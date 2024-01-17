The media’s ‘deplatform Trump’ strategy will backfire

HerdWatch

10:00

A lack of coverage will fuel his attacks on the corporate press

by Fred Bauer

Teflon Don. Credit: Getty

Around 10 minutes into Donald Trump’s victory speech after the Iowa caucuses, CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s voice suddenly drowned out the former president, and cameras soon cut away. Rachel Maddow said outright that MSNBC would not be airing the speech. Normally, the speech of the winner of the Iowa caucus is considered fairly newsworthy — especially if that winner is a former president.

In addition to enraging some Trump allies online, this decision offers another iteration of the relationship between the press and its ultimate frenemy. Trump fuels both the coverage and the performative animus of American journalists. This relationship has gone through many phases, and the media always seems to be dissatisfied with each one.

Throughout much of the 2016 primary, the press lavished flood-the-zone coverage on Trump. They would even show live footage of an empty podium while waiting for him to speak. By the time of the election that year, press coverage turned unrelentingly hostile, with incessant coverage of his various controversial statements. This approach continued throughout his presidency. His “very fine people” remarks in the wake of an alt-Right march in Charlottesville, Virginia generated days of coverage.

After Trump left the Oval Office, however, many media outlets settled on a different strategy: deplatforming him. Trump’s Truth Social feed — his social media Elba — receives relatively little coverage. His speeches are rarely broadcast by major networks in full.

Refusing to broadcast Trump’s Iowa victory speech appears to be just another part of that deplatforming approach. Yet this strategy may — like all the others — prove counterproductive for Trump’s foes. At the core of the presumptive GOP nominee’s 2024 campaign is the message that he stands alone against the combined forces of the American elite. Deplatforming him only reinforces this message. Indeed, social media posts attacking the non-coverage of Trump’s victory speech have already notched up millions of views. The decision not to cover Trump’s speech may get more coverage than the speech itself.

In addition to playing into Trump’s preferred narrative, his media deplatforming may help him in another way, too: a lack of coverage of some of his more incendiary claims on social media might cause on-the-fence voters to feel more comfortable with him. Safely deplatformed by the press, Trump might come across as colourful rather than offensive. If public polling is any indication, voters may prefer to return a more colourful Trump to the White House when the alternative is another four years of Joe Biden.

Much media coverage of the primaries has focused on polling and negative process stories about Ron DeSantis (many originating from Trump allies). That, too, has worked to Trump’s advantage. As the general election comes into view, the press may decide to pivot once more in covering Trump and devoting more attention to his Truth Social feed and his speeches. In that case, expect even more attacks on press bias and “Trump derangement syndrome”.

With trust in the press at near-record lows, Trump could have worse foils than major media outlets. Simultaneously repulsed by and attracted to the Trump phenomenon, journalists can’t quit him. And he knows it.