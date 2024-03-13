“I never thought this would happen to Reese, but you have to get it through to people that it can happen to anyone.” Grief and sadness envelops Wendy Chisholm as we talk in her snow-dusted suburban house in the hills above Vancouver. She is telling me about her “lovely, easy-going, thoughtful” teenage daughter, whose face beams out from a photo on the fridge in the kitchen. She takes me upstairs to show me the sports-mad girl’s room. It is filled with trophies, pictures of Reese in her soccer kit and with a black belt from taekwondo, her name picked out in yellow thread.
Reese died from a toxic drug overdose nearly two years ago. She was just 15 when her father went to wake her one summer morning and found her dead in bed. “Many days, I still don’t believe this has happened,” says Wendy, too devastated to return to her job with a car finance firm. “I feel like I’m sleepwalking through life. There are no words to adequately describe this. I just feel this deep sense of loss: my daughter has gone. She deserved so much better. I miss her every day, every moment.”
A talented athlete — she earned the prized black belt aged 11 — Reese started struggling when she became a teenager. This coincided with Covid, which cancelled all sport and social activities just as she was transitioning from her cosy middle school to a much bigger high school. She did not adapt well to online classes, felt lonely, then began hanging around outdoors with some new friends and smoking weed in a nearby park. One day she fell sick — and when Wendy took her to the doctor, her daughter confided to her mother that she had been taking “Dillies”, an opioid painkiller more potent than heroin.
By the time of her death, Reese had already gone through the cruel cycle of experimentation, addiction, treatment and then relapse. “She was the last child you would expect to pass in this way,” says Wendy. “She lived in a good community, had a stable family, went to a good school, excelled at sport.” Yet Reese’s story is far from unique in this prosperous corner of Canada. Here, health authorities have revealed an astonishing fact: fatal overdoses from illicit drugs are now the leading cause of death for young people aged 10-18 in British Columbia, overtaking motoring accidents and suicide. And the vast majority of the fatalities here involve fentanyl, a highly-potent opioid that is often cut into other drugs by dealers.
There are many reasons why people use such illicit substances — from blotting out trauma through to boredom, experimentation and peer pressure. But, as Wendy says so poignantly, “You don’t get to make mistakes with fentanyl.”
I first saw how fentanyl carved through societies when reporting from Dayton, Ohio in 2017. A police officer told me he had never seen an overdose victim before the start of that decade, yet in our four hours together we witnessed a dozen such incidents on his patch. At the end of our patrol we found a pair of middle-aged users slumped like corpses in their car outside a dealer’s house, the impact of fentanyl so instant that one syringe lay between the woman’s legs and another on the dashboard. She was brought back to life; her partner was less lucky.
Fentanyl, long used by doctors as a legal painkiller, is liked by dealers since it is many times more potent than morphine so they can smuggle in small quantities yet drive up profits per kilo tenfold. Counterfeit pills are made by the Mexican cartels with chemicals imported from Wuhan in China. It gives a powerful hit, so some users actively seek it out, while laced into other drugs from cocaine to crystal meth it delivers more kick and can foster addiction. But the fluctuations in purity make it potentially deadly. When I asked one former user what it is like to overdose on fentanyl, he said he had no idea since it happens so fast — then you either wake up or die. The risks are so unpredictable that in one US case, two teenage girls at a party split what they thought to be a prescription opioid pill; one died, the other survived.
Meanwhile, the Taliban’s clampdown on heroin production in Afghanistan has meant similar synthetic drugs are arriving in Europe such as nitazenes, which can be many times stronger than fentanyl. “It’s terrifying since it feels like we are looking down the barrel of the catastrophe seen in the US and Canada but no one is doing anything about it,” said Steve Rolles, senior policy analyst at the UK-based Transform Drug Policy Foundation.
