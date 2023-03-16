Norway’s top epidemiologist: Sweden handled Covid well
Preben Aavitsland says the neighbouring country was unfairly demonised
Norway’s Institute of Public Health Director Preben Aavitsland has claimed that criticism of Sweden’s Covid strategy was excessive. He argued that other countries “hid their own insecurities by scolding Sweden” because the country “undermined their mantra that we had no choice”.
In comments made to Swedish paper SvD, Aavitsland explained that while Norway’s “harder line” may have prolonged the lives of old people, he added that the model of “long, hard lockdowns” that was inspired by Italy and China made Sweden “the contrast they did not want”. Sweden “forced them to explain to their citizens why they acted as they did,” the epidemiologist explained. “For these people, it would have been better if everyone had done the same”.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Unlike the rest of Europe, Sweden largely avoided implementing mandatory lockdowns, instead relying on voluntary curbs on social gatherings, and keeping most schools, restaurants, bars and businesses open. This made Sweden an outlier, turning the country’s then-chief state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell into a hate figure, as he received death threats and urges to resign throughout the pandemic. This month, he told his successor to “have ice in your stomach”.
Despite avoiding strict lockdowns, SvD claims that Sweden’s excess mortality was the lowest out of all EU nations, including Nordic countries. While this claim is disputed, numerous studies have shown Sweden’s excess death rate to be among the lowest in Europe. Figures by the World Health Organisation, for example, show that in 2020 and 2021, the country had an average excess death rate of 56 per 100,000 — compared to 109 in the UK, 111 in Spain, 116 in Germany and 133 in Italy.
But Aavitsland stressed that a pandemic response could not be judged on excess deaths alone. “We also have to look at how people’s physical and mental health has been affected, school results and drop-outs, unemployment and social economy and other things,” he said. He went on to compliment the Swedish Public Health Agency’s communication over Norway’s, saying that it created less fear. “They gave more advice than threatened punishment,” the epidemiologist noted.
Fear may have been one reason as to why there were so few protests from the Norwegian population, which surprised Aavitsland. He said that it was “almost a little scary” what the population “accepts without protesting”. “We forbade families to visit their grandmother in the nursing home, we denied men attendance at their children’s births, we limited the number who were allowed to attend church at funerals,” he said. “Maybe people are willing to accept very strong restrictions if the fear is great enough”.
The final paragraph concludes with:
“Maybe people are willing to accept very strong restrictions if the fear is great enough”.
Whilst political leaders may have thought they were gaining an insight into the behaviour of the populations they are meant to ‘serve’ in terms of fear-mongering and manipulation, i think many citizens will also have learnt a great deal; both about those attempts to manipulate and also about their own behaviour and reactions.
The pandemic came pretty much out of the blue, the first for a century, i.e. in living memory. The documentation of the post-WW1 Spanish Flu pandemic wasn’t available to us, nor the reactions to it of populations. Covid, on the other hand, with its colossal amount of data, conjecture and journalism on the internet will always be available for future reference.
Populations, better educated than a century ago, will be very likely to react differently to the demands placed upon them by leaders in politics, epidemiology and data science, with scepticism and one would hope much greater willingness to resist. In many regards, our so-called leaders have shot themselves in the foot and their limp excuses no longer wash.
And yet still no one explains themselves as to why it took three years to come to conclusions that have been obvious since the beginning.
The “new” information all the lockdown hysterics are claiming has caused them to rethink their position is actually information that has been available since *at least* mid-2020.
Don’t let the cowards slink back in without reminding them just how wrong they were and how many lives they damaged or ruined.
The Swedish article is behind a paywall, but Unherd chose to omit part of the summary comment:
Världen dolde sin osäkerhet genom att skälla ut Sverige – men Norges hårdare linje kan ha förlängt äldres liv. Det menar Anders Tegnells norska kollega. ”Sverige blev kontrasten de inte önskade sig.”
My translation:
” The world hid their insecurities by scolding Sweden – but Norway’s harder line may have prolonged the lives of old people. So says Anders Tegnells Norwegian colleague. “Sweden became the contrast they did not want”.
Is James Billot biased, by any chance?
No offence intended. My apologies. Thanks for engaging.
Why are people giving Rasmus Fogh downvotes for this?
Even the author of the piece accepts that it’s a useful contribution.
If that is true, then Norway should see a higher average age of death in 2022 than Sweden did in 2020.
I have my doubts. Norway are projected to lose about the same from life expectancy in 2022 as Sweden did in 2020. Finland even more.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe