New research: #MeToo movement hurt female productivity
CV data shows that fewer women academics are collaborating with men
A new paper has found that the #MeToo movement has caused a significant decline in the productivity of women academics because fewer are collaborating with their male colleagues. This fall is most acute in universities “where the perceived risk of sexual harassment accusations for men is high”, resulting in a chilling effect on cross-sex collaboration.
Using CV data to track collaborations between economists over six years around #MeToo (2015-2020), researcher Marina Gertsberg discovered that junior female academics started 0.7 fewer projects per year than before. 60% of this decline can be attributed to a decrease in collaborations with new male co-authors, which broadly correlates with a reduction in growth of the co-author network.
Gertsberg attributes this fall to men unwilling to collaborate with women due to fears of accusations of sexual harassment. In fact, several surveys have found that men believe they are more vulnerable to false allegations of sexual harassment in a post-MeToo landscape, and are perhaps managing this perceived risk by reducing their exposure to women.
#MeToo’s original goal was to improve workplace conditions for women by holding men accountable for sexual misconduct. The response resulted in public allegations that brought down several high-profile individuals.
Early cases included William V Harris, the well-established Columbia history professor who retired as part of a settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit in late 2017; and prominent Harvard Professor, Jorge I. Domínguez, who was accused of sexual harassment by up to 18 women.
This new research is significant because it highlights that the #MeToo movement had negative effects on women too. Junior researchers depend on collaboration with colleagues to build their reputation and qualify for tenure. But a reduction in interactions and professional collaborations “will exacerbate inequality between the career opportunities of men and women,” the paper concludes.
The MeToo movement intended to improve the workplace for women, but it may have had the unintended consequence of stalling their careers.
I’m not entirely against the #MeToo movement, as it exposed a horrible injustice that was being perpetuated against women that was not contained by ideological boundaries. However, it certainly was used as cudgel, unjustly, more than a few times, especially by the Left (i.e. Justice Bret Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump). In my opinion, using the suffering of women as a political devise to “cancel” individuals who do not agree with the Left’s ideology is a second and maybe more severe injustice against those same women.
This seems to go along with a strange trend in the modern Left to denigrate women across the board, such as forcing women collegiate athletes to compete and lose to biological men, or trying to eliminate the word “mother” from our vocabulary and consciousness, and finally to not being able to define what a woman is at all. Is there dignity to being a mother? The Left doesn’t appear to believe so. When did that happen, and why? How can you respect, honor, and grant dignity to a woman if you can’t say anyone is a woman (unless, of course, you are biologist!)? When did the Left decide there was no room in our collective social discussion for women?
It seems that feminism has lost the good fight if “feminism” can be boiled down to just one issue–abortion access–and “feminism” can no longer speak about what it means to be a woman.
It could be because the two key goals in Marx’s The Communist Manifesto are:
destroy private property
destroy the bourgeois family.
By denying sex differences and encouraging women to behave more and more like men you get more workers and you destroy the family.
It’s been quite successful so far.
Office rules for men who want to avoid being used as a stepping stone to a harassment payout are well known:
•If a woman enters your office, move the meeting to a communal area
•Do not be alone with a woman during work
•Always have a chaperone in meetings with females
•Do not mentor women
•Do not meet with a female colleague outside of work
•Do not go for drinks, lunch or dinner with female colleagues
•Do not enter a lift if the only other passenger is a woman
•Whenever possible, senior male managers should record all meetings with females
•Do not compliment women, especially on clothing
•Never touch a woman
These movements all seem to have had a negative impact. Some people who once felt totally comfortable around black people are now censoring their speech for fear of causing offense or confusion. The same is true of LGBT. And some other people have gone down the route of treating anyone with dark skin or non-heterosexual leanings as either special needs (how condescending) or as a minor celebrity. The latter seems to be particularly true for trans people, who are now rarely treat is just normal folk, but some kind of local royalty.
Bring back the days where we treat women, darker skinned folk and LGBT people as just ordinary folk, who deserved just as much respect as everyone else, no matter what their perceived differences might, or might not be.
I agree. The problem is less with the #MeToo movement and more with Identity Politics.
Yes, women (and minors) have been handed power to destroy your reputation and career, if fact your life. Spite is quite common in both groups and poses a real threat. Extra precautions with them are necessary: social distancing avoiding physical contact: never meet in private without cctv: never meet outside work: record all conversations: these are some of the measures which will help clear you during investigations or Law. However, when you are found not guilty, “believe everything they say” and “no smoke without fire” will still finish you off … so complete avoidance is prudent.
Personally, I stopped meeting one-on-one with women after learning how several prominent men had be blackmailed by women threatening false accusations
It is absolutely obvious to me, a flip in the endless human game to date, of males chasing females, is coming. Perhaps a decade or so away. Technology and demographics. And a more bizarre thing I cannot imagine. Because the biological aesthetics of attraction have not (yet) changed, so what form this takes is anyones guess.
The vast majority of women are NOT academics, and are much more concerned about being able to work and live their lives without being sexually assaulted.
This essay illustrates the problem with the domination of journalism by the professional class.
Most poor and working class women are far more concerned about being safe from sexual violence and harassment than they are about getting tenure or the corner office.
If women in the corporate and academic worlds think it’s worth getting groped and bullied to advance their careers, good for them.
Most women just want to be able to do their jobs without the boss grabbing their breasts and whispering lewd propositions into their ears.
This article makes ridiculous and extremely classist assumptions.