In the US, where drug fatalities keep on rising grimly, fentanyl has driven the surge in accidental overdoses, despite falling illicit drug use by middle- and high-school students. An average of 22 adolescents aged between 14 and 18 died each week in 2022 as street drugs become deadlier, the third largest cause of paediatric deaths after firearm-related injuries and motoring accidents. But over the border, in Western Canada, it is now the leading cause of death for all ages — from children aged 10 right up to adults of 60, according to federal health officials.
Across the country, 5% of all overdose hospitalisations are children and teenagers. In Vancouver, the epicentre of this crisis, the toll of frighteningly young fentanyl deaths includes Logan Williams, a 16-year-old actor who starred in several television shows. “It was not an overdose but a poisoning,” said his mother Marlyse, 52, sales manager for a dental products firm.
She scrolls through pictures and videos of her son as she tells me about his short life, often wiping away tears. The images of Logan are heart-breaking: smiling at the camera as a young child; filming on the set of The Flash television series; laughing happily as he leaps off a boat into water while on a holiday in Switzerland. “There are no words to describe the emptiness in my heart. Nothing makes it feel better. Nothing.”
Later she drives me to the city’s Downtown Eastside, lined with dozens of citizens who live, use drugs and often die on the streets. “Look at them — it’s so sad,” she says as we drive past the disturbing scenes of misery. “Each one of them is someone’s child, living like this.” She points at one man, spread-eagled on the pavement in pouring rain with an orange towel draped over his head. “Look — you can’t even tell if he is dead or alive.” Then, she adds quietly: “This could have been Logan’s fate, spending years like this… I will never know since he didn’t get the chance to grow up.”
Marlyse calls herself a conservative, accuses China of deliberately targeting North America with fentanyl and wants harsher laws for people selling toxic drugs, such as the dealer who not only killed her son but also five other people under the age of 20. “This is drug-induced homicide in my opinion since drug dealers are no longer dealing drugs, they are dealing death,” she said, adding that almost nine in 10 street drugs sold in Vancouver contain fentanyl. One couple she knows through a grief group she helps run lost their 13-year-old son, who took what he thought was a Xanax pill. “In the morning when they went to wake him up for school, he was dead in his bed.”
Yet, as Marlyse says, these are urgent health issues confronting the nation’s youth. She is open to ideas such as vending machines offering test strips and clean drugs, comparing their society’s hesitant response to the drug epidemic with how officials and politicians reacted so fast and firmly to Covid. “The death toll keeps on rising and I don’t have all the answers on how to fix it or even know if it is fixable. I can only tell you that addiction can hit any family: rich, poor, black, white, two-parent households, single parent… it doesn’t matter. Fentanyl is a game changer. It can be one pill, one time and the result is death. Our youth must be the number-one priority in this pandemic with a multi-faceted approach from education and fighting the stigma through to science-based, long-term treatment.”
Logan died while waiting to get into treatment, compounding the tragedy. Above all, like every bereaved parent to whom I spoke, she wants to end the stigma around drug use that drives people to hide problems. “I know of grandparents who come to our grief group and they’ve never told anyone else how their grandkids died since they’re so ashamed,” she said.
Debra Bailey lost her 21-year-old daughter, Ola, two days before Christmas. She had hidden her heroin addiction from family and friends. Debra is a leading member of Moms Stop The Harm, a group of families pushing for an end to the failed war on drugs with evidence-based reform, prevention and treatment policies. She argues that the state should provide safe drugs. “The only way to save lives is to replace the fentanyl with a safer supply for people with substance abuse issues, then maybe they can get a handle on their problems. We can’t stop the fentanyl and the cartels are not going to make it safe.”
This corner of Canada is already pushing such harm-reduction policies. Possession of small quantities of drugs for personal use was decriminalised last year following the introduction of safe consumption rooms and drug-testing facilities — in stark contrast with Britain, which accounts for almost one-third of overdose deaths in Europe yet remains hooked on prohibition. Many of the Canadian advances have followed court rulings, such as the recent verdict in a case taken by nurses that banning the use of illicit drugs in public places infringed on the constitutional rights of users.
