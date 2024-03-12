At London’s weekly anti-Israel protests each Saturday, one can often find a small group of strictly Orthodox Jewish men — always men or boys, never women. Generally no more than a dozen, they hold signs with wording such as “Judaism: Godly and Compassionate. Zionism: Godless and Merciless”, or “Authentic Jewry Worldwide Never Recognised the State of Israel or Jerusalem as its Capital”. At the bottom of the placards, there is inevitably a mention of either “NKEurope” or “NKUSA”. “NK” stands for “Neturei Karta”, Aramaic for “Guardians of the City”, the name of the group the men belong to.
The Neturei Karta are around 5,000-strong, at most 0.03% of the world’s Jewish population, although only a fraction of the group attend such rallies. They are not the only anti-Zionist Jews to join these protests, but it is their presence which seems to attract the most support in anti-Israel circles. The reason is obvious. People who are not part of a specific minority often seek to paint an easy picture of what that minority “looks like” — and, to the non-Jewish eye, the Neturei Karta look like stereotypical Jews. Male members will wear a shtreimel, the round fur hat worn on the Sabbath and Festival days, and a bekishe, the black frock coat. They will grow beards and peyos — long sidelocks. The message they propagate also chimes closely with what many extreme anti-Israel ideologues believe: that they are against Zionism, not Judaism, and that the two things are not simply unconnected, but antithetical.
For these reasons, pictures of the Neturei Karta are widely shared, with the suggestion — openly encouraged by the signs they carry — that they are “real” Jews, and the majority of the world’s Jews who support Zionism are in fact fake. When, for instance, someone shared a picture on X of the Neturei Karta at a London protest, William Dalrymple, historian, podcaster and co-founder of the Jaipur Festival, responded saying “They are heroes” (a statement he later deleted). Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the lawyer and academic, shared a video of a Muslim man thanking this group at a New York protest “for condemning Israel [sic] genocide of the Palestinians”.
It seems highly likely that many of those who believe this group deserves praise do not understand the underpinning of their beliefs or are aware of the full range of their actions. It seems a worthwhile task, then, to clarify who the Neturei Karta are and what they believe.
Perhaps we should begin with a news report from last month, citing the anti-fascist magazine Searchlight. It detailed how one “Aharon Cohen”, a Neturei Karta member, addressed the extreme Nationalist “New Right” group in London, led by former National Front member Troy Southgate. Lady Michelle Renouf, best known for strident support for some of the world’s most infamous Holocaust deniers, including David Irving, was reportedly also present.
One member of the New Right group subsequently described the meeting, saying: “While the Zionists use antisemitism as a big club to batter the goyim over their heads, for the devout Torah-true Jews it is a sign that they are doing something wrong. The Rabbi [sic] differentiated what he said was the ancient bigotry of antisemitism with the response particularly in the Muslim world to Zionist atrocities, and said the actions of the Zionists endanger Jews everywhere.”
If that sort of language sounds familiar, that is because — apart from the word “Goyim”, a Hebrew term describing non-Jews which the far-Right sometimes refer to themselves as — you could hear it word-for-word from “anti-imperialist” fans of the Neturei Karta as well.
At its heart, the group’s worldview is that if someone expresses strong opposition to Israel — no matter what else they may believe — they are natural allies. In 2006, for example, members of the Neturei Karta flew to Tehran as guests of the regime to participate in what was euphemistically termed a “Holocaust Review” conference, attended by an international array of Holocaust deniers. The Anti-Defamation League, America’s foremost organisation confronting antisemitism, noted that representatives of the group attended a similar 2017 conference in which Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei called the Jewish state a “fake country”, “a dirty chapter in history”, and a “cancerous tumour” that should be confronted “step by step” in order to achieve “the full liberation of Palestine”. In the past, Neturei Karta representatives have also met with senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. US-based representatives of the group have regularly appeared on Al Jazeera and Iran’s Press TV, where they have been presented as authentic Jewish voices opposing Israel and Zionism.
This is, however, not quite the reality. Today, while an overwhelming majority of the world’s Jewish population can be said to be Zionist, approximately 15% of the global Jewish community falls into the grouping often described as “strictly orthodox” — and support for Modern Political Zionism among strictly orthodox Jews has never been strong. The Neturei Karta was established in 1938 as an offshoot of the strictly orthodox Agudas Israel movement, which was seen as warming to the idea of
Zionism. Perhaps the best-known opponent of Zionism from within the strictly Orthodox sub-section of the Jewish community was Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum, the Grand Rabbi of the Satmar Hassidic sect, which was based in Eastern Europe prior to the Second World War. While Rabbi Teitelbaum managed to escape the Nazis, his followers were decimated by the Holocaust. Emigrating to New York in 1946, he rebuilt Satmar to such an extent that, today, it is the largest of all Hassidic sects. It is still hostile towards Zionism, which is why people often incorrectly associate Neturei Karta with Satmar.
