Why young Kurds are migrating to Europe

“The sight of Iraqi Kurds on the Polish border, having paid out thousands of Euros to traffickers for the gamble,”
The key word here is gamblers….
For some time now—years? Decades? the gamblers have determined that the games are rigged in their favor and that the house almost always loses. When a “gambler” makes it through to Germany, the UK, Sweden, the word gets out. Try your luck at the tables—the odds are greatly in your favor. And, as the article points out, these are not the desperately poor with no other choice, these are people of some means and maths skills who have taken the time to calculate the odds. Their bet: all in! One makes it, more come. It’s that simple.
One gambler on The BBC said that he made the calculation of “three days of suffering and then Germany.” And he made it! When he sends back Instagram photos of him strolling down the Ku’dam, driving a Benz with flash cash, it is a force multiplier for anyone and everyone to come.
The invasion can be stopped but the West must “harden the target.” These invasive species must be repelled, but even more importantly, they must be given absolutely nothing once they have succeeded in breaching the many Maginot Lines that continually pop up. Let me suggest several strategies: first, the do-gooders must be stopped from their human trafficking activities, and this extends to do-gooders who assist the invaders in country. Let them face some real punishment—arrest, forfeiture of their assets. Seize their boats! Second, boats must be turned back, confiscated, sunk. The so-called “rescue operations” are simply the last chain the smuggling network. Third, the language must change. I cringe when I hear the invading hordes describes as “refugees” or “migrants.” They should be called “invasive species,” “economic terrorists,” “invading hordes,” “scammers,” or some highly negative but highly accurate term that captures their reality. Even “gamblers” would do in a pinch. Finally, the invaders must remain completely apart from the society they are invading: no public help of any kind—no ID, no housing, nothing, and private efforts to assist them must be shut down immediately through criminal and civil procedures. If some NGO or church group wants to help the invaders, arrest the leaders, sue them, take their money. This will work.
Finally, it is extremely important, existentially important if you at all value Western Civilization, that the gamblers lose. Each and every one must be hunted down, and sent back with nothing. The individuals must be broken so that the chain is broken, and they must be returned to their countries of origin in their broken condition for all to see. And even though Angela “Wir Schaffen das!” Merkel is almost gone and is not screaming that all of the invasive species must be welcomed, many, perhaps tens of thousands, have quietly made it to Germany and beyond. This is madness!
It is a fact that London is no longer a British city, and Cheeky Sadiqi can bang on about “our diversity is our strength,” but this is a lie, and we all know it’s a lie. In fact, that’s why he bangs on about it so much—if the lie is big enough, and if it is repeated often enough, people may come to believe it…..
Time for the West to wake up!
Why young Kurds are migrating to Europe
This is a crisis built on aspiration, not desperation
Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan
Why have so many Iraqi Kurds made the journey to both the Poland-Belarus border and the English Channel? The situation of 2021 should not be confused with 2015. It is not mere desperation that motivates these journeys — aspiration, and the chance to embarrass a resented political order have played a part as well.
Long regarded, for good reason, as the success story of the region due to its stability, safety and genuine high level of religious tolerance, resentment is growing in Iraqi Kurdistan, particularly among the young. High unemployment and the perceived injustice of a political system dominated by the Barzani and Talabani families, cronyism in government hiring, unpaid wages, felt exclusion from the proceeds of oil revenues, and, most recently, the removal of government stipends for students has led to a wedge developing between the young and old. The latter, remembering the Iran-Iraq war and the persecution and gas attacks under Saddam, often do not perceive these issues with the same level of seriousness.
But for the young, memories of the Saddam Hussein era are distant, if not entirely non-existent. Earlier this month, a cafe owner was arrested after videos surfaced of the Ba’ath Party anthem being played from the sound system to a clientele of unfazed 20-somethings.
The exact circumstances of the incident are unclear, but the neighbours suggested it was a stunt. Even if had it been a mistake, or a joke, the nonchalant reception to the chirpy, rousing tones of ‘Saddam Zera’ is evident of a youth growing jaded with the orthodoxies of its elders.
The sight of Iraqi Kurds on the Polish border, having paid out thousands of Euros to traffickers for the gamble, has embarrassed both Barzani and Kurdistan’s reputation. The president has been forced to publicly defend the situation in Kurdistan and put on repatriation flights.
Yet Kurdistan remains a high-trust society. At the Erbil citadel bazaar, currency is exchanged in the open, with only a small plastic cover shielding tens of thousands of US Dollars and Euros from the wind. Shops and cafés rarely have proper tills; owners throw notes loosely into a wooden draw before leaving the shop open and unwatched for a chat and a chai next door.
During the recent protests, students took to blocking Erbil’s arterial ring roads. Though violence was reported in Sulaymaniyah (Kurdistan’s most liberal city; the site of an American University established in 2007) before the government agreed to reinstate the student living allowance, there was a lack of aggression in the atmosphere in Erbil. Much like the city’s ever-present Peshmerga, who politely usher you this way or that, smiling with a ‘welcome to Kurdistan’, the police, far from relishing the opportunity to swagger in riot gear, removed the students from the roads with resigned embarrassment.
Kurdistan’s problems are serious, but that a region with such a brutal recent history has begun to develop political and cultural fault lines reminiscent of those of more stable countries — particularly with the improved security situation following the territorial defeat of ISIS — is, perhaps, progress of sorts. What this means for western governments trying to secure their borders, however, is an entirely different question altogether.
In Kurdestan, “the perceived injustice of the political system……..has led to a wedge between young and old.”. Therefore, young people are leaving and trying to get into the EU and the UK.
What they see is politicians in Western Europe sacrificing the old for the young. They see lots of highly-paid jobs (relatively speaking) and lands of opportunity where the local populations are weak and mollycoddled. Sounds like a good idea to me.
