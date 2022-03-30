Sajid Javid: ‘When it comes to sport, it should be sex not gender’

Video

18:21

The Health Secretary shared his thoughts on trans athletes with Freddie Sayers

by UnHerd Staff

Health Secretary Sajid Javid came into the studio this afternoon to look back at nearly two years of Covid policy with Freddie Sayers. At the end, Freddie asked a slightly different question. Should cyclist Emily Bridges, who now identifies as a woman and is one year into treatment, be able to compete in the women’s category at this week’s National Omnium Championships? He responded:

My own view is that when it comes to sport, it should be about sex rather than gender and sex should be based on your biological sex. - Sajid Javid

The full interview will be out tomorrow.