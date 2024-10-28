This hints at a broader trend: while RICO surely ravaged the mafia, the social foundations that gave it strength have crumbled too. That’s obvious enough demographically. Around 1900, that warren of tenements where Gallo was killed hosted some 10,000 paisans, even as substantial Italian-American enclaves arose from Providence to St Louis. Yet you’re now more likely to hear Cantonese than Calabrian on the streets of New York, with only 5% of Little Italy’s population boasting heritage from Il Bel Paese. And if that makes organised crime harder — thugs no longer have a captive audience to extort — the flight to the suburbs is revealing in other ways.

When it first emerged, at the dawn of the last century, the mafia could recruit from pools of poor young men, just arrived from Neapolitan slums or Sicilian hilltop towns. Illiterate in Italian and ignorant of English, membership helped migrants navigate the treacherous paths of American capitalism, especially when discrimination from Anglo society remained a pervasive (if exaggerated) threat. Through the 1890s, more than 20 Italians were lynched for real or alleged crimes, including 11 on a single day in New Orleans. As late as 1969, sophisticates at Yale could chortle that if “Italians aren’t actually an inferior race, they do the best imitation of one I’ve seen”. Cynically or not, mobsters justified their actions on ethnic grounds too. “Friendship, connections, family ties, trust, loyalty, obedience,” said Joseph Bonanno, one of America’s youngest ever dons. “This was the glue that held us together.”

Nowadays, Italian-Americans face little worse than lazy jokes. More to the point, they’ve brushed off their outsider status and are fully at home in the American mainstream, earning comfortably more than the national average. There are Italian-American congressmen, and Italian-American asset managers, and an Italian-American judge on the Supreme Court. There’s even an Italian-American first lady: though she was born a Jacobs, Jill Biden’s grandfather was a Giacoppo. The need for Bonanno’s glue, in short, has gone, whacked by Michael Franzese and his $15 dog tags. And if even the remnants of the Cosa Nostra now succumb to America’s contemporary manias — the biggest mob hit in years only happened because the killer was made mad by QAnon — millions of honest Italian-Americans are shedding their identities too.

The US Census makes this plain. In Philadelphia, for instance, the number of self-identifying “Italians” slumped by a quarter in a decade. And though some 16 million Americans still consider themselves Italian, either in full or in part, that’s down 7% too. The linguistic data is also telling. Between 2001 and 2017, the number of people who spoke Italian at home fell by 38%, a decline that’s particularly marked among youngsters. No wonder it’s one of the fastest-dying tongues in America. Religion, that other bulwark of Italian-American identity, is moving the same way. In 1972, 89% affiliated with the Catholic Church. Four decades on, that figure had dropped to just 56%. All that’s marinated by marriage: as early as 1985, more than two-thirds of Italian-Americans under 30 were tying the knot outside the community.

Beyond the raw figures, you sense the passing of a world elsewhere. For the first time in years, Italian is no longer America’s favourite cuisine, with cannoli and ziti replaced by Mexican tacos. And then there’s the music. Between 1947 and 1954, some 25 Italian-Americans topped the nation’s pop charts. From Frankie Valli to Perry Como, they seduced audiences with their light tunes and dark looks, playfully embracing their italianità. In a 1959 duet with Dean Martin, appropriately called We’re Glad that We’re Italian, Frank Sinatra crooned for Chianti, and explained that linguini “sends me reeling”. It goes without saying that, in an age when Latino artists make all the running, any attempt to sing about puntarelle and anchovies today would be mocked to a shallow grave.

“The 1944 New York Times story evoking pizza as ‘a pie made from a yeast dough’ feels absurdly wide-eyed today”

There’s an irony here. By wearing their heritage on their sleeves, icons like Sinatra first made it sexy, then acceptable, then routine — then nothing much at all. Not, of course, that Italian-American society will vanish overnight. For one thing, identity is about more than language or God. For another, we shouldn’t overgeneralise. This Christmas, and for many more to come, families will celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a distinctly Italian-American take on the festive meal. No less important, there remain places where the old customs retain some power. Dodge the rats, and take the D Train uptown from Little Italy, and you’ll soon reach another ethnic enclave. This time, though, the Italian community in the Bronx preserves more that makes it special, from mozzarella makers and fresh pasta stores to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, a neo-Romanesque doorstop that still offers mass in Italian.