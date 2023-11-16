Why is Osama bin Laden going viral on TikTok?
The terrorist's 'Letter to America' has reached unexpected corners of the internet
Last night, the internet was horrified to discover that Osama bin Laden’s “Letter To America” had gone viral on TikTok. The letter, which has now been removed from the Guardian‘s website, outlines bin Laden’s justification for his hostility towards America — and TikTokers, by and large, have sympathised with his reasoning. In response, critics are now sounding the alarm bell: TikTok is a Chinese propaganda tool that is “brainwashing” Americans and which must be banned.
The manner in which young people online have been talking about the re-discovery of bin Laden’s letter suggests they think this is something new. If we’re to believe the likes of Chaya Raichik of @LibsofTikTok or Yashar Ali, we’re raising a new batch of anti-American far-Left extremists. But this is not a problem unique to Gen Z or TikTok: take this stand-up clip from 2002 by popular comedian David Cross. Here, Cross doesn’t explicitly support bin Laden, but questions the American response to the attack. He says, “I think [bin Laden] did [9/11] because of our support for Israel […] you know why I think that? Because that’s what he fucking said. […] Are we a nation of six-year-olds? Answer: yes.”
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
This isn’t the first time Americans have had this type of “awakening” about their country’s involvement in foreign conflicts, whether rooted in truth or not. Arguably, these insights have been a hallmark of American counterculture for at least 60 years. The most simplified version is that when there’s political and social upheaval, there’s a significant anti-authoritarian contingent, and sometimes that impulse expresses itself in explicit support for the enemies of the US. During anti-war protests in the late Sixties, activists even held up Viet Cong flags, while it’s not difficult to recall the popularity of Che Guevara T-shirts, Stalin posters, and Mao Zedong throw pillows.
It may feel like bin Laden is a special case — and indeed he is — but he’s a more contested figure than one might assume. A similar relationship also emerged with Isil. Hence @dril’s famous viral tweet, which has since become a common online refrain: “[…] regarding the terror group ISIL. you do not, under any circumstances, ‘gotta hand it to them’.” It was a provocative joke, but it also revealed something about the way politically countercultural young people were talking about militant groups. Nuanced, legitimate criticisms of political intervention were, in the online arena, becoming reduced to what looked like terrorist apologia.
A little earlier, there were also Twitter’s Isis brides and American and UK-born jihadists who had been radicalised online in the early 2010s. Those stories were true — and shocking — but they were extreme examples of how online culture can influence young and malleable minds. People were rightfully disturbed by the Islamist converts who were willing to sacrifice their lives, but this was also happening in a climate where people were sympathetic to why these groups emerged. Understanding the complicated responses to violence is one thing, but it’s a bit trickier in an online climate where context notoriously collapses.
Perhaps it’s because we rarely have the opportunity to learn about the complexity of these events. So few people have the historical background or ethical toolkit to understand the reality of war or the predictable reactions to it. This isn’t an appeal to either side, but rather an acknowledgment that informed people — no matter where they’re standing — are woefully rare.
“So few people have the historical background or ethical toolkit to understand the reality of war or the predictable reactions to it. This isn’t an appeal to either side, but rather an acknowledgment that informed people… are woefully rare.”
This feels like a significant point… recognizing that people’s moral intuitions differ, that one’s feelings do not alone provide moral justification for behavior. Rather, it appears that people require education via “ethical toolkit” to form the ‘right’ response to moral questions (including issues of violence, hatred, terrorism, etc.). That is, ‘moral intuitions’ are *not* universally shared and obvious to all adults. If this is true, who decides what that education and toolkit should have in it?
This points to another uncomfortable fact… “a house divided against itself cannot stand,” not matter how loudly it trumpets diversity. A society must have a common culture of at least certain basic norms and ideals for that society to flourish and advance the well-being of its citizens. (And of course, perhaps some norms and ideals are better than others, but that’s a different point.) And the West no longer has a ‘common culture.’ So how can we go about getting one?
Perhaps the “historical background” bit is a crucial first step to rebuilding the “ethical toolkit” bit. Because much of the dismantling of the West’s common culture, has been the result of woefully one-sided potted histories taught by ideological partisans. What’s the true truth about the way women were treated in the past, about the history of slavery, about why we live under elected bodies rather than under kings? Has capitalism helped the poor or hurt it? Do we have the courage to look around and say the socialist king is too poor to have any clothes?
It could simply be that the author means “lack of life experience” when referring to an “ethical toolkit”. Said experience won’t necessarily provide a sufficient framework in which to take a view once the passions of youth have started to lessen, but without it, the best or most rounded education in the world will definitely be insufficient.
The more time they spend in education, the less they know.
TikTok’s a thing on the internet, right?
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe