As far back as he can remember, Michael Franzese always wanted to be a gangster. Just head online if you don’t believe me. There, across dozens of videos and thousands of views, the former caporegime in the Colombo crime family evokes the American mob in all its sauce-stained, blood-flecked glory. In one video, Franzese describes how his goons once brought $3 million to the bank in cash. In another, a crucifix round his neck and a copy of his best-selling book perched prominently nearby, he exalts his grandmother’s meatballs. “The key is not to put breadcrumbs in it,” he says to his 1.3 million subscribers. “Ya have to have bread. Ya gotta soak the bread.”
Nor is Franzese — who went to prison, found God, and is now a motivational speaker — alone. Over the past few years, YouTube has become a kind of Sing Sing for retired crooks. With names such as Joey Merlino and Jimmy Calandra and Dominick Cicale, they explain the mafia code and review classic movies. All the while, with their high-res cameras and sparkling production values, they hawk. Shamelessly. Quite aside from his book, which compares his country’s rulers to erstwhile mobsters like him, Franzese also sells Armenian wine and autographed posters. Buyers, for their part, are encouraged to “join the family”.
To put it differently, then, that hidden world of Cosa Nostra, of omertà and hits, is gone, replaced by the kind of tawdry consumerism you could get from MrBeast. Given the influence the American mob enjoyed for much of the last century — at its peak, it boasted some 5,000 made men and held billions in assets — that’s remarkable enough. And just as the gangsters are shrugging off their pasts and strolling amiably into the republic’s mainstream, millions of ordinary Italian-Americans are losing their cultural uniqueness too. Together with the grandkids of other European migrants, rather, they’re shedding their hyphenated identities and becoming mere Americans, a process with immense consequences from food to music to politics.
The American mob has been failing for years. In 1970, Congress passed the RICO Act, which for the first time allowed prosecutors to target anyone belonging to an “enterprise” involved in racketeering — even if the robbery or fraud was done by someone else. That meant bosses became vulnerable: in the mid-Eighties, several New York dons were indicted under RICO and condemned to 100-year jail terms. The prospect of such awesome sentences soon encouraged mobsters to snitch. One example is Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, now a YouTube regular but who became infamous for testifying against his colleagues in 1992.
Beyond the rise in guilty verdicts, the mob’s decline can be traced through American culture. When it appeared in 1972, The Godfather mirrored a phenomenon that broadly still existed. Weeks after the movie premiered, “Crazy Joe” Gallo, like Franzese a member of New York’s Colombo family, was gunned down while celebrating his birthday at Umberto’s Clam House in Little Italy. A few decades later, this bloody way of life was already sliding into caricature. In the second episode of The Sopranos, broadcast in 1999, Tony and his friends sit about quoting The Godfather, drowning in nostalgia from their South Jersey strip joint.
Visit Little Italy now, and Gallo’s killing feels like it could have happened in the Bronze Age. In truth, little but the name remains: the pastries are stodgy, the delis are closed, and the souvenir shops sell t-shirts emblazoned with “Faghedda Bout It”. Across the East River, my old Queens neighbourhood tells the same story. In 1982, two gangsters were executed at Licata’s, a bar the brothers ran in Ridgewood. In some ways, the area hasn’t changed: the yellow brick rowhouses, with their bay windows and Victorian plaster details, look as smart as ever in the sun. These days, though, the mafiosi have disappeared, replaced by $19 cocktail bars. Tellingly, the bar at Licata’s old address remained an underworld stalwart — it’s just that Albanian toughs hung out there instead.
This was a pretty funny and good article. My compliments to the chef! Indeed, the melting pot does do its culinary magic over time, does it not?