Now, the debate is over state supply of safe drugs after two members of the Drug User Liberation Front were arrested for running a “compassion club” that offered “rigorously tested cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, at cost, to users”. But there is pushback on the Right with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, ahead in the polls before next year’s federal election, arguing safe supply of opioids leads to addictive drugs trickling into the community, fuelling problems rather than treatment and recovery. Police also claim that some opiate pills obtained through harm-reduction programmes have been sold on by criminal gangs.
Backers of the “compassion club” counter that, during the 13 months of its operation, there were no overdoses among 43 participants, who were able to stabilise their lives. But even the most radical drug campaigners accept the need for controls on use by children, as shown with legalisation of cannabis in 2018 designed to restrict access for young people. A recent health study of British Columbia adolescents, however, found an increase in younger children using drugs at 12 — the same age as Logan Williams when he started smoking cannabis. “We are failing this generation of kids and we are not brave enough to change what we are doing,” says Emily Jenkins, a nursing professor and expert on mental health and substance use at the University of British Columbia.
Jenkins argues there is insufficient evidence-based guidance for schools, so many still preach abstinence instead of harm-reduction advice. She adds, though, that deaths are concentrated among children with difficult life circumstances, many of whom have been through the child welfare system. “There is some experimentation and some are doing drugs for fun. But in Canada we rank in the bottom third of industrialised nations for child poverty with nearly one in five kids not having access to basic necessities of life. When paired with wider social problems such as family breakdowns, housing problems and racism, you can imagine some feel a deep sense of hopelessness.”
The crisis ranges widely across the community. As I leave the professor’s office, she introduces me to her research manager, who tells me that her twin 19-year-old daughters had three friends who died from drug overdoses. “The youngest was 15. One had come here alone at 14 from China. It is terrifying,” she said.
But why are such significant numbers of children using powerful drugs at these young ages? The anthropologist Danya Fast has spent 15 years talking to young Vancouvans about it. She has followed about 20 youngsters closely and half of them have died from overdoses. “I’ve heard so many times they started using at 11, 12, 13,” she said. “These are our most vulnerable kids, experiencing instability and tensions many of us will never experience in our lives. But they are also still kids.”
Fast, an assistant professor at UBC’s department of medicine, has just published The Best Place: Addiction, Intervention, and Living and Dying Young in Vancouver. She says self-medication is part of the story of their substance abuse — but it is not just about blocking out trauma. For many, it is also a search for fun and meaning in life. “It fills the time, alleviates their boredom, opens up possibilities when there aren’t a lot around for them. Boredom for these young people is almost painful, a deeply confusing state of mind. But drugs are the one thing they can have, for a few moments at least.”
She believes society should do everything possible to keep these children alive. “There needs to be room for more youth self-determination on drugs — and that’s scary,” she says. “But do we really want to hold on to the idea that young people don’t use drugs and abstinence is the only way forward when it is so clearly failing? We need to give them places to go for fun and meaning but also for non-judgemental help, where they can talk openly about drug use if they want. Then they might live to make that decision to try treatment. Eventually they might be ready to detox, to slow down. But if we just offer abstinence and treatment, they think older people don’t listen to them and disengage. Then they can end up using fentanyl in a basement somewhere in the most risky situations.”
Guy Felicella proves addicts can escape even the most crushing circumstances. He grew up in a comfortable middle-class household with a father who ran hair salons and owned race horses — but behind the front door there was alcoholism, domestic violence and a lack of love, fuelling feelings of isolation, resentment and sadness. He played around at school, was written off as a “dumb” kid, then ran away aged 12 and began using cannabis and LSD. “I felt like ending my life but then I found something wonderful — I found drugs and they gave me the ability to numb myself and to forget,” he says. “When you live in an unpredictable house, it gives you something predictable since I knew what would happen if I took drugs.”
This was the start of two dark decades of addiction, homelessness and prison, with 55 convictions related to drug use. “It was physically, medically and mentally draining. You sleep rough, you live rough, the health consequences are terrible. You are always on alert — from other users, from the police — trying to protect yourself while the public look at you like you are discarded rubbish, incorrigible, a loser criminal scumbag.”
