced and bored.
Brava KS.
To be honest Butlers approach here isn’t anything new.
Assume your own position is the right one. Show what is wrong with your opponents such that they can’t see the truth. Use their active resistance as proof of your own position. It’s kind of Freudian, big in critical theory, and pretty much the MO of much feminism.
I big eye-roll to Judith Butler. Wallow in the torment of your insignificance. Moving on…
Who would have thought narcissism would be so attractive.
I should have paid more attention in classical history I guess.
Martha Nussbaum’s celebrated assessment of Butler from 1999: https://newrepublic.com/article/150687/professor-parody
PREACH
Thank you for reading this book so I don’t have to.
Really enojoyed this rather playful yet insightful article.
Why are we discussing these loonies people?
Because these loonies are influential, and their ideas have corrupted the Western elites. It is necessary to discuss them if we want to know what is going on and how we arrived here.
Partly its because they keep telling us we are not allowed to.
Try persuading chat gpt 4 that a transwomen is not the same as a women. Judith Butler and her army of acolytes have flooded the world with their ideology.
This is true of Academia and the ever increasing cohort of students.
But the recent big push has been from a fairly small coterie of very influential, wealthy and well-connected men who have spent millions of dollars getting this into organisations and companies and setting the agenda.
See YT video with Jennifer Bilek ‘Who is behind the trans agenda ?’.