Megan Rapinoe is wrong about the ‘anti-trans sports ban’
The footballer fails to understand that sex matters in sport
Sense seems to be returning to the debate over transgender inclusion in sports. World Rugby, World Swimming and now World Athletics have all stepped in to protect elite women’s competition. Meanwhile, in the United States, Republican congressman Greg Steube recently reintroduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to Congress.
Steube’s bill would prevent male athletes from participating in federally funded athletics programmes or activities designated for women or girls. For the avoidance of doubt, the bill specified that “sex is recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
At a time when the United States is being torn apart by conflict over transgender rights, clear policy is needed. Not everyone is happy with this development, however. Reports have emerged about a petition to try and stop Steube’s bill in its tracks. Signed by 40 professional, Olympic and Paralympic athletes, the petition claims that the bill would have the effect of “banning transgender and intersex girls and women from participating in sports”.
That is simply not true. Sport is for all. Nobody is being prevented from competing; the issue is the class in which they should compete. But this is a petition that appeals to emotion. It continues:
The truth is that sex matters in sport. Separate men’s and women’s categories are needed because male bodies are different to female bodies. Transgender people like me might lose competitive edge when we transition, but we retain many advantages of our male biology. In short, women’s sports must not be compromised by including males who can no longer cut it in our own sex category.
Some notable women athletes are among the signatories: Megan Rapinoe, former captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team; Becky Sauerbrunn, who is the current team captain; and ex-basketball player Sue Bird, a winner of four WNBA Championships. These stars might be acting with the best of intentions, but they are very wrong if they think that women will not be disadvantaged if they get their way.
One of their co-signatories is a case in point. Transgender powerlifter JayCee Cooper took USA Powerlifting to court — and won — after being prevented by the organisation from competing in the women’s division. If Cooper competes, women lose out. It stands to reason.
One athlete who does get it is swimmer Riley Gaines, who experienced this unfairness first hand when she competed in the pool against Lia Thomas, a biological male. Gaines has become increasingly vocal on the issue — but not without terrible personal cost. Last week, she attempted to talk about her experience to students at San Francisco State University. As events unfolded, she claims that she was assaulted and ended up barricaded in a room for three hours after she was ambushed by a group of activists.
Footage shows a baying mob screaming the usual refrains: “trans rights are human rights” and “transwomen are women”. Their antics are tedious and juvenile, but they are also terrifying for anyone who opposes them. It is foolish beyond belief to appease them.
Emotions are running riot. Not that it seems to trouble Joe Biden. Last week his administration proposed a rule change that would expand the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity. As a consequence, schools receiving federal funding would not be allowed to operate blanket policies that prevent transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.
America needs clear policy, not wishful thinking, and a president who is able to discern the truth, ignore naive petitions, and stand up to the mob. Sadly, that seems a bridge too far for Biden.
Caitlyn Jenner, who clearly knows more about elite competitive sport and transgenderism than most, risked the ire of the hair-triggered offence peddlers of the Trans lobby by speaking out on this issue. “This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports. … It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports”.
In the current climate it took real bravery to voice that opinion publicly.
Say what you like about Caitlyn Jenner, but you’ve gotta admire her [email protected]
Megan Rapinoe et al know perfectly well that sex makes a difference in sport, their fame and livelihoods have depended on that fact. But if they want to keep the commercial offers flowing, especially with retirement looming, then throwing younger women under the bus is the best way to ensure endorsements and media deals keep coming in the US.
Thanks for keeping up the commentary on this, Debbie: it’s helpful to have a measured and fair take on the situation.
As an aside, I’d like to point out that whilst I support the aims of the proposed legislation in the US, there was a technical error in the wording (“sex is recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”). A person’s genetics at birth are a constant throughout their life (at least in terms of what sex chromosomes they possess, even allowing for age related loss of the Y chromosome in males).
Thanks again for an informative article and apologies for releasing my inner pedant (I try to keep him tamed but sometimes he gets out…)
The list of signatories, predictably, is overwhelmingly female, with a handful of men.
The male athletes probably know that any trans-identifying female will never be able to compete with them anyway, and the female athletes have almost certainly never competed against a trans-identifying male, which would have revealed to them the cold hard reality that they are not in the same league as a post-pubescent bodied male.
It’s virtue-signalling all the way.
Biology is paramount in sport and as I understand it regardless of any hormone treatment if you go through puberty as a Male science indicates you will always have some advantage if competing with those who did not.
This begs the question what category should Trans-women compete within and some have recommended the establishment of an ‘Open’ category. This probably needs a bit more thought, but an option should be available to still provide the opportunity for competition. It may be the lack of alternative options is exacerbating things. Let’s sensitively distinguish between those who lack an option and those who may want to cash in on an unfair advantage. Let’s have a bit of compassion all round.
My feeling is that people should compete in their sex category not their gender category. It might mean that men who claim a female gender would not be competitive against other men but that is too bad, few of us can compete at top level sports but it doesn’t mean we are excluded from sport.
An issue that has not, however, received much attention to date is how women’s sport will be affected by an influx of women who have been pumped full of testosterone to enable them to transition to meet their desired male gender. Presumably they would have some essentially unfair advantage in competing in Women’s Sport.
