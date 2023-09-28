Trump’s rivals are failing to outflank him
Last night's GOP debate was defined by a lack of vision
With national primary polls giving Trump a considerable lead, his rivals’ only hope of beating him is to change the dynamic of the race. It’s not clear any of them did that last night, in a debate characterised by little more than crosstalk and fury.
Only former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Florida governor Ron DeSantis levelled any significant criticisms of Trump, while the other candidates seemed more intent on attacking each other. South Carolina senator Tim Scott notably got into a spat with Nikki Haley about the cost of curtains in her official residence as ambassador to the United Nations. Yes, curtains.
The GOP has fundamentally shifted to the positions Trump championed in 2016. By and large, the candidates agreed on hawkishness on both illegal immigration and China: Haley even proposed suspending normal trade relations with the latter until it tamps down on the flow of fentanyl into the US.
But, though these are now practically settled issues, Trump’s rivals can’t match his original madcap heterogeneity on policy. Trump often attacks his rivals in the GOP from both the Right and the centre — and sometimes even from the Left (as seen in his recent break with pro-life activists). Many of his challengers have therefore been forced to try and position themselves to the Right of Trump. But it’s still unclear what the most effective strategy looks like.
For instance, some populist-aligned Republicans have spoken favourably about the United Auto Workers strike; Missouri senator Josh Hawley even recently joined them on the picket line. On the debate stage, however, the strike received a more mixed reaction. Scott argued that the workers were expecting too much, praised economic growth, and attacked Joe Biden. Haley and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum developed more of a structural critique of the way that Biden climate policies and inflation may exacerbate workers’ worries. However, there was not necessarily the full-throated endorsement of the strike that some Right-populists have offered.
Another telling moment of avoidance happened when Mike Pence was asked about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He immediately pivoted to talking about mass shootings. When the moderators pressed him on this topic, he spoke generally about the importance of funnelling federal healthcare funds to the individual states to manage.
In his 2016 campaign, by contrast, Trump simultaneously pledged to repeal the ACA and to “take care of everyone”. That rebuke of austerity probably helped draw some working-class voters to him. Yet during the Trump presidency, Republicans never settled on a policy package that addressed voter anxieties about health care — which is perhaps why their effort to repeal and replace the ACA foundered. And if last night was any guide, Trump’s challengers don’t have an alternative.
This lack of vision could prove their undoing. A recent poll of New Hampshire and Iowa voters indicated that fewer than a quarter of Republicans there are locked-in Trump supporters. There could be a window for his rivals here — if they can make a sustained case as an alternative to Trump and show a similar creativity in forming a coalition. And if they don’t? The inertia of the race will continue to favour the former president.
There are a lot of reasons for it, but in the end, Trump IS going to be the nominee.
Old school republicanism is dead. It has been dead since probably 2008, it has just taken this long for the establishment to start to wake up and realize it. It has taken that long for the old school republicans in office to die off or retire enough for this fact to show.
Really? The change began not long after Bill Clinton left office. He turned the democrats into another version of the republicans of the day, he kept the neoliberal economic agenda, combined it with the neoconservative foreign policy of the republicans and swapped out pro abortion for anti abortion. That is a simple take, but it is an accurate summary I think.
Obama sort of followed with the economic policy and then he showed that the democrats were gonna back Wall Street over Main Street in the financial crisis and implemented “to big to jail”. His foreign policy was just Bush’s policy on steroids. It is more complicated than that, he did do Obamacare, but when you look at it in detail, it is not what he was selling originally and did a lot for big healthcare and big pharma. Obama had the other distinction of having gone after the values of the middle and working class with things like claiming they cling to their guns and God etc. He worked to make the values of college professors and coastal elites the values of the nation. He brought us “flyover country”.
Do I really need to mention Hillary Clinton and her “Deplorables” and promise to kill coal jobs etc?
In short, the democrats walked away from the middle and working classes for the financial elite.
These people needed to go somewhere. They have been taking over the republican party and the party elite did not see it coming.They are still in denial. I think it is why Romney retired.
Trump is the face of that change. He is. It is one reason I think that the powers that be will not be satisfied with keeping him out of office but have an overwhelming desire to destroy him personally. And THAT is why his base is so strong, so strong that he need do nothing at all to win the nomination. Each indictment, each attack by a court or the media, just makes that base more committed to him.
Honestly, I give him a 60/40 chance in the general election next year.
