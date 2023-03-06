JayCee Cooper’s court victory is a loss for USA Powerlifting
Now the sport must allow trans athletes to compete with women
Powerlifting is surely one sport where sex matters. Male bodies tend to lift heavier weights than female bodies. To ensure fair competition, therefore, the sport needs separate categories for men and women. Once upon a time, everyone knew this and accepted it.
To its credit USA Powerlifting has maintained a transgender policy that respects the differences between the sexes. Crucially the organisation insists that male advantages “are not eliminated by reduction of serum androgens such as testosterone yielding a potential advantage in strength sports such as powerlifting.” Male transsexuals (like me) are not banned from the sport, but we are expected to compete within our own sex class.
I would argue for records to be kept for the best performance by a male transsexual with hormone levels in the normal female range. Maybe — if numbers permitted — there could be specific competitions restricted to that group. Neither development would impact on anyone else’s rights.
But that was not good enough for JayCee Cooper, a transgender competitor. Two years ago, Cooper filed a lawsuit against USA Powerlifting for discrimination. “I was fed up with the way that I was being treated; I was fed up with the way that my community was being treated, and enough was enough,” Cooper told US TV.
Now it has emerged that the court has sided with Cooper. The ruling also mandated that USA Powerlifting must “cease and desist from all unfair discriminatory practices” because of sexual orientation and gender identity and that it revises its policy within two weeks.
This is an outrage. In such a physical sport as powerlifting, females are at a disadvantage to males as the erstwhile policy made clear. For a court to overrule that indicates to me that feelings are being put over facts. The oft-cited analogy of age comes to mind. If someone feels like they are seventy years old they should not have the right to enter and potentially win an event for seniors. So why should “sexual orientation and gender identity” be seen any differently?
Firstly, I wonder why sexual orientation was tagged in at all. Homosexual men compete against heterosexual men — they are all equally male. But secondly, what is this thing called gender identity, and why does it trump biological sex? It can neither be proven nor falsified.
Cooper’s response? “I feel mostly relief … I think we needed a win here, and it feels good to get that”. I disagree completely. Yet again, the male sex has trampled over the rights of the female sex. Whatever the law might say, it is no victory to steal the property of others, nor is it a win to take the medals of another group.
When it comes to rankings, just ignore these people and take the natal female who comes first as the winner. I know that the official rankings will state something different, but there needs to be an unofficial (i.e. real ranking) made and kept separately so that when all this nonsense is behind us we can reinstate the true scoring.
Expect eviscerating commentary from the powerlifting community. Those that participate in strength sports are unusually aware of just how much testosterone and other androgens contribute to strength given the prevalence of doping among competitors and the non-competitive lifters alike.
The female competitors mustn’t mumble and grumble about this, they need to have a co-ordinated protest otherwise one will become two, then many, and they will be pushed out. All sports too.
If the US courts wish to play games with semantics surely the answer is for women to withdraw from the existing women’s competition and establish one for “persons assigned as female at birth” or some other definition that effectively excludes men who claim to be women. They could then close down the previous competition and leave women to compete against women.
Can a separate body (e.g. the North American Powerlifting Association) be set up with proper rules in place? It seems that the problems in this case came partly from the current association trying to cater reasonably for trans people but then getting their own rules twisted in court.
