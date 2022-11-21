The lockdown cancer wave has only just begun
Advocates for harsh Covid measures are finally waking up to what they have done
The underreported story of the entire pandemic is excess deaths — not from Covid, but from other health conditions which were so brutally pushed to one side. There have been huge rises in the number of people dying from causes unrelated to the virus, accelerating throughout the year and showing no signs of slowing down.
To begin with, it was driven by diabetes, cardiac issues and a handful of other concerns — but recently the number of people dying from cancer is starting to increase considerably above what is expected. Will this continue? Nobody can say for sure, but I suspect it will for many years to come.
When I outlined the scale of the cancer crisis previously on Twitter, various voices took great pleasure in pointing out that cancer deaths weren’t rising — I don’t hear from them anymore. Indeed, many of the more vocal lockdown commentators are actively drawing attention to the problem now.
Cancer is slow, but it’s relentless. An undiagnosed tumour won’t cause severe complications in days or weeks. But if it’s left untreated for a year or two then the odds of survival drop precipitously. I fear that those lockdown delays are now starting to bite.
NHS Digital states that in 2020 there were 288,753 new cancer diagnoses — that is 38,421 fewer than in 2019. Full statistics for 2021 aren’t available yet, but it’s fair to assume that it would be a similar number again. A recent report estimated that across Europe the number was a gargantuan one million fewer diagnoses — it really is scandalous. Yet no public outcry, no emergency press conferences, no outrageous scaremongering tactics. Why is that?
Proponents of harder and longer lockdowns will go to great lengths to deny the impact that lockdown and associated fear-based messaging had on these numbers. There is a concerted effort to whitewash the health consequences of relentless restrictions, but that stain is not easy to remove.
Those of us with clearer memories will recall the one overriding instruction we were all given — ‘stay home’. And that’s exactly what millions of seriously ill people did, regardless of the state of their own health. Just look at the excess death figures in private homes right from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 — sky-high every single week. Tens of thousands of people stayed and died at home. That’s a sorry fact.
Reporting a worrying symptom to a professional requires a high threshold of concern even at the best of times, especially for men of a certain age. But to do so when reports of overwhelmed hospitals are being beamed into your front room on a daily basis? It just didn’t happen for thousands and thousands of people. The tumour went undetected and continued to grow, only to be discovered a year or two later at a far more advanced stage. Chances of long-term survival drop from about 90% at stage one to roughly 10% at a later stage. A stark difference.
It is a biological fact that if approximately 70,000 cases went undetected, a vast number of life years would be lost. Lockdown messaging was undoubtedly to blame for a significant percentage of that.
Another enormous contributing factor towards that overall number was access to healthcare, in terms of both entering the system and then receiving the appropriate diagnostic tests. However people want to spin it, getting a face-to-face GP appointment has been and remains an extremely difficult task. Even if you managed to follow it up with a timely biopsy or scan it was yet more convoluted. Covid-induced staff absences did contribute to this, but so did a blinding focus on one disease from our establishment’s leadership.
Think of all of those press conferences. Scotch eggs were mentioned more than cancer. And what of the vaccine rollout? Had a fraction of that effort been directed towards supporting services for non-Covid diseases, so much suffering would have been averted.
This just scratches the surface on diagnosis. Delays are as awful as I have ever seen — targets which are seen as pathetic in countries of similar wealth continue to be missed.
Personally, I’m involved in an ongoing struggle to reopen a network of world-class cancer centres after closure following the pandemic. The decision-maker, an investment fund manager named Equitix, holds the power but refuses to act — thousands of patients would benefit.
There are fires to put out everywhere, in both the public and private sectors.
Not to forget the impact on long-term prevention. Britain is now fatter, unhealthier and more likely to develop cancer directly because of lockdown policies. We were dealing with a virus that disproportionately targeted the obese and what was our response? Legally mandate people to stay at home and ban so much exercise, even for children. A disastrous mistake that will take countless lives over the coming years and decades.
Anticipating the usual lazy response of smearing those of us concerned about the irrefutable evidence of lockdown’s health impact as wanting to ‘let the virus rip’, I’d like to point out that despite parts of this crisis being caused by Covid, our own policies contributed far more in my view.