Guy didn’t overdose until 2012, after fentanyl arrived on the scene. Then it happened six times until, in February 2013, he woke up to a nurse telling him that she loved him as a fellow human being. “I burst into tears because I knew that I was going to die if I did not manage to stop. I’d tried more than 50 times. But this time I managed to get off drugs — although I didn’t feel better until I had loads of therapy to understand the issues in my head.”
Now he is happily married with three children and speaks to schools about his experiences, arguing that drug users are not inherently bad people. “Just Say No has never worked — you must have proper education. But I don’t tell kids how to run their lives. They’d laugh at me if I did. All I can do is tell them the story of my life and say that if you do fall down the hole, there is hope because you can make a comeback at any age when you accept reality.”
Guy is a reminder that most people addicted to drugs do stop using them. He argues passionately that, however unpalatable the idea might sound, the crisis will intensify and fatalities keep mounting unless we regulate supply of drugs. “It will still not be safe to take them but at least users will know exactly what they are consuming,” he says, adding that in his view this issue exposes wider societal problems. “We live in a world that creates addiction: they want you to gamble, they want you to use technology, they want you to buy processed food. Our society is all about getting people hooked on things — but then we blame them when they use drugs and end up losing their lives.”
As Wendy Chisholm tells me, engulfed in her terrible grief, the best answer to this problem would be to stop the flow of toxic drugs, but history has proved this to be impossible. “I think this issue is like a freight train that no one really knows how to stop,” she says. Then she drives off to briefly spend time with her daughter. “I visit her grave every day — sometimes for 10 minutes, sometimes for an hour, maybe to rearrange the flowers or just to talk to her,” she says, wistfully. “It’s the only way I can care for my daughter nowadays.”
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
I don’t know what the solution is, but British Columbia is not the place to start looking for answers. The safe supply and harm reduction programs have been a disaster – creating more addicts, more deaths and public drug use. BC set a record for overdose deaths in 2023 and things already look grim for 2024.
Giving feee drugs to addicts no questions asked is not policy. It’s a luxury belief driven by activists, and dressed up as evidence-based programming. There is absolutely no doubt that opiates obtained through harm-reduction programmes have been sold by criminal gangs. It’s been repeatedly shown that clients sell the free drugs so they can buy stronger drugs like fentanyl. Safe supply is actually increasing illicit fentanyl use — both by subsidizing the market and by creating new customers.
Journalist Adam Zivo has been doing yeoman’s work on this issue, exposing the activists and bad science driving this movement.
https://thehub.ca/2024-02-01/adam-zivo-new-landmark-safer-supply-study-is-junk-science/
Decriminalization is a bad idea. It doesn’t drive out criminal activity and it doesn’t reduce deaths. Full legalization would at least drive out the dealers. I’m not advocating for this, because I don’t have the answers, but it’s better than safe supply.
Why has Canada become such an all round hell hole on so many issues? Is it just Trudeau and the fact that somehow Canadians keep reelecting him? Or is there something deeper in Canadian psyche that makes them particularly susceptible to woke nonsense. Or is it all an over exaggeration and the real Canada is no more insane in relative terms than anywhere else in the west?
Genuine questions, to which you won’t be able to give definitive answers, but I would like to hear your views.
No idea actually. Maybe we’re too nice and polite. I live in a rural community in Alberta, a much more conservative community. I believe Alberta is the only province that doesn’t have safe supply programs.
The media plays a role for sure. As bad as it is in Britain and the United States, it is far, far worse in Canada. There is exactly one major media outlet in Canada that would cover any story that questions safe supply.
On more than one occasion, Unherd has published information about Canada that was not covered by any major Canadian news outlet. To get Canadian news, I have to subscribe to a British publication.
National Post is doing decent job
The international rot in the news media is this generation’s true scandal. Having to pick facts out of propaganda recalls the worst of Pravda, Izvestia and Der Stürmer.
