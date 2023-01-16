The Davos 2023 agenda lies in ruins
The mood at this year’s WEF meeting is rather downbeat
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Davos week! This is when the global elites gather together under the auspices of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the rest of us get to bask in their collective wisdom (at a respectful distance, of course).
However, the mood at this year’s meeting is rather downbeat. Just look at the conference theme for 2023, which is “Cooperation in Fragmented World”. As the blurb explains, “the twin triggers of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine [have] rattled an already brittle global system.” The arch-globalisers of the WEF are admitting that their project is in trouble.
In the first months of the pandemic, the messaging was very different. The WEF drew upon the finest traditions of corporate BS to present the crisis as an opportunity. Most famously, the global elites were called upon to respond to the virus with a “Great Reset”.
But by putting on this brave face, the WEF launched a thousand conspiracy theories. The Great Reset became a catch-all term for the post-Covid tyranny supposedly heading our way. And yet, as I argued here, the terrible truth about the Great Reset is that there is no Great Reset. For the global elites, it was just a comforting turn of phrase — a rhetorical flourish to create the impression that ‘Davos Man’ was still in charge of events.
That pretence is now crumbling. A note of panic is entering into the WEF’s once confident pronouncements:
It’s not just the rhetoric at Davos 2023 that speaks to this sense of vulnerability, it’s also the choice of guests. This time last year, the keynote speaker was Xi Jinping and the year before that it was Vladimir Putin, but in 2023 the “Special Address” will be delivered by, um, Ursula von der Leyen. I guess that she too is a global leader without a democratic mandate, but as an essentially powerless figurehead she’s hardly comparable to the Chinese and Russian presidents.
She does, however, symbolise the retreat of the WEF’s ambitions. The idea that the anti-western autocracies could be bound into a globalised system of good governance has been exposed as the complacent nonsense it always was.
When Klaus Schwab (the WEF’s founder and chairman) introduced Vladimir Putin in 2021, he bigged up Russia’s “long-standing participation” at Davos. “At this moment in history”, he said, “the ability to hear the voice of the President of the Russian Federation is essential.”
But it wasn’t essential at all. All that back-slapping and glad-handing was a distraction. Instead of hobnobbing with bloody dictators, the leaders of the free world should have been preparing for the gathering storm.
Let’s not forget that right up until the invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of Schwab’s native Germany were deepening their dependence on Russian energy, when they should have been diversifying away from it. Of course, the WEF didn’t dictate this state of affairs. Despite the conspiracy theories, Davos is just an expensive talking shop.
Nevertheless, by providing a glittering shop window for a fragile model of globalisation, the event has played its part in weakening the West. Having moved from hubris to panic, next year’s mood should be one of remorse.
One of my grandchildren has just exclaimed that the caption photo of Klaus Schwab Esq reminds him of ‘Jabba the Hut’, whoever that might be.
or as Mark Steyn describes him…. “a sinister Teutonic megalomaniac hiding in plain sight as a sinister Teutonic megalomaniac”.
Mark Steyn, the tautological blot?
Not sure why anyone would go anyway except those from the western world who imagine the rest of the world is still their colony. The whole function of the WEF is a figleaf to rebrand and maintain colonialism. The new deal is the same as the old deal, we take your resources, we really care about developing your country and we care about your poor and we will minimise the destruction of your environment and we will address Climate Change, just keep your eyes averted from our private jets, don’t be envious as this is really hard work for us and we are doing it to help you, but if nothing trickles down that is not our fault. That is the fault of your local governments who are corrupt and greedy and are ripping you off. How dare you think that we own them and bribe them to do just that.
The whole meeting of the WEF is nothing more than a gathering of vultures and thieves. They are not the answer, they are the problem. This exploitation of the weak should have ended decades ago, yet here we are.
Russia and China would do themselves and the rest of the a favour if they nuked these arseholes in their lair. They don’t gather to sniff each others backsides that often, yet here is the perfect chance.
I think that von der Leyen looks like the waitress that has to run the restaurant after everyone else came down with gastro. A featherweight, totally out of her depth. As are the rest of the European politicians.
The US is destroying their industrial capacity and they just can’t say no, yet are seemingly happy to send more weapons to Ukraine to continue the process.
The mind boggles.
Possibly why a number of world leaders didn’t bother to go. Be a shame to destroy a lovely bit of Switzerland but . . .
Wow. That was quite spicy!
The WEF speaks to the ego’s of those they flatter and reinforces the lack of substance of the Western ‘democracy’
I agree with the author, the WEF is old news. Populists see the WEF as a malignant group of pampered elitists trying to enhance their own power through globalization. And globalization is feeding the growth of populism across the west. The days are numbered for these clowns.
Schwab really looks like the p***k that would prevent his chauffeur from helping you when your car has broken down in the middle of nowhere. He has earned that ugly face.
He’s going to help the poor and fix climate change? Call me a skeptic.
