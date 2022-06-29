Why do so many men find God later in life?
Paul Kingsnorth and Martin Shaw are following a well-trodden path
On this day in 1927, 29th June, T.S.Eliot was baptised. The colossus of modernist literature, who wrote one of the greatest nihilistic poems of all time, shocked many with his conversion to Anglo-Catholicism just five years after it was published. It happened behind locked doors because he said, with characteristic acerbity, that he hated “spectacular conversions”. A few years later, W.H. Auden followed a similar path, returning to the Christianity of his childhood.
For both, it was partly an intellectual homecoming. Auden had slowly lost his liberal belief in humanity’s innate goodness thanks to the rise of the Nazis. He also felt that Christianity gave him a way to account for both human darkness and human potential. Believing that Jesus’ command to love our neighbours as ourselves was the defining ethical call, Auden valued the structure and rigour that the church offered. Eliot, says Richard Harries, also ‘wanted more than a vague mysticism…a self-sufficient moralism…something more solid than the individualism, relativism and emotionalism that he thought was rotting Western Civilisation.’ Both came to believe that the erosion of an objective moral realm was eroding the foundations of social and political order.
I’ve been thinking about these two men because I have been observing a strong uptick in male mid-life conversions. Paul Kingsnorth describes his own in this luminous essay; Martin Shaw, the renowned mythologist, has spoken about his recent encounter with the ‘mossy face of Christ’; and David Brooks, the New York Times columnist, can be added to the list too. Privately, I have had conversations with at least 15 men in the last year who are either now Christian or actively trying to be. Many are writers, policy wonks, leaders in their fields as well as philosophers, novelists, environmentalists, psychologists. Several say taking psychedelic drugs opened them up to the possibility of God.
Most, like Eliot, have dabbled with so-called ‘eastern’ religions first. They come from the Left and the Right, drawn to the often lone ‘out’ religious person and discuss their beliefs with me. They laugh wryly about themselves, noting how their younger selves would have been appalled. All are deep thinkers, motivated by a better world, but they are slowly losing the youthful idealistic sense that they alone can locate the levers of change. They are butting up against the limits of their own intelligence and agency, and looking for something other than themselves to have faith in.
Maybe this was always a quietly well-trodden path. Perhaps mid-life crises didn’t always mean a mistress and a Ferrari but this wiser container for a growing sense of mortality. It’s possible that I’m seeing it now because of the backlash to the New Atheist movement, which was always male-dominated. Either way, I find it moving and hopeful. Men who are arrogant or apathetic cause harm, and a path that requires humility, courage, vulnerability and service might just act as an antidote.
I think for a great many men, once they reach the peak of their careers they realise that the vast emptiness that they have been trying to fill with success can’t be.
“You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you.” Augustine
I confess I am one of them – not one of Ms. Oldfield’s friends, unfortunately, but a middle-aged novelist at least attempting to become a Christian. To answer some of the comments below: I am not remotely afraid of death. I’ve been very close to it and will accept whenever it comes. And I’m certainly not attracted by the new feminised, ingenuously (or is it disingenuously?) ‘liberal’ C. of E. There’s just a chance, you know, that after a lifetime of serious study and reflection, we old sods might be on to something. We were brainwashed by nihilistic atheists, and perceive, belatedly enough, that in fact there is a spiritual realm.
I am in the same boat. There are several reasons for this.
- Marriage: Up until my late 30s I was a self-avowed bachelor living in Amsterdam. Every month or so I would have a new girlfriend and until I met my wife I saw no reason to ever change that situation. Marriage made me delve deeper into myself and confront my attachment-avoidance issues.
- Enlightenment: When you fully grasp that the Old Testament was written in Bronze Age times, you realize that, as anachronistic as some of it may seem, it truly was an antidote for much of the madness going on during those times: idolatry, infanticide, incest, castration, human sacrifice, and other forms of human debasement and cruelty. As the West divests itself of its Christian roots, I fear that we are sliding back into those mad cruel times albeit with the technology to do far more evil things. One of the greatest delusions of our times is believing that we are somehow more enlightened than previous generations.
- Social Resilience: Without God we place (wo)man at the center of things. We listen to ‘experts’ and authorities that preach nonsense to us in order to advance their own ambitions. When you believe in a forgiving and loving higher power you are less likely to fall into totalitarian thinking.
- Virtue: Christianity is universal. It is the most inclusive religion in the world with its notions of fairness and justice. Now that Wokedom is replacing Christianity as the state religion, we see a return to mob-justice aka social justice, child sacrifice aka abortion, idolatry aka social media, castration aka transgenderism.