Canadians are too congenial. We say sorry when we are not, as if it is the polite thing to do. And also allow this misery to flourish; perhaps a more forceful early education is in order.
“Watch for snakes in the grass children… “, when in fact there are lions laying await.
To take nothing from Unherd, thank you very much Britain. Terry Glavin, an Irish-Canadian centre-right newsman writes for the National Post but also a substack called The Real Story, you may appreciate Jim.
Having worked closely with members of the 5 main anglophone nations over the past 3 decades, if I had to guess which nation would be most impacted by a mad idea, the answer every time would be the US. Tying for least likely would be Australia and Canada. Australia and New Zealand lost the plot on Covid, but not as badly as Canada – they were not enacting emergency powers to stop truckers blowing their horns! The trans issue seems to have taken hold far worse in Canada. Climate alarmism seems to be worse, as well as open door policies to immigration (UK is just failing miserably to close the door). We all have all these issues, as do non anglophone nations, but for some reason Canada seems to me at least to have been completely turned on its head by them. Maybe I am wrong as this is all based on my lived experience and we know how badly that can lead everyone astray if you let it.
I believe the collapse of journalist integrity in MSM is a symptom not a cause and I am unconvinced it has much to do with politeness as my observation is whilst there are differences in quite how brash we can be, in general we are all polite to each other.
In Portugal originally this approach to Heroin was deemed a success at cutting criminal activity to fund habits and at getting users into treatment. But I read later that the picture is far more mixed and people have just moved onto something else.
Oregon recently reversed its drug decriminalization because it was an unmitigated disaster.
As for the Chinese, they’re doing more than supplying the cartels with chemicals. They built their own labs in Mexico and use the cartels to distribute and enforce, which largely involves sending illegals into the U.S. and Canada, who then must continue to work for the cartels. The US government is obviously enabling this.
I have my doubts about full legalization, too. Inevitably legalization is loaded up with regulation making it difficult to get a sales license and taxation that raises the price above the street price. It reduces the street dealers’ profit but doesn’t drive them out of business. That’s been the experience of states that made weed legal, and that’s likely to happen with other drugs.
That said, I have no idea what should be done. Actually, I have ideas but they involve mandatory extended treatment in custody, and even I know that’s going nowhere.
Well, it did drive out the illegal pot dealers outa Colorado. Even though marijuana is currently loaded with taxes. The only illegal pot here is illegal pot farms growing it for other states that have not legalized yet.
Canada is a country where thousands of people are euthanised every year, and the government wants to extend it to minors with mental health problems. There is a link between this and the urge for teenagers to look into the void. I can feel it, I just need Mary Harrington to put it into words for me.
“Many of the Canadian advances have followed court rulings, such as the recent verdict in a case taken by nurses that banning the use of illicit drugs in public places infringed on the constitutional rights of users.” Following that BC court ruling, it remains illegal to have a glass of wine with a picnic in a public park in BC, but legal to consume fentanyl or crystal meth in a playground in the same park. And that’s an “advance”? Moral blackmail and misleading euphemisms are used throughout this article to promote drug liberalisation policies which would further normalise and facilitate drug abuse by children. “… their 13-year-old son, who took what he thought was a Xanax pill”. So would taking Xanax have been ok? It is not “compassionate”, “harm reduction” or “evidence based” to facilitate the further flow of illicit drugs into the community. Between them, Canadian local, provincial and federal governments spend 5 times as much on healthcare and 6 times as much on social protection transfers as they do on public safety and security, a complete inversion of what was once seen as the core responsibility of the State. If there was a public will to police the problem and adequately punish drug distributors, the flow of illegal drugs could be curbed.
“Taking a Xanax pill” would normally give you a measured dose, which would in turn give a specific result. Most overdose deaths result from there being no consistency in dose. If you are used to taking a white powder that has 20% active ingredient, and suddenly come across a batch that has 50% active ingredient (but which looks exactly the same), the overdose is a real probability.
