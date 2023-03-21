The myth of Sweden’s voluntary lockdown
Mobility data shows that Swedes' behaviour barely changed during the pandemic
No matter how you slice the excess death figures, Sweden performed exceptionally well during the pandemic. According to Britain’s Office for National Statistics, it has the second lowest rate of excess mortality in Europe — lower than Finland, Denmark and Iceland (only Norway did marginally better). Other databases show similar results.
This fact is evidently inconvenient for proponents of lockdown, given that Sweden was the only major Western country not to lock down in the spring of 2020. If stay-at-home orders and mandatory business closures were as effective as their advocates claim, Sweden shouldn’t be anywhere near the top of the leaderboard.
Indeed, the country’s comparatively relaxed approach was roundly denounced at the time. Yet the architect of that approach, Anders Tegnell, told his critics to “judge [him] in a year”. It’s now been more than two years, and the data judges him very favourably.
In light of Sweden’s success, a revisionist argument has gained traction among lockdown proponents: the country’s approach wasn’t really that different because Swedes locked themselves down voluntarily. As Jeremy Hunt — who once advocated Zero Covid — said in a recent interview, “we used the law, Sweden used a voluntary approach” but we had “fairly similar levels of compliance with the lockdown”.
We can test this argument using Google mobility data. For most countries in the world, Google provides the percentage change in the number of people in various location categories (for example: residential, retail and recreation) over the course of the pandemic. The data is based on apps like Google Maps, which track smartphone users’ movements.
The chart below plots change in residential mobility in 33 Western countries for the year 2020. Note that 2021’s mobility data is less informative because the vaccine rollout, which began at the end of December 2020, fundamentally shifted people’s behaviour.
Sweden (shown in red) saw the smallest change in residential mobility out of all 33 countries in the spring. The country then saw an uptick over the summer, which is unlikely to be purely Covid-driven as very few deaths were recorded at the time. By the end of the year, it was somewhere in the middle of the pack, coinciding with the introduction of tougher measures.
If we calculate the cumulative change in residential mobility over the whole year, Sweden comes 24th — just behind the Nordics and a handful of Eastern European countries (all of which saw less change during Europe’s Covid-free summer). The cumulative change in Britain was more than twice as large, undermining Hunt’s claim that the two countries had “fairly similar levels of compliance”.
And if we use retail and recreation mobility instead of residential, Sweden comes 32nd out of 33 countries — with only Denmark registering a smaller change. (On that measure, Sweden doesn’t show the unexpected blip over the summer.)
Overall, there’s no evidence that Sweden had a “voluntary lockdown”. Mobility changed far less there than in most other Western countries. Yet the Swedes still finished at the top of the table. Something for our policymakers to mull over, perhaps.
Isn’t it sort of culturally ingrained in Sweden to keep distance from each other anyway? So that, even if they were still moving around almost as much as they were before the pandemic, they still remained distanced from each other? Meaning that there were certain culturally ingrained behaviours among Swedes which became quite advantageous when Covid broke out and meant that they didn’t have to change their lives much in order to cope with it.
Comparing countries and their relative performance is interesting, but I think you’ve got to take certain things with a pinch of salt when looking how you could do things in the future. You can have a better health service, mounds of PPE in storage and everything else, but Britain is fundamentally never going to be Sweden.
Actually, I was thinking about Sweden’s pandemic approach this morning while out running (it’s the start of spring and that always reminds me of the 1st lockdown in 2020). I will never forget how, very quickly, the country went from being totally inoffensive, uncontroversially socialist and nicely Nordic to the dark and frozen north where the devil-who-kills-grannies, also known as Anders Tegnell, resides.
That whole period of time has taken on a sort of Schrödinger’s cat quality…I know it happened, but it was so weird, it now seems completely unreal.
I don’t always (or often, or whatever it doesn’t matter at least we both have brains, sort of in my case anyway) agree with you, but that is a spot-on comment!
Interesting, but after some time trying to work out what it really measured I would say that graph is useless unless the graphs for retail and recreation mobility data are also shown. The reason is that just because the Swedes were not staying at home as much as other Europeans (at least until mid-summer, after which they were right in the middle of the pack for the rest of the year – they author says that this was at first not due to Covid, which seems a very strange assumption to me) does not mean that they were mingling unduly elsewhere – presumably they were still going to work just being a lot more careful about it.
That is what I call a very selective view of the data. I tried to follow the link but seem to have developed the attention span of our younger generation and gave up trying to find the other graphs, as the link didn’t actually lead directly to them (surprise!).
There seems to be no definitive argument against the supposition that the Swedes did well because they have a relatively low population density and are by-an-large boringly sensible people! Any stats on their mask-wearing proclivities?
Hi Tony, here’s a chart comparing retail and recreation mobility in the UK and Sweden.
Where? And, without seeing it of course, isn’t the relevant comparison against all of the 33 countries?
Click “here’s a chart”. You can add more countries at the link.
Wow – that’s a really cool chart tool (everyone have a go)! Sweden still following the trend though, albeit less extreme.
Cumulative covid deaths by country:
Finland 8,967
Denmark 8,316
Norway 5,230
Sweden 23,777
That doesn’t look like a success to me. Those people needlessly died because of their loose policies and creating a new comforting narrative about excess mortality on a spreadsheet will not bring them back to life.
Are you not looking at a different metric here – I am guessing your death figures are deaths per 100,000 or similar. That is a very blunt measure of the issue surely as it takes no account of demographics. Excess deaths figures are far more subtle – given that Covid was largely fatal to people around the normal age of mortality it is important to focus on excess deaths as this effectively smooths out the effects of old age. And no it won’t bring anybody back to life but we should also reflect on the young lives that have been lost as a result of lockdowns and be sure that the measure is used if ever again in a far more measured way.
The figures are total covid deaths from ourworldindata.org here
Seems to me that those sceptic of lockdowns would prefer to use as you say, a different metric and create a different narrative. Of course there is a wider discussion on lockdown harms however, and it’s an interesting article concerning Swedish behaviour, but in no way did they ‘perform exceptionally well’, it’s a ridiculous claim.
“These people needlessly died…”
Isn’t the point that if you are near or at the end of life you will die from something, cold, ‘flu, pneumonia, a fall… or Covid. Looking at excess deaths allows you to see if more people than expected have died and allows you to evaluate an intervention to save lives.
If you are dead it’s irrelevant to you what saw you off!
