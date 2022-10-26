Why is Joe Biden taking trans advice from a TikTok star?
The President seemed clueless during his interview with Dylan Mulvaney
You might not have heard the name Dylan Mulvaney, but your children might have. This 25-year-old social media influencer has 8.4 million followers on TikTok, and is currently documenting a transition to “girlhood”.
On “Day 222 of being a girl”, Mulvaney interviewed Joe Biden. Transgender-identification seemingly invokes privilege that mere muggles can only dream about, but that is not my point. Mulvaney is on a mission.
The egregious patter is self-absorbed rather than self-aware, but one focus is “trans kids”. In Mulvaney’s words: “I’m ready to step up and show that trans people are not going anywhere and that trans kids deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves.”
On this side of the Atlantic, NHS England takes a rather different view to Mulvaney. Instead of encouraging transition, medics in England are now told to take a “watchful approach” to see how a young person’s conditions develop. Quite right. Yet Biden chooses to listen to a TikTok video-maker who on “Day 74 of being a girl” dressed in tight, revealing shorts and announced that “women can have bulges and that’s okay”.
The 79-year-old US President appears to have been captured. On camera, he told Mulvaney: “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to [ban gender affirming healthcare].” He added, “You should have every single solitary right including the use of your gender identity bathrooms.”
In the real world — that is, not TikTok — he presumably means that single-sex facilities should be provided not according to biological sex, but to so-called gender identity. Those defending the rights of women and the safeguarding of children are on the back foot in the United States when the President dismisses any concern with statements such as “People fear what they don’t know.”
Well, Mr Biden, I and many others do know. If you weaken safeguarding measures, then you will attract those on the lookout for safeguarding weaknesses. That stands to reason. The problem seems to be that Biden does not know any of this.
Those of us in the UK must not dismiss this as mere foreign news, something for the ‘only in America’ file. The UK-US free trade agreement that we heard so much about post-Brexit is still under negotiation. With deals come concessions. The Good Friday Agreement is one area where America seeks to influence UK policy, but could trans rights be another? The US-Canada-Mexico trade deal named gender identity as a protected characteristic. That was inserted by Canada rather than the Trump administration but it exemplifies the issue. If the UK wants trade deals, will NHS England first need to reconsider its line on the medication of children who identify as transgender?
But TikTok already transcends our borders. If, like me, you are a middle-aged parent, then maybe you should find out if your children are being influenced by the same characters who are influencing Joe Biden.
Being worried that a sixteen stone (220lb) uncut trans bloke is sharing the changing rooms at the local swimming pool with your twelve year old daughter/granddaughter/niece doesn’t make you “transphobic”; it just means you are a rational human being.
As for Biden- well, that’s one way to lose an election, one supposes.
“For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths” (2 Timothy 4:3-4).
Didn’t know this quote, bet it very apt indeed.
It is hardly surprising that the vast majority of Western citizens are losing confidence in our political systems. Our elected representatives spend most of their time in their own little mad fairy-tale, freak-show, world, in a toxic and insane babble with people like this, other politicians, and Greta Thunberg.
That informs their understanding of reality. They probably think that the Christmas Tree fairy is real, Twitter is the Evening News and they are trying to put their kids on the waiting list for Hogwarts School.
Seriously, does anyone think that we would be anything other than much better off without this ludicrous chimps’ tea party of overpaid, self-regarding fools? Bring on electronic mini referenda for all political decisions.
Which one’s the woman? The one on the left, the one on the right, or the old geezer with the grey hair and his back to us?
Oh. And what is a woman now? Has it changed in the last few days or are we still using last week’s definition by Sir Kneeler of ” I don’t really want to get involved in that discussion”?
Did you note the body-posture of the one on the right? I think she is a woman.
Didn’t “The Guardian” once have a kind of punchline about “I’m Vince Cable and I used to be a serious politician”? It sounds like it needs to be updated for the 2020s.
We all know President Biden is clueless. The important element of Debbie Hayton’s article is contained in the penultimate paragraph where reference is made to the Mexico-US-Canada trade deal incorporating a gender affirming provision, which should, of course have no place in a Trade treaty.
Recently I became curious as to exactly what the EU’s Rule of Law dispute with Hungary was. It was quite difficult to discover anything. However this is a brief extract from an EU official website which I presume is an accurate summary from their point of view:
“On 15 June 2021, the Hungarian Law purportedly aiming at taking stricter action against paedophile offenders and amending certain laws to protect children was adopted. Some of the new provisions target and limit the access of minors to content and advertisements that “promotes or portrays” the so-called “divergence from self-identity corresponding to sex at birth, sex change or homosexuality”.
By relying on those categories, the Law lays down restrictive rules affecting specifically electronic commerce services and information society services, educational activities, classification of audiovisual content and audiovisual advertising;”
I suspect many in the UK and not just on the right or far right would welcome stricter laws against paedophiles and provisions to limit access of minors to contents and adverts promoting trans ideology on the internet targeting children with imagined sex dysphoria so they can be encouraged by activists to bypass sensible medical and psychiatric advice. No wonder the EU wants to claim it is about rule of law that all sane people want to support rather than that they want Hungary to be kinder to paedophiles and ban the encouragement for the young to be persuaded to take puberty blockers and undergo surgery if they feel they are in the wrong body. It sounds like the sort of policy that would gain widespread support among ordinary Europeans. I can see a freedom of speech argument against such a ban but freedom of speech is nowhere absolute and if a nation wishes to agree to exclude propaganda detrimental to vulnerable young people why should the EU consider this is something they wish to strike down through threats of withholding funds to which Hungary would otherwise be entitled. This EU activity seems to me to be far more sinister than the behaviour of Hungary in this instance, whatever one might think of Orban’s policies in general.
The imposition of unwanted trans ideology through trade treaty seems entirely possible.
Other than the large white Pooka that only Joe can see, does anybody really influence Biden?
I suppose we should be thankful that Joe Biden isn’t listening to Homer Simpson or The Muppets. For now.