So it’s no problem if a 13 year old is taking a powerful tranquilliser which they haven’t been prescribed for recreational purposes?
No of course it’s not “no problem”, but kids aren’t going to stop experimenting. I tried far more things before my 18th birthday than after.
Harm reduction, absent real movement against the drug war, originally made some sense, but like with everything on the left these days, people who promote it are unable to turn around when the results turn out unfavorable. Instead, they get angry and double down.
Theory (dogma?) more important than practice…
I am curious where in the constitution is the right to indulge in illegal activities cited. Perhaps the last part of your comment provides the answer – govt has found it more profitable to minimize its attention to public safety and maximize its involvement in other areas. And voters seem to signal their approval of this switch, right up to the point that the predictable results smack them in the face, in which case it’s too late.
I suppose this is China’s equivalent of the 19th century British Empire importing opium to China from India.
If they start regulating and supplying, then Canada will just be doing the job on themselves.
State supply of drugs and decriminalisation are a progressive fantasy.
The UK NHS loses around £1.25billion/year to theft and fraud. They can’t even maintain control of the medical equipment, drugs etc they are currently responsible for. Expecting state agencies to effectively maintain control of fentanyl etc on a large scale is unicorn-level delusion.
We’ve seen the impact of effective decriminalisation in progressive paradises like San Francisco.
Alcohol and cigarettes are legal, licensed and regulated for quality. Doesn’t stop criminals selling them cheaper on the black market. No reason to believe fentanyl would be different.
I completely agree; the labs abroad keep coming up with cooler new products but now they also appear to be able to up their strength ad infinitum; a disastrous turn of events.
Do people actually think the government can play catch up with the gangs in cool drug production ? Do they seriously think the Mafia are going to retire from a business worth €30 billion in Europe alone and ‘call it a day’ ?
The idea is a cool progressive fantasy.
Why on earth is it a human right to experiment ‘safely’ with and be relaxed about narcotic abuse ? Luxury beliefs of a generation with too much time on their hands and nothing better to do.
Again legalisation would cut the ‘Gordian knot’ and those Mafioso would be back to selling Pizzas.
The UK market for illegal tobacco production and smuggling is estimated by HMRC to be worth £2.8bn/year. The estimated tax avoided by illicit alcohol sales alone is £1.2bn/year.
Those are legal products sold in supermarkets for which numerous alternatives exist (patches etc) and free medical support is available to stop using. But still criminals are all over them.
The idea that the state can satisfy the market demand for recreational drugs so completely that organised criminal gangs will simply give up and get regular jobs is beyond delusional.
Reduce the tax on both.
Legalization would remove the gang element, true. But it’s not a stand-alone solution. Some trade-offs come with it, as more than one place has learned.
The reason there is black market in ciggs is that the taxes on it are too high. Lower the taxes, and the black market will go away. A small extra tax goes a long way. But governments always get hungry for more.
Could you provide some details on your claim that the UK accounts for a third of Europe’s drug deaths? Perhaps by devolved region and / or per head of population therein?
The whole article is long on selective emoting, short on evidence for the radical measures proposed.
Scotland surely?
Thank you Ian for this deeply researched and moving piece. The distorting impact of covid on Reese makes you realise how the response of our society to challenges is terribly disproportionate and confused. The deepest and most necessary problem to solve is why our society is generating such lack of purpose, and maybe an illusion of safety, that hard drugs are attractive.
I agree with you, and I think the poor grieving mother’s faith in “science based” solutions isn’t going to address that problem.
Summary execution for dealers?
Well, at the least, if a dealer sells the drugs which kill a user, they should held responsible for culpable homicide.
It’s still not going to stop people taking the drugs.
It will if they can’t buy them, and don’t see them all around them.
Prohibition has never, ever worked
Correct, just look to the USA and its alcohol prohibition of the 1920’s-30’s. That was a “howling’ success wasn’t it!
However some people NEVER learn and repetition is the order of the day.
“There is no solution; seek it lovingly.” — Socrates.
