The ‘French Ulez’ will spark wider protests

Citizens are growing angry at EU-inspired green policies

by Anne-Elisabeth Moutet

The Gilet Jaunes achieved little politically, and French discontent remains high. Credit: Getty

Last week, France extended the ban of older vehicles in our own equivalent of Ultra Low Emission Zones — ZFEs, les Zones à Faibles Émissions — in 11 densely populated urban areas. ZFEs are about as popular as Ulez in the UK, but in a country where the mayors of most large cities only rule the historic centre, a lot of opposition comes from the métropoles — the outlying areas with federated municipalities that would be simple boroughs in, say, London.

This makes sense. Just as Sadiq Khan’s recent extension of Ulez to all of London was mostly fought on less dense peripheral areas where transport is unreliable and a car is necessary, it’s the less affluent suburban areas around cities such as Paris, Lyon and Marseille which protest the most. The unexpected Tory victory in last July’s Uxbridge by-election was noticed further than Westminster. Dutch farmers find it chimes in with the BBB revolt. Germans have complained and dissented as their beloved cars are kicked out, or merely restricted, as in Berlin where the recently elected conservative coalition has reversed pro-bike policies and re-opened a number of pedestrianised streets to cars.

As with Ulez, French politicians have realised that ZFEs are a hot potato. Not only does the issue pit “eco-bobos” — who can afford living in the heart of cities with good public transport, and smugly virtue-signal their beliefs at little personal cost — against less well-off citizens; ZFEs have also come to symbolise the Brussels top-down green agenda, a set of technocratic measures that not many would actually vote for.

The French ZFE rollout, which may extend to 43 urban areas of over 150,000 inhabitants, was initiated by the state, following EU legislation (80% of French legislation is now a direct transposition of EU law). A 2019 law rules that any cities where the air rises above the NO2 toxicity threshold of 40 μg/m3 must create one. There are currently 11 urban areas immediately targeted for ZFEs. Local mayors, except the Green or Green coalition-dependent ones, are less than enthusiastic: they can tell a vote-loser when they see one.

Gaël Nofri, deputy-mayor of Nice, said blandly that the city wasn’t planning to task the local police with checking ZFE violations introduced last year (fines can go up to €450) since “the state, which got the law voted in Parliament, isn’t getting national police to do it”. The Mayor of Toulouse, Jean-Luc Moudenc, followed suit creatively: not only is the municipal police officially off the ZFE beat, Toulouse created a regional “ZFE Pass” which allows any car to be used 52 days a year in the Zone.

By contrast, the Green-managed Paris and Lyon stepped up the pace even faster than the nationwide roll out, barring diesel cars registered before 2001, and all cars registered before 1997. But those have been banned from Lyon and Paris (and their unwilling suburbs) for the past five years. More recent vehicles, including commercial vans and lorries, will be further outlawed directly after the end of the Paris Olympics later this year.

The periphery mayors are furious. “This targets the poorest residents and workers,” thundered Christophe Gourgeon, Républicain Mayor of Gennevilliers, North-East Paris (think Tower Hamlets). His Communist counterpart in Aubervilliers, North Paris (think Walthamstow) for once agrees: “It’s always the same people who are disproportionately hit, and without aid they can’t afford to change.”

Everyone in Paris recalls the start of the 18-month-long Gilets Jaunes revolt: a surprise road safety bill that lowered the speed limit from 90 to 80 km/h on non-motorway roads. Not many in France expect another iteration of the Yellow Vests, mostly because, apart from massive disruptions, the movement didn’t achieve much in political terms. Rather, the slow ZFE rollout has added to the country’s simmering frustration, and will stoke the next conflagration. Like in Britain or the United States, inchoate resentment of the “elites” reshapes political opinion. Green concerns are seen as luxury beliefs, imposed on the rest of the nation by the comfortably-established bourgeois.