- Code-of-Honor: Christianity is making a come-back, particularly among younger men who are becoming increasingly disenfranchised with postmodern life and the constant attacks on their masculinity via Feminism, Homosexuality and now the Awful Horror of Transgenderism. We need a new Christianity, however, not the matriarchy of Irish-Catholicism or the pious moralism of American Evangelism, but one that brings out the best in young men, a more heroic one that is willing to defend the West and all it stands for: https://www.wolfsheadonline.com/the-catholic-warrior-ethos-that-saved-western-civilization/
- Beauty: Christianity teaches you to see the beauty inherent in all people while recognizing that we are all flawed beings. This idea of universal love is fading away as our political and cultural institutions fall into the darkness of cruel and ancient binary modes of thought.
Wow! Bit of a stretch there but hey, maybe not as much as appears at first glance. Your points under 4. are truly scary and for that reason I’m trying to discedit them but find I cannot!
On point 5. I wonder if you are familiar with Jordan Peterson’s take on young men and especially in the context of his take on the Bible?
I’m an artist, and i’ve absolutely no intention of joining those ranks of “deep thinkers” who eventually capitulate. I’ve absolute certainty that there’s no god (as opposed to belief that there might be) and yet… i have a deep sense of the spiritual and the ethical values that humanity has made for itself. I can enter a great cathedral and be filled with the deepest sense of awe, since it’s a human creation. Yes, it may have been planned with the ‘glory of god’ in mind, but since god doesn’t exist, it’s magnificence is a de facto tribute to the ingenuity and artistic abilities of us humans. The really interesting question is to why humans had to believe in a god to produce it. I’m happily reconciled with that particular psychological device.
If i may attempt to answer the question posed by the author: it’s because men are weak. The issue of control is a real one, and once their powers of physical or mental prowess are past their peak, they have little to fall back on. Women, on the other hand, don’t (and i’m generalising here, of course) feel the need to exert control over their environment to such an extent and therefore don’t feel this lack in later life. If they’ve given birth, they have in a very real sense created new life whereas men’s attempts at creation (books, films, etc.) may come to seem inadequate to them. Interestingly, the creation of a physical artefact such as a painting or sculpture may seem to be rather more real than something that is merely intellectual. It ‘exists’ in the world, irrespective of whether anyone is reading it or watching it!
Fear is probably the simple answer. Given the possibility that heaven and hell do actually exist, why not hedge your bets!
The fallacy of Pascal’s Wager.
It’s also fairly cheap to buy into moral codes when you are too old for much hedonism.
A bit disingenuous I think: perhaps reflective of where you are on youd own journey: which is more trigger than beginning. But stay with the thought: you never know where it will lead you. I suggest mecitation, specifically TM to see if you encounter something there thatight be a real beginning. Also, try Michael A. Singer’s “The Untethered Soul”. If you’re excessively hard-nosed about these things: read E.F.Shoemacher’s “Guide for the Perplexed” first. Bon Voyage…
I’ll stick to the mistress and Ferrari I think, sounds much more fun
Precisely at the point at which you can no longer handle either, because them incontinence pants need changing too frequently.
The writer appears to have writers and thinkers in mind, what about men who don’t write or think very much? Do they come to God in later life? And what about women, thinkers or otherwise? Women have traditionally been more religiously observant than men – despite (because of?) male clergy and hierarchy. Nietzsche and others saw Christianity as a weak, milksop religion, most unmanly. The C of E has certainly become more feminised, will this lead to more converts to Orthodoxy and Catholicism?
But for a religion really attractive to young men, offering multitudes of virgins in exchange for martyrdom, try Islam.
Well done! You managed to insult the CofE, Islam and the oft misquoted Nietzsche all in a single paragraph!
I suggest a somewhat more open minded approach: or just to balance your first statement maybe even go for a bit of positivity?
I’m nearly 66 and still absolutely a non-believer.
“Both came to believe that the erosion of an objective moral realm was eroding the foundations of social and political order.”
Statement of the obvious but it does come with hard choices about the way we live now if it actually means believing in a God.
Alternatively you could joint the C of E where God is an optional extra.
Incidentally, the best case for the existence of God I have come across is the Dworkin Delusion.
As it is, this piece just seems a vehicle for the author to elevate themselves above the men mentioned in the piece.
To what avail?
I don’t see that she’s doing that at all. And why use the pronoun ‘themselves’? There’s only one author, and not claiming to be non-binary or anything.
Ha! Embrace fantasies of Surrender, when the realisation dawns that time and youth are slipping away, the tyranny of biology starts to loosen, and you can no longer handle fantasies of Control.
Just another self-serving biological response, where you actively pretend it’s not, when in truth, deep down, you know exactly what it is, no? Keeps them out of misanthropic mischief I suppose, although I imagine biotechnological interventions might be more reliable if that is what you are looking for.
“…people feel a compassion akin to scorn for those who have an opportunity to excite pathos and decline it…”
Fisher King, Anthony Powell