Lockdown policies were a choice. Intense fear-based messaging was a choice; essentially locking people in their homes was a choice; failing to give attention to anything that wasn’t Covid was a choice.
It wasn’t our lockdown or absolutely nothing. There was a better, more balanced way. This isn’t hindsight: plenty of us said so at the time, in the face of appalling personal attacks and abuse.
Cancer services in Britain are in a truly horrific place and I sincerely appreciate that the causes are complex, ranging from brutal Government lockdown propaganda to a severely stretched workforce. However, attempts to rewrite pandemic history must be resisted — lockdowns and associated choices had an unforgivable impact on cancer patients with an immeasurable amount of suffering as a result. I fear it has only just begun.
Oh look….another conspiracy theory coming true! I said roughly this time last year you’d struggle to find anyone in favour of lockdowns and so it turns out.
I said roughly this time last year …
Cast your mind back roughly a year further still to 2020 and you will find that Karol Sikora was vilified almost everywhere in the media for voicing his concerns.
It is only right that rational voices such as his should be heard again and again if we are to avoid a similar catastrophe in future.
I remember and completely agree.
Yep people rewriting history. Bet the left will jump on this bandwagon big scale soon enough. Meanwhile those of us who *actually* said the lockdowns were a disaster, are left scratching our heads.
Just wait until the childhood leukaemias start ramping up.
For 30 years, the world-leading cancer specialist Professor Mel Greaves dedicated his life to working out why kids got cancer. He was knighted for his groundbreaking findings in 2018. Below is reportage in the Guardian on 30 December 2018, detailing how social isolation in the first year of life is a necessary but not sufficient condition for childhood leukaemia.
Let’s be clear: Whitty and Vallence KNEW this. The politicians they were advising KNEW this. At least some of the sheep-journalists KNEW this – they wrote articles about it. Shame on those in positions of medical and political authority who didn’t speak up and share their knowledge to allow people to make informed choices, and shame on the journalists for not investigating it. We continue to live through a collapse in medicinal, political, and journalistic ethics. It’s time for people to summon the courage to apologise and make sure this never happens again – and most of all to stop the WHO’s tyrannical pandemic treaty that could perpetuate these maniacal unscientific policies without any accountability.
“Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is caused by a sequence of biological events. The initial trigger is a genetic mutation that occurs in about one in 20 children. …
For full leukaemia to occur, another biological event must take place and this involves the immune system. “For an immune system to work properly, it needs to be confronted by an infection in the first year of life,” says Greaves. Without that confrontation with an infection, the system is left unprimed and will not work properly.”
And this issue is becoming an increasingly worrying problem. Parents, for laudable reasons, are raising children in homes where antiseptic wipes, antibacterial soaps and disinfected floorwashes are the norm. Dirt is banished for the good of the household.
In addition, there is less breast feeding of infants and a tendency for them to have fewer social contacts with other children. Both trends reduce babies’ contact with germs. This has benefits – but also comes with side effects. Because young children are not being exposed to bugs and infections as they once were, their immune systems are not being properly primed.
“When such a baby is eventually exposed to common infections, his or her unprimed immune system reacts in a grossly abnormal way,” says Greaves. “It over-reacts and triggers chronic inflammation.”
As this inflammation progresses, chemicals called cytokines are released into the blood and these can trigger a second mutation that results in leukaemia in children carrying the first mutation.
“The disease needs two hits to get going,” Greaves explains. “The second comes from the chronic inflammation set off by an unprimed immune system.”
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/dec/30/children-leukaemia-mel-greaves-microbes-protection-against-disease
How would the people on this forum have protected the vulnerable?
With targeted protection, a la Great Barrington Declaration, which was widely condemned at the time by the propagandists and hysterics.
I think your comment is the answer, protect the vulnerable. Rather than shutting the nation down in fear we should have protected the most vunerable to the virus and let the rest carry on with living like every other pandemic in history.
