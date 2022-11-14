Why shouldn’t young black people be Right-wing?
A Channel 4 documentary fails to grasp why some minorities lean conservative
Last night, Channel 4 aired a 45-minute documentary titled Young, Black and Right-Wing, presented by popular TV and YouTube personality Zeze Millz. The film seeks to explore the “seemingly growing” number of black Right-wing voices both in politics and in the media. This counters the widely claimed notion that not only do most black people have Left-wing views but that they should have Left-wing views. If they deviate from these expectations, they are burdened with racist labels from supposed progressives.
The documentary builds on an increasing number of TV shows exploring the diversity of opinion among black Britons, such as Channel 4’s Unapologetic (co-hosted by Millz) and BBC’s We Are Black and British. While it is welcome to see a genuine attempt to illuminate a broader range of perspectives and question received wisdom about ethnic minority groups, the film fails to understand why these young black people think the way they do and show how, in many senses, their views are more in line with majority ethnic minority opinion.
The first young Right-winger Millz speaks to is Hannah, a TikTok influencer whose parents are refugees from Ethiopia. Hannah, who grew up on a council estate, does not believe systemic racism exists. She maintains that other factors, such as family breakdown, which disproportionately affects black British people, are more important contributors to lower socio-economic outcomes than race. In response, Millz brings up data which show that black men are more likely to be unemployed than white men and suggests this is clear evidence of racism.
But the problem is that this doesn’t necessarily disprove Hannah’s point. Millz, through the film, commits the common fallacy that a racial disparity must equate to racism when this isn’t necessarily true. For example, the average ethnic minority person has a higher life expectancy than their white counterparts, but we would not put this down to reverse racism. This inability to seriously interrogate how a range of variants may contribute to disparities means that the conversation on the programme rarely moved beyond a debate about racism and thus, at times, remained somewhat shallow.
Millz fails to see the irony of how she, a privately-educated woman, who has acknowledged that her mother owned two houses, shouts down Hannah’s understanding of her own lived experience when Hannah, at least on paper, had grown up with significantly more disadvantaged than her.
Millz repeats this unfortunate dynamic later on in the programme when she has a chance encounter with a young, working-class black man in Bolton (one of the most deprived areas of the UK) who draws upon his experience to explain how inequality is more down to what your “postal code defines you as”, not race. He explains how he has seen people, black and white, in his area restricted by similar forms of social disadvantage. It was an unintentional insight into how many ordinary working-class black voices are often locked out of these debates, and how many of these views do not neatly fall in liberal-Left lines.
This is further highlighted when, in one scene, Millz gets into a heated debate with Hannah and a fellow young black Christian activist about abortion, as neither of the two believes it should be allowed in any circumstance. While I vehemently disagree with their views, large swathes of ‘black opinion’ would support these arguments.
In fact, it is Millz’s hyper-liberal attitudes to sex and relationships which would seemingly contrast with the predominantly traditional Christian attitudes of most black British people. Many of Millz’s views have much more in common with the middle-class white mainstream than they do with strongly faith-oriented ethnic minority Britons.
Ultimately black people — like any racial group — cannot be lumped into one category. As people are all different, they will inevitably come up with varying views. As racism diminishes, so too will a growing number of black Britons no longer see their views as defined by it. This is surely a positive development.
The vast majority of my black friends – particularly Afro-British ones – are right of centre. I struggle to think of one who would describe themselves as left-leaning. There seems to be a’received wisdom in the media that, as the article says, black people should be left-leaning which is, in itself, racist I consider. Whatever colour or religion, all people should be open to whatever political views they consider right. This documentary shows the limitations of the Channel 4 editors’ knowledge and understanding more than anything else.
Ah yes. As Creepy Joe himself put it, in respect of any black Americans tempted to stray off the Democrat plantation: ‘If you vote Republican, man, you ain’t black.’
I tend to agree that peer pressure is difficult to avoid no matter the colour, religion or post code. However, not being myself obedient to peer pressure, I understand the difficulty of moving away from ones group and sympathise with their problem that they are expected to toe the line. No matter what social group etc a wish to make ones own future should be respected. The MSM often have their own agenda.
The fact that this question even has to be posed demonstrates perfectly just how perverted and toxic the influence of the new left has become.
Excellent writing Inaya – you are an inspiration and a breath of fresh air, and I really appreciate your considered and thoughtful approach to whatever you do. I hope to see more of you on UnHerd.
It should not have to be said that black people can believe whatever they want to. There is no restriction on what they should think, what they are obliged to think, or what they should say in public, simply by virtue of skin colour. I find such an idea risible and I am vehemently against it. Yes, there will be similarities by virtue of similar experiences – as there would be for any race or culture – but to hold people to account for their views on the basis of their skin colour is stupid and completely ignorant of human nature.
Not being “black enough” is also completely ignorant of the many and numerous talented, intellectual and interesting black people – young and old classical musicians, rock musicians, business owners, scientists etc.. – who eschew such a restricitive idea, have multifaceted lives and amount to much more than the somewhat reductive notion that they should confirm to certain views and behaviours on account of their race.
‘Mills fails to see the irony of how she, a privately-educated woman, who has acknowledged that her mother owned two houses, shouts down Hannah’s understanding of her own lived experience…’
I bet she bleats about ‘white privilege’ too.
Most of my black and Indian friends are right of centre – I think its mostly because they have worked hard to break free from the ‘social welfare trap” can see that the UK gives them the opportunity to realise aspirations, see that most white people support them and see the benefits available to them and their families
As I white man I am most inspired by Kemi, Suella and James Cleverly comes across well though I don’t think he is a bright as the two ladies – Rishi I fear is too left of centre of has certainly behaved that way with our hard earned taxes
A couple of friends are in Government and blush slightly when we discuss pension benefits – they are under 40
we all think the race and other minority arguments like LGBTQ are pushed too hard and have a divisive cultural impact
We should just re spin the deabte to look at people, their behaviours, attitudes, work ethic etc.
In fact most of us think the bigger discussion is extreme liberals v right of centre – we are not yet where the US is but are being pushed that way
That aside the bigger fight is the private sector v the state/public sector – not just on some financial issues but more importantly on mind set and culture – far from being public servants they behave arrogantly with entitlement and do things “in their own time ” with many still wfh.
The public sector who largely retained their defined benefit pension, even if they are now career average not final salary linked, seem to be uneducated as to the vast financial benefit these confer and the cost to the taxpayer; in the UK the NHS liabilities increase by £120bn a year whilst NHS management says their employee contributions of c8%-10% are in excess of current pensions in payment – – the NHS contributions go up with salaries and net hires and there is a huge wave of baby boomers about to retire that means these spiralling liabilities are about to come crash through as cash costs.
Local Councils are pushing up council tax – for salaries and pensions
Civil servants still get 30% contributions from the taxpayer on top of their 8%, on their alpha pension for new entrants
The total public sector pension liability is £2.3 trillion, larger than the national debt
Its time the MPs led by example, switched all their pensions to DC going forward – accrued benefits protected- as the private sector did 20 years ago
They could then do the same across the public sector…
The private sector cannot go on being tax slaves to so called “public sector servants” who waste our money and show no respect for our hard earned taxes
That is the new class war
Good piece, Inaya, but could we just stop using the tautology “lived experience”? Thank you.