Yet last November, one of Satmar’s religious leaders, Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum (the great-nephew of Rabbi Joel) made it clear how wrong such an association is. He described the Neturei Karta as “those who do not have any ancestral tradition… we see how far they have strayed from the path. They are walking around the world together… in broad daylight with the Shtreimel and the Hasidic clothes and shout together with the haters of Israel and murderers of souls. This is a terrible desecration of the name of heaven, to strengthen murderers in the name of the Holy Torah and in the name of heaven.”
The grim irony is that the Neturei Karta are very much in favour of a Jewish state in the Holy Land. They believe, however, that such a state can only be established once the Messiah comes. Their bitter opposition to Israel (most of its members actually live in Israel, although there are also communities in the US and UK) is rooted both in its premature nature and because it falls far short of the theocratic paradise they wish to see instituted.
In this, in their extreme religious views, in their willingness to associate with some of the world’s worst antisemites and in their happiness to wave signs around, they are sometimes referred to as “the Westboro Baptist Church of the Jewish community”. It may seem a crude comparison, but it captures a truth: the Neturei Karta do not stand for everyday Jews. They are an assortment of unsavoury characters — and those who wish to tokenise them could soon come to regret it.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Jews for Palestine = Turkeys for Christmas
More seriously, this tiny group seems to be so deeply hypnotised by a messianic vision of history that it can no longer see the simple practical reality that they are supporting people who would very much like to kill them all.
I am sure there are some tall buildings already picked out especially for them.
There are always people who think, if we just don’t make a fuss, they wont come for us.
The leftist commentariat is all aboard for these Jews For Palestine, but just bring up Jews For Jesus…
The way many on the left, as well as other anti-Zionists bring up these Jews as mascots isn’t too different to the myth of certain people talking about black Confederates during the American Civil War. Sure, there would have been an extremely small and irrelevant minority, but it is in no way representative. In the same way we challenge that laughable myth, so we should challenge this one.
What’s to challenge? These people exist and their viewpoint could be relevant.
There is something to be said for people who can say, “yes these people want me dead, but I dont want to be the person I would have to be to match their barbarism”.
Where are the orthodox Muslims who are anti-Palestine? We need to hear their voice.
Most American Jews (53%) are secular and non-practicing…and Zionist in the belief that they have ethnic roots in Israel, and that a Jewish, safe haven homeland has the right to exist. Even in Israel, 45% of Jews are secular, and non-observant except for the holiest of holidays. I’m a secular American-Jew who practiced Reform Judaism until I was old enough to choose how I would express myself as a Jew in my adulthood. I’m a fully committed Zionist…but, I haven’t entered a synagogue in over 50 years.
The Neturei Karta are just one of many small sects of ultra-Orthodox Jews, a group collectively known as Haredi. Think of them as you would the Christian sect of Appalachian Pentecostals whose pastors handle poisonous snakes during services. They exist, they’re Christian…but, they’re not mainstream or openly accepted by the Christian base.
If you want to get a real sense of how the world’s Jews feel about the defense of Israel, and how they react to an existential threat, look no further than the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reservists. After the 10/7 attacks, the government of Israel called up 287,000 reservists out of 465,000* available. These soldiers, those who didn’t currently live in Israel, flew in from all corners of the planet to serve, without hesitation. Even soldiers who had aged out of the reserves showed up for active duty.These are the Jews, soldiers trained to defend Israel, who the mainstream media tend to underrepresent in their reporting…unless that can find a disparaging angle to write about. NOTE: The United States, with a population of 332 million, only has 799,000 reservists.
Every group has its outliers. They are what validate the value and importance of free speech in a society. One must often see and hear ridiculous arguments to be certain that they exist. There are the self-hating white people who see every black person as a mascot or pet. There are biological women who welcome the men encroaching on their spaces. And some want to brand illegal immigrants as “newcomers” as if those folks are completely benign. If there are Queers for Palestine, it’s not hard to imagine a few Jews being in the corner of their would-be executioners, too.
The historical background of all this is that modern Zionism was a political revolution that demanded Jewish emancipation, but at the same time it was a secular revolt against traditional orthodox Judaism. Only a minority of the early Zionists were religious. The dominant ideology of the early Zionists was socialism, hence the kibbutzim as the ultimate realization of ideological Zionism.