The vulnerable were exactly that, vulnerable. Ill old people in hospital receiving medical attention mainly to prolong life were kicked out of hospital back into locked up care home for 24 hours a day with no medical treatment and surprise surprise, died in very quick manner. That was the beginning of all normal medical care being closed down. Now it’s done. The lauded NHS will collapse, not because of lack of money but bloated lazy bureaucracy. The UK had the highest death rate in 2020 since ………2008. this has been the greatest con played on humanity.
How did Sweden manage it. With death figures no different from those countries who locked down aggressively? How did Florida, when neighbouring states who locked down for much longer ended up with exactly the same mortality rates?
But all that in truth is the least of it.
Admin, you have a problem! spellcheck not working too well!
I am absolutely d’accord with criticism being levelled at the apocalyptic pandemic messaging and the retrospective discussion on the true cost of lockdown. That discussion needs to be had out fully and publicly and mea culpas given where necessary.
HOWEVER, my response to this article also encompasses criticism of patients who could have gone to the doctors but allowed themselves to be cowed by the messaging. If that was the case – then sorry to say it (I know it’s brutal) but they also bear responsibility for not being pushy enough. You need to think of yourselves as customers of the health service and you have to go and get what you need and not be fobbed off. This does not fit in with the British fear of confrontation and general attitude of entitlement with regard to the NHS but so what? If you want decent service sometimes you have to go and bang your fist on the table and not do the passive aggressive tutting thing.
However, the foregoing comment does not apply if patients simply couldn’t go because the relevant offices/surgeries weren’t letting anyone in. Then the health services should bear the full responsibility for the failings.]
As someone against lockdowns, masks and the rest, I do not impute foul afore thought to those who locked us up. Pressure came from the public, particularly from the shrill voices of those wishing for a nanny state.
Nothing new here. Opponents of lockdowns have gone to great lengths – throughout the pandemic – to deny the risks and damages of COVID, to trumpet unproven treatments as ‘cures’, and to make dodgy claims about how we could avoid all the problems by targeted protections of just a few groups. Each side pushes for his own opinion to win.
It was a disease that killed a lot of people and put heavy stress on the health services. The cost would be big regardless and nobody knew enough. The question was how to mitigate – and distribute it. We went for the benefits and costs of lockdowns, so the opponents have a strategic advantage. They can point to the visible costs while no one can prove how many lives were saved. If the Barringtoners had won the debate, they would today be defending themselves against the claim that they deliberately sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives to keep the economy open.
How about letting go of all the ‘I was right, you were wrong!!’ stuff and getting on with the job?
Oh wake up and smell the coffee.
Still clinging to the comfort blanket of “we didnt know any better?” pretty pathetic at this point. With all the damage that has been to the economy, kids education, the NHS, mental health not to mention the corruption we cant just move on and forget about it, the people who made and supported the lockdowns need to answer for it. All of us were duped, you just cant accept it yet.
“nobody knew enough”
Yes, for the first three weeks or so, not for two years and counting.
Thanks goodness for partygate! It should be remembered with a public holiday, lest we forget.
There was a large study done by ICL in May 2020, which demonstrated that lockdowns did not reduce infections rates during the first lockdown. It showed that infections were falling prior to it, in fact the data showed that the infections started falling a week before. This was when the government stated on the 16th March that we should look to restrict our movements. The same type of data, shows that this was the case for the other two lockdowns. The NHS’ data showed that infections peaked a week before the last lockdown, the ONS and ZOE data showed the same. Good luck with trying to convince people that an amnesty is now required, you picked the wrong approach based on zero scientific evidence.
I’m not going to be polite as others have been with your ridiculous comment above – f**k OFF you t**d.
Exactly! The comments are trivial because they only think about blame. Who can I blame today because things are not going well?
how do we ensure such things don’t happen again? Certainly not by swiftly moving on and not examine the results of the actions taken. We sacrificed our economy and our health and the future of our children for the sake of the old and sick. There is no justification and those who knew and continued to push their agenda should be held accountable!
“…how do we ensure such things don’t happen again?…”
Well, I quite like the system the Yakuza use, to apply to our technocratic decision makers: chop off a third of a digit for every three mistakes.
And you know what the big difference was (and largely still is)? Proponents of lockdown were never challenged through any official means while those of us who were sceptical of the policy were silenced and vilified.