Not a new problem, then.
Depends what you prohibit.
Summary execution of users would empty things out on the demand side.
Once there’s no demand, there’s no dealers & ergo no supply.
We’ll need a bigger gallows.
Yes, you can temporarily deal with it by turning your society brutal, but what are the other side effects of that? That’s what Mao did with opium. And guess what — as soon as you stop the gov’t abuse and fear, opium is back.(And meanwhile, Mao used opium sales to finance his army.)
Containing, let alone eliminating, drug addiction has proven itself to to incompatible with Western norms. Western norms are a fertile plot ideal for addiction’s flourishing.
There are only two examples of societies that have dealt successfully with addictive drugs: Singapore and El Salvador (success in the latter taking the form of eliminating the vector of drug addiction, I.e., gangs).
After 60+ years of uninterrupted growth and ever metastasizing types of drug addiction, each worse than the last, to which successive creative strategies have only proven temporary checks, the clock has run out on innovation.
Far sterner measures than Western norms allow are the only solutions. It’s either them or give up.
Legalize. Regulate. Everywhere. Just like with alcohol. Will people never learn?!
Why on earth don’t they use the far safer LSD as advocated by the late Albert Hofmann, Ernst Jünger and Dr Timothy Leary?
Even our own wonderfully named Professor (Emeritus) David NUTT ranked it as less harmful than the demon alcohol!
Well, duur, it is because they do not want to take far safer drugs.
Darwinian self-selection perhaps?
“durr”?
I’m so sorry I didn’t realise you suffered from a speech impediment. I shall endeavour to be more empathetic in future.
It took you 55 minutes to think of that reply?
I had two Springer Spaniels to walk, far more important as I am sure you will agree?
Isn’t the problem that there’s fentanyl in everything? Even if you want to take LSD, it’s cut with fentanyl.
It doesn’t have to be and wasn’t originally.
That’s true enough, but for now it is. I’ve no idea what the solution is, beyond acting like everything is laced with fentanyl.
Legalisation and quality control would cure that in a jiffy.
When do we tell the truth and openly say that govt is often complicit in this sort of thing? The DC cartel is just as sinister as those in Mexico and it apparently has counterparts in Ottawa that are just fine with spreading misery across the population. The US war on drugs has been as big a failure as Prohibition was, but it continues because too many govt fiefdoms have sprouted around it.
While complete decriminalization is no panacea, either – because no such thing exists – it at least eliminates the criminality and the gang warfare while creating new issues, as Oregon discovered. Of course, that state also chose to ignore the issues that come with making anything legal, thereby providing one more example of govt’s relentless ability to make any situation worse.
I’m not sure what the answer is or if one exists, but it’s clear that the status quo is not working. Yet, America’s southern border remains open, we tolerate the drug labs in Mexico, and we hand-wave criminality. The results are as self-evident as they were foreseeable and the Iron Law of foreseeable consequences is that they are not accidental.
When you know what the likely result of something will be and you do it anyway, that’s called intent. This is not some surprising circumstance; it is the direct fallout of policy decisions for which no one is ever held accountable.
Ian Birrell: an interesting article, and thought provoking. If you could cut down on the lefty shibboleths, it would be even better. 🙂
Holy crap.
No point saying more, my comment will be removed soon.
