By 2024, few people seriously doubt that José Menendez abused his sons — and crucially, the surviving Menendez family are among those who believe Lyle and Erik, who are now 56 and 53. In a collective statement condemning Monsters, the family called the series “repulsive” and wrote: “We know these men… We also know what went on in their home and the unimaginably turbulent lives they have endured. Several of us were eyewitnesses to many atrocities one should never have to bear witness to.”

Ryan Murphy, the executive producer of Monsters, has defended the show on the grounds that “We show many, many, many perspectives.” On the incest issue (which, understandably, is especially painful to the brothers), Murphy said: “There are people who say that never happened. There were people who said it did happen.” In other words, his job is to teach the controversy. Which, conveniently, allows for almost anything that has ever been alleged about the case to be put on screen, with the alibi that the drama is simply moving between different viewpoints.

The title has an implicit question mark after Monsters. Are they or aren’t they? It’s the second part in an anthology show, the first of which was a series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer: in that case, it was the victims’ families who were outraged about the way the story was told. “It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?” asked one relative.

In Murphy’s favour, Monster season one also represented the salaciousness of the media; but this could equally be a sign of Murphy’s hypocrisy. “You don’t get credit for lamenting the existence of a circus when you happen to be the ringmaster,” wrote TV critic Jen Chaney. But whatever squeamishness viewers may feel, it doesn’t stop them from watching. Monster is Netflix’s third most viewed English-language show ever. Monsters is on its way to a similar level of success.

Murphy understands what people want to see, and the Monster franchise can be seen as the commercially brilliant coming together of two of his previous megahit properties. First, American Horror Story, which pushed the bounds of TV decency to thrill audiences with its grand guignol sensibility (many of its plots have ripped-the-headlines inspiration). Second, American Crime Story which turned real-life cases into compelling but considered drama: The Assasination of Gianni Versace, The People vs OJ Simpson.

Monster brings together the trash sensibility of Horror Story (watch these hot brothers kiss!) with the truth-telling pretensions of Crime Story (but we’re only showing you the incest to demonstrate what people were saying about the Menendez brothers!). It is, obviously, offensive. Yet the popular attention Murphy has brought to the case has also brought renewed legal attention: Kim Kardashian (in her guise as a justice campaigner) has written an essay in support of the brothers, and last week, the Los Angeles district attorney recommended they be resentenced and made eligible for parole. If this is accepted, Lyle and Erik could be released before the end of the year.

Should that happen, they’ll owe their freedom — at least in part — to their lascivious portrayal in Monsters. Liberty, but at the price of having been effectively fan-fictioned into an incestuous fantasy version of themselves. If you’re wondering who could possibly enjoy watching such a thing, the answer is women, who are the primary audience for both true crime and the kind of “shipping” (as in, invented relationships between characters) erotica of which Monsters is an example.

The appeal of shipping to women is fairly obvious: it allows for the appeal of the forbidden which is so crucial to arousal, within the safety of known characters or narratives. The lure of true crime — a genre that is, on the whole, fixated with terrible things done to women by men (even in Monsters, Kitty suffers a spectacularly gruesome end) — is more complicated. A sympathetic take says that women are fascinated by understanding, and so potentially controlling, the forces that might threaten them. A more cynical one says that it’s about identifying with the enacter of the violence, rather than passively waiting to become the victim. Monsters, in any case, offers both.

In the early Nineties, the arrival of high-powered women in the legal system helped formulate an understanding of violence and trauma that underpinned the brothers’ (unsuccessful, but ultimately widely accepted) defence. Today, the fact of women as primary consumers of media — not passively watching whatever their male partner puts on, but seeking out shows that serve their interests, their gaze — has given the brothers a platform from which to argue their case again. Two victims of sexual abuse, turned into sexualised entertainment: the last and strangest abuse in the guise of care to be heaped onto Lyle and Erik Menendez.