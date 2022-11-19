Trans ideology has split America
Attitudes to gender in red and blue states now form a major policy battleground
Gender identity ideology has had a profound impact on British politics, but it is tearing the United States apart. The rhetoric from red states and blue states could hardly be more polarised.
In the red corner, Ron DeSantis has been noticeably outspoken. On so-called ‘gender affirming care’ for children, he called for doctors to “be sued”, pointing out that “they don’t tell you what that is […] They are actually giving very young girls double mastectomies; they want to castrate these young boys.”
Those views did not seem to turn off his electorate. While the red wave failed to flood the rest of the country, DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida with a thumping majority — the largest margin of any Florida governor in 40 years. What used to be thought of as a swing state is now solidly Republican.
In California, the line taken is strikingly different. The blue state has even passed a bill offering legal refuge to transgender youths, presumably fleeing the likes of DeSantis and his policies. Democratic state governor Gavin Newsom said, “We believe that no one should be prosecuted or persecuted for getting the care they need — including gender-affirming care.” Newsom was also re-elected in the recent midterms, in his case with the biggest California majority for 50 years.
The madness does not stop there. The city of San Francisco now offers a Guaranteed Income for Trans People (or GIFT) which will provide 55 eligible residents with $1,200 per month for up to 18 months to “help address financial insecurity”.
DeSantis’s views have become notorious to Democrats across the country. The New York State Democratic Party painted him as a bogeyman, accusing him of bragging about “passing transphobic laws in Florida”. Their evidence? They attached a clip of him defending the integrity of women’s sports.
The problem with the transgender debate is one of reaching compromise. The arguments are binary – “transwomen are women”, or we are not women. Identity is affirmed or it is challenged. There is no middle ground. In Britain, differing positions are taken within each of the major political parties. Even the SNP faced a rebellion over the first reading of the bill to reform the GRA in Scotland. But in the U.S. it has become partisan. The Republicans challenge what the Democrats affirm.
This is real politics affecting real people’s lives. Following Newsom’s offer of refuge, Florida’s medical boards approved a rule that would prohibit doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children. They have also put a stop to sex reassignment surgeries and other surgical procedures that alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics in under-18s.
It also goes to the very top. The President himself recently fawned over TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney — on Day 222 of Mulvaney’s “being a girl” project. Joe Biden was clear what he thought, “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to [ban gender affirming healthcare].”
On this issue, DeSantis is right. And Biden is wrong. No state should be using drugs — with such profound consequences — to treat what is a mental health condition in children. But is that a reason to vote Republican rather than Democrat? If it is, then the United States has entered the twilight zone where the medical treatment of a tiny group of people has displaced the economic and social policies that affect everyone. That is bad for democracy. And it is bad for America.
I’m still just waiting for the mass-delusion to end when the personal injury lawyers start sniffing around. Expect hundreds of billions in class action lawsuits by 2040.
“…the United States has entered the twilight zone where the medical treatment of a tiny group of people has displaced the economic and social policies that affect everyone.”
How very true, but it is no different in the UK. How can you vote for someone saying literally that the sky is green and water dry – even when it is a nice sunny day and you are standing in the sea.
Or anyone who refuses tell you if the sky has a colour.
What does compromise look like though, and how do you prevent the boundaries either side of this compromise becoming the new battleground(s)?
The debate, it seems to me, is forever destined to become polarised because at a fundamental level it is a question about truth.
As in George Orwell’s 1984 we are expected to follow the official lie that men are women if they say they are promulgated by Democrats in the US and all too many Labour and Conservative politicians. I prefer my politicians to espouse the truth where it is clear.
The problem with the transgender debate is one of reaching compromise. The arguments are binary
They have to be, because the debate essentially boils down to what and what isn’t fundamentally true. Any half-positions can and are leavered by bad actors to compel the acceptance of falsehoods.
And it’s even worse than that. Its becoming inncreasingly clear that concessions in this area – concessions that absolutely rely on emotional blackmail and the naked exploitation of liberal principles – are not in anyway limited to it, and seem intended to set the ball rolling on a campaign of radical subjectivism; a postmodernist wet dream where the pillars of enlightenment rationalism, truth and reasoning can be levelled. One only needs to read the scribblings of ‘Queer Theorists’ or see the extremist political leanings of many of the loudest ‘trans rights’ activists to plainly see that their key motivation is to release into society a sort of postmodern cultural acid that dissolves any barriers to acheiving their idiotic (or probably more accurately, genocidally dangerous) Utopia.
Maybe it’s easy for me to take this position because I don’t personally know any people who wish to pretend they are the opposite sex, and maybe I could see myself using upon polite request their prefered pronouns. But I’m afraid for me this is where the compromise has to end.
In an article meant to help de-polarize this issue, it would have been more useful to leave your personal opinion on the matter out. Likely losing readers who may have been helped otherwise
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up