Crass, titillating and (at best) casual with the truth, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story takes an instance of real-life cruelty and violence and twists it into oversexed entertainment. It implies an incestuous connection between the two brothers whose story it dramatises under the prurient guise of righting past tabloid wrongs. It has been the most-streamed show on TV since its release in September. And as much as it traduces its subjects, it could also be the best thing to have happened to the Menendez brothers in decades.
The strange thing about Monsters’ exaggerations is that, even in its barest facts, the Menendez brothers’ case could hardly have been more operatic. In August 1989, Lyle (then aged 21) and Erik (18) executed their parents José and Kitty in their own living room in Beverly Hills, using shotguns at point-blank range. Everything about the murders — the glamorous location, the extreme wealth of the Menendez family, the initial suggestion that this was a mafia hit — made the boys’ story immediately irresistible.
Sensationally, the two brothers were arrested after Erik confessed to his therapist, who taped their sessions. The killing was assumed to be motivated by the brothers’ expectation of an inheritance, which they set about spending extravagantly and with little sense of a decent interval. Two spoiled little Patrick Batemans, on a bloodstained spree of hotel suites and Rolexes.
And then, even more sensationally: the brothers’ defence was that they themselves had been the victims of their parents. That the perfectionist José had tyrannised his sons, emotionally, physically and sexually; and that the downtrodden Kitty had silently conspired to protect her husband. Erik and Lyle had killed their parents, it was argued, because they believed their parents were planning to kill them in order to protect the family from shameful revelations.
One reason the case held such allure was that it landed on a faultline in public understanding of trauma, and was one of the first high-profile cases in which long-term abuse was advanced to claim the murder had been a form of self-defence. Dr Ann Burgess, a former FBI profiler who acted as an expert witness for the defence, testified that Erik’s brain had been “rewired” by the molestation he suffered; the prosecution accused her of emitting “psycho-babble”. Another reason is that reactions to the brothers split down gender lines, including in the jury room: Erik’s first trial ended in a hung jury, with female members opting for manslaughter while their male counterparts pushed for murder.
Dominick Dunne, who reported the case for Vanity Fair, claimed scathingly that the women on the jury “fell for [the brothers’] pretty faces, their crocodile tears, and their extravagant lies”. He did not believe the defence — although this wasn’t because he was in denial about the prevalence of child abuse, but rather because he knew brutality first-hand from his own father. “I have had welts on my legs and thighs. To this day I remain partially deaf from a blow to the ear when I was in the fifth grade. I was a sissy. I was not good at sports. I embarrassed my father,” wrote Dunne in one article. He might have recognised himself in the account of the family Burgess gave on the stand. He might not have enjoyed the parallel.