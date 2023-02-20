New data reveals nationwide desire for lower immigration

News

The latest wave of UnHerd Britain polling shows an unusual level of agreement

by UnHerd Staff

Of 632 constituencies, only Bristol West does not think immigration should come down

New UnHerd Britain polling today reveals the strength of opposition across Britain to current levels of immigration: 57% of Britons agree with the statement “Immigration levels are too high”, compared to just 20% who disagree.

It is the latest in a series of statements which UnHerd has tested as part of this series. Based on a survey of 10,000 voters, our partners FocalData have produced MRP estimates for each individual constituency based on the results.

As the map below reveals, a desire to reduce levels of immigration is almost universal across the country — in only one constituency of the 632 do more residents disagree than agree with the statement: Bristol West, which also ranked as the constituency that most regretted Brexit and most supported gender self-ID policies.

Boston and Skegness was the constituency that most strongly agreed immigration levels are too high, mirroring previous UnHerd Britain polling which revealed it was the only constituency in the UK that doesn’t regret Brexit.

Despite regular reports from survey groups that, as a political issue, immigration is less important to voters since Brexit, today’s results show a very high level of support for reduced immigration across the political spectrum. That 80% of those who voted for the Brexit Party in the 2019 general election, as well as 72% of Conservative supporters, believe immigration is too high may not be surprising. But our data reveals that dominant pluralities of Green voters (47%), Labour voters (45%) and Liberal Democrats (41%) share the same view.

It also appears that immigration inspires broad agreement across different age groups. Of those in the 18-24 age bracket, 42% agree, with only 24% disagreeing (a higher proportion of this group were unsure or ambivalent about the issue). Among the 25-34 bracket, 52% agreed and 20% disagreed.

The results confirm that so-called “Red Wall” seats such as Hartlepool are more likely to be critical of immigration.

At the other end of the spectrum, eight of the top ten pro-immigration constituencies also appeared in our list of most Bregretful areas, and many have high student populations. In several cases, they are less ethnically diverse than Britain as a whole. Even these constituencies are still cautious about the numbers of foreign nationals entering the UK.

Of all the issues we have investigated for UnHerd Britain 2023, immigration is the topic that unites the country in the strongest agreement. Taking back control of immigration was a key driver behind the Brexit vote. Nearly seven years on, voters evidently believe that successive Conservative governments have failed in this regard.