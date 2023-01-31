Why are there so few female mass shooters?
New data shows that 96% of spree killers are men
Men commit the majority of mass shootings in the United States. We know that. But the extent to which male shooters outnumber female perpetrators is nonetheless surprising. The Violence Project, a nonpartisan research group that tracks American mass shooting data as far back as 1966, finds that men are responsible for 98% of all mass shootings. Statistics released last week by the US Secret Service, which cover the more broadly defined ‘mass attack’, 25% of which don’t include a firearm, puts that number at 96%, which is still staggering.
There have been 55 mass shootings in the US so far this year. Of those, 38 have resulted in at least one fatality. This month, separate shooting sprees in the Californian cities of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay killed 12 (including the perpetrator) and seven people, respectively. Both shooters were aged over 65, and therefore a deviation from the enduring cultural image, burnished by Columbine and its copycats, of the disaffected young man who turns to violent retribution.
Yet these criminals are not nearly so much a departure from the norm as female killers. If mass attacks are an epidemic in the US, why do so few women commit them?
In an interview with NPR The Violence Project’s president, Jillian Peterson, a forensic psychologist and criminology professor at Hamline University, offered a theory: “Men are just generally more violent.” Others, like Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting (FAIR), have suggested that the disparity is because shootings are motivated by “toxic masculinity” or grievances against women. Other scholars attribute this to “an evolutionary drive that pushes males to be more aggressive than females”.
There are shades of truth in all of these explanations, but a more nuanced answer might lie in the divergent nature of mass shootings and female violence. It’s not that there aren’t violent women, even if there are fewer of them: there are (the number is growing, too). However, mass shootings don’t bear easy comparison to other types of violence. Yesterday’s serial killers are not necessarily today’s mass shooters. That’s only true in terms of the role they play in media narratives.
Mass shootings are their own type of aggression, one that is both external and, when compared to other homicides, impersonal. Female violence, on the other hand, is more personal. Another way to think about it? Women implode; men explode.
Mass shootings are explosive.
There’s a huge exploratory gap in the literature around female mass shooters, but we can draw conclusions from data available elsewhere. Studies on female violence demonstrate that women channel their anger in a private and calculated way, whereas men tend to lash out.
But the new data from the Secret Service also shows that 50% of mass shootings are sparked by personal, domestic, or workplace disputes — that is, personal grievances — so where’s the distinction? It’s more about the expression of aggression.
Female violence is individualised. It’s often reactive or in response to abuse from a sexual partner. It affects the family, relationships, and caregiving: Munchausen-by-proxy, familicide or infanticide, black widows, and angels of death (healthcare providers who kill their patients) are all common typologies. It almost always happens within the victim’s home.
But in an article for the Journal of Mass Violence Research, one of the few pieces that analyse female mass shooters, Jason R. Silva and Margaret Schmuhl found many more similarities than differences between male and female perpetrators. They also found that female shooters were distinct in general from female homicide offenders.
It’s not that women aren’t violent. They certainly can be. It’s just that men are more likely to exhibit this type of violence. It’s a small — but ultimately important — distinction, which goes some way to explaining, even if not conclusively, the scarcity of the female mass shooter.
Boys wreck your house – girls wreck your head.
Consequences also play a role. If you embark on a mass shooting, you can generally expect to die in a barrage of police gunfire. There’s a kind of heroic bravery in choosing to die violently even for a questionable cause – one that’s been effectively exploited (pretty much exclusively in young men) in centuries of warfare.
There ought to be some effort by feminists to close the gap. Women aren’t aspiring to be spree killers because their are few role models. This is a situation that can’t be allowed to continue. Equality will be achieved when women kill at the same rate as men.
Jillian Peterson, a forensic psychologist and criminology professor at Hamline University, offered a theory: “Men are just generally more violent.”
No shit.
At least the article tries to elucidate from this banality offered by the (no doubt) esteemed professor. The internalisation of anger by females, as a general principle, seems to ring true. What’s more interesting is why this should be so. Is it nature or nurture i.e. social conditioning? What role do hormones play, if any? This is what the professors need to try to get to grips with, whilst this article indicates they’re nowhere near doing so. If, however, i’m doing them an injustice, the article is failing to give a more incisive picture of where their research is taking them. It has implications way beyond the phenomenon of mass shootings, and might even provide some insights into the roots of trans culture.
There is always this idea that women are only violent because they are victims but men are always to blame for their violence. Better to blame both, I think. After all, half of all parents who kill their children are mothers:
https://bmjpaedsopen.bmj.com/content/1/1/e000112
Men and women have the same brains but different bodies. Women are not morally better or worse than men. Men are more likely to be violent or commit sexual offences because they are bigger and have male sexual organs. It’s a physical thing. Mass shooters tend to identify with the military in some direct or indirect manner. As only a small percentage of infantry, historically are female, mass shooting is less likely to appeal.
It’s also a testosterone thing.
“… Hamline University, offered a theory: “Men are just generally more violent.”
Slow motion coffee cup shattering on the floor.
How about the fact that boys tend to play with guns and girls don’t. I’m not even sure if I can say this now.
When I was young I probably killed thousands of Native Americans.
As I say, women are traditionally not part of the infantry in large numbers due to physical strength/fitness requirements that are a lot harder (usually but not always) for women to meet. Boys are encouraged to play with guns (by TV etc.) because it’s usually males depicted as soldiers.
Don’t men commit the vast majority of all murders?
