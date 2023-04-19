Sleaze won’t kill the SNP vote

Debate

13:15

Tribal allegiance to the party is too strong — for now

by Eddie Barnes

Humza Yousaf faces press after his maiden speech on 18th April. Credit: Getty

The SNP meltdown continues. Yesterday, First Minister Humza Yousaf’s first major parliamentary speech was entirely overshadowed by the arrest of SNP MSP Colin Beattie, the party’s treasurer. That followed the police bust at the house of Yousaf’s predecessor Nicola Sturgeon earlier this month, and the questioning of her husband and ex-party chief executive Peter Murrell (both Murrell and Beattie have been released without charge). All the while, a nation watches on open-mouthed as the previously all-powerful party of Scotland blasts away at what remains of its feet.

Today, the BBC has released an interview with Kate Forbes, the straight-talking former Finance Secretary who came within 2% of beating Yousaf for the top job. She argues that without “decisive action”, the SNP will “be in trouble” heading towards next year’s general election. The allegations facing the party are “mind-blowing”, she adds, in comments recorded after Murrell’s arrest but before Beattie’s.

SNP sources, meanwhile, fear the next person to help the police with their inquiries will be Sturgeon herself. Across the country, and especially in the central belt stretching from Edinburgh to Glasgow, SNP MPs are nervously checking their majorities as opposition parties eye up the potential for huge gains. Forget complacent claims from some in the SNP that this scandal is not cutting through: it most assuredly is.

The question is whether it will cut through with sufficient force to dislodge SNP MPs from their perches. That is not yet a given. For, despite the best efforts of the party hierarchy to destroy its reputation, the SNP is not yet on the canvas.

Firstly, while the party’s vote share has undoubtedly fallen in the wake of the scandal, most polls still suggest the SNP is in the high 30s and a few percentage points ahead of Scottish Labour in second place. It is impossible to make accurate seat-by-seat predictions, but polling suggests that the tipping point where the SNP gets wiped out has yet to be reached. As things stand, their electoral position bears comparison with Labour’s prior to the 2005 general election when, in the wake of the Iraq War, Tony Blair’s government lost support in Scotland but not enough to make a major difference. Back then, Labour lost only five of its 46 Scottish seats.

This points to an underlying feature of Scottish politics since the 2014 independence referendum, which goes deeper than the story of the day. Research by the British Election Study has found that SNP supporters are more likely to see their party as an integral part of their own personal identity than supporters of any other party in the UK. It’s a little like cheering on a football club: just as Manchester United fans maintain their support despite their loathing for the Glazer family, so many SNP supporters won’t dump the SNP just because the hapless Yousaf is currently in situ.

Add on the fact that the SNP has become the default party of Scotland (if you’re under 35 you probably don’t remember anyone else ever being in charge) and you can see how, despite the carnage of the last few weeks, efforts to uproot the status quo will be a tough task.

For now, the country is on a knife-edge. If just a small number of these SNP supporters decide that, at the next election, their party of choice doesn’t deserve their vote on this occasion, we could see a transformational shift in Scottish politics. If their underlying allegiance trumps their anger at the way the party has conducted itself, then the Nationalists could yet cling on. Whether or not we see Nicola Sturgeon arrested, interesting times lie ahead for Scotland’s ruling party.

Eddie Barnes is a columnist for the Scottish Daily Mail and campaign director for Our Scottish Future