Traditional orthodox Judaism, in contrast, held that the statelessness and powerlessness of Jews is a heavenly punishment for past sins, and that only heavenly intervention (God sending his Messiah to redeem the Jews) will lead to Jewish independence in the land of Israel. This ideology dovetailed nicely with the Christian belief that the Jewish predicament was also a punishment for a sin, namely that of killing their Messiah.
After the holocaust, most ultra-orthodox Jews came around to the realization that they can take advantage of the Jewish state while remaining ambivalent regarding its ideological basis. Only a small percentage – Neturei Karta and, to some extent, the Satmar Hassidic sect – remain adamantly opposed to the existence of a Jewish secular state, as they consider it a revolt against God’s decree of Jewish powerlessness. They think that the existence of Israel is dangerous for Jews as it angers God.
It is interesting to consider that, somewhat similarly, many progressive Jews held a view of Jewish powerlessness as bestowing them with the moral superiority of history’s ultimate victim, and they therefore may resent the existence of Israel as robbing them of that status.
“[Neturei Karta] believe, however, that such a [Jewish] state can only be established once the Messiah comes. Their bitter opposition to Israel… is rooted both in its premature nature and because it falls far short of the theocratic paradise they wish to see instituted.”
A terrible article that fails to give us much information about this strange little sect of people. The article’s primary argument appears to be: because they are few in number and say unexpected things, we should dismiss them.
I want to know why they are so vehemently anti-Zionist, and why other Jews are not. I want to understand where the differences lie, and try to evaluate for myself which is right and which is wrong. Why don’t the Neturei Karta believe a Jewish homeland will help protect Jews from the abuses so often received in the diaspora? Why do the Neturei Karta believe a Jewish homeland must come after the Messiah, rather than before? Are they consistent in the way they treat the Scriptures which demand this interpretation? Do they reconcile appearing with Islamic terrorists who conflate Zionism and Judaism?
Any small group of people who side with those who are hell bent on their extermination honestly don’t deserve to be heard by anyone who is sane.
But you quoted the reason. It took a while for the writer to get there but that’s a convincing reason for their behaviour
The far left reveres this sect because of their obviously visual Jewishness. They can be pointed to to exclaim, “Look, there are even religious Jews who oppose Israel’s existence!” Their other views and associations can be conveniently brushed aside. In addition, there are, of course, plenty of Jewish socialists – many still, I expect, in the SWP, despite that grubby organisation’s downfall to little more than a lunatic fringe – who consider Israel to be a colonialist state. The article could have discussed them as well, but since they are not religious, and not as eye-catching, they don’t fulfil the far left’s PR purpose.
If Israel is not a colonialist state then probably South Africa wasn’t either. Dutch settlers didn’t acquire political control over another country as there was no country to control. Also, American colonies cannot be called “colonies” for the same reason either. Then should we dispense with the word altogether or we still want to occasionally use it to refer to a mass immigration of a particular ethnic group resulting in expulsion of the native population?
Virtually every place on earth was occupied by someone else at some point in history. So what’s the point of decrying “colonialism”? It’s like decrying the fact that humans have hair on their heads. It’s only used to obfuscate.
„ They are an assortment of unsavoury characters“ Did they approve killing Jews, Holocaust, pogroms, antisemitism? I need more to come to this conclusion.
On the other hand conflating Jews and Zionism is what is common between Hamas charter and Zionism.
Every religion – as well as every political doctrine – has its lunatic fringe. It seems Judaism is no different. Neturei Karta will be the same group of people who won’t fight to defend Israel although they continue to avail themselves of its benefits, and whom Israeli governments of the past have allowed to be exempt from conscription. I think Netanyahu is in favour of removing this exemption.
I love this idea that you can have either moderate or extreme religious views; any religious view of the Cosmos is a set of demonstrably terrible pre-scientific guesses about Creation (there wasn’t one), Eternal Life (there isn’t any), and the existence of a God who wants humans to worship him, or else (there isn’t so he doesn’t). You can’t half believe in this stuff; to describe one sect as odder than another is feather-brained mental gymnastics. Either it’s all absolutely true or it’s a load of old cobblers. Guess what I think. I’m digging the big hats though, like giant Liquorice Allsorts.
Religions have an affinity with headwear.
Turbans, bowlers, hijabs, wimples, kippas, mitres….
is there a way to delete my own comment?
Edit
do you get a delete button? If I try to delete the text and save it, it won’t allow saying “too short”
Delete your text but leave full stop (period).