“Man’s Search For Meaning” in a dark world. To lose a loved one is where mortality meets immortality, where life gets real. To lose a child so young, a thousand times more. Why? Where is “God” in this article? I read about reasons like “hopelessness”, “fun and boredom”, “loneliness and despair” and naturally with teenagers especially a search for meaning. That’s our fault, every damned one of us myself included. We live in a dark world. We didn’t ask for it, we were born into it. Life isn’t fair. Why does “God” let it happen? What have we done by bringing children into this world when the future is so dangerous and frightening? Truth time. You were born for these days. Everything happens for a reason. And yes, God does not make mistakes. Reality bites, when you look at life through the lens of birth to death and that’s all. You were sent here. You were created with unique “gifts” that makes you one of a kind. You are here to discover what those gifts are, who you are at the core, not some fake materialistic money loving w***e with a pedigree from a university and a resume of success, grasping to hold on to this mortal life and all the possessions you can’t take with you to the next, but to take those “gifts” you have been sent here with, and give them away. In a dark world, “all it takes for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing when evil happens”. Take care of the little things and the big things take care of themselves. There was a man who once said, love God with all your heart, your mind, and your spirit. I believe it is the first commandment. And the second? Love your brothers and sisters, the children of God, as you love God. Get those two things right, and we will reflect “rivers of Light” into this dark world where common sense should tell us that only light overcomes the darkness. Darkness never goes away, it only recedes, waiting patiently for the Light to go out. In mankind’s seemingly never ending quest for power and money (false gods), we have turned our backs on the Light, we are no longer in alignment with those two commandments. There are consequences to Universal Laws, no matter how the lawyers and judges twist the words and the laws of man to mean the opposite. In short: the victory is at hand. It is ours to win or lose. Today, this day, to be “born again” this day with gratitude to be alive to do His work, is the greatest gift of all. Those who have passed from this life before us are still with us, they are a part of us, do not let their passing go in vain by denying the power you have to reflect the Light into this world today by asking the Creator all day every day, “what should I do today” and to pray “alone I am not strong enough, but I pray for the peace, the strength, the courage, the wisdom and above all the faith to do Your will today.” Is what I am doing today in alignment with those two commandments? Because today is all there is. Life is short, but eternity lasts forever. You will see your loved ones again, have faith! Today you are called to be the hands and feet, go forth into this dark world and give your gifts to the best of your ability. The kingdom of heaven is not someplace you go after you die, it is here and now, if you will just choose of your own free will to accept the freedom by the price that was paid by the One who was tortured and crucified, who asked His Father in Heaven to forgive the sinners, who rose from the dead and will come again. Freedom, true freedom for all eternity, is won one soul at a time. To do less, is to be “the walking dead”. There is meaning and purpose, you are here for a reason. And don’t you ever forget it. Now let’s roll! I’m tired of seeing evil prevail and people doing nothing. You can do it. Be strong, have faith. “Never surrender, not give in, never give up, never quit.”
As a Canadian who returned to the country in 2019 I am constantly frustrated with our governments and their policies displaying full on “nonsense governance”. I actually live in British Columbia and it is clearly the most Woke province full of NPCs (especially in the populated southwest of the province).
The safe supply policies pushed by our provincial bureaucrats and drug activists are clearly failing. Currently there is a push to allow youth, without parental permission, to freely access free hard drugs. Supreme nonsense!
How do we tackle this issue and change the negative trajectory it is on?
1. Build resilience.
Get kids outside and into summer camps. More free programming for youth at community centres. Stop the culture of victimhood proliferating among Canadians including the young.
2. I agree with those that we should not stigmatize individual users. However, I still think we should stigmatize drug use on a societal level. We have gone from “drugs are bad” and locking everyone up to “drugs are OK” and not punishing drug dealers.
3. Mandate treatment in return for any form of safe supply. Enabling hard drug usage is absolutely not working.
4. Clamp down on the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Canada. Evidence overwhelmingly shows their involvement in the drug trade.
5. If possible vote out the New Democratic Party in British Columbia and the Liberals for Canada. Hopefully we can elect parties that stand up to bureaucrats and defend the health of Canadians.
As an old school leftist I look forward to more conservatives like Danielle Smith that engage in nuanced policies regarding drugs and gender ideology.
The article lost me when someone suggested the state should provide safe drugs. If the issue is the need to escape you treat that. You don’t open a different door for someone to go through that’s just as toxic.
It’s no good targetting users when dealers get a slap on the wrist.
Maybe the dealers could be euthanised with their own poison. Prison and rehabilitation won’t work, and there’s not enough prison capacity available anyway. The punishment must be so severe it frightens them into not making money from drugs, any drugs regardless of type or potency.