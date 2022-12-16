About
by UnHerd Staff
Friday, 16
December 2022
Video
05:00

Jay Bhattacharya: What I discovered at Twitter HQ

Epidemiologist at the centre of the Twitter Files storm speaks out
by UnHerd Staff

After a whirlwind week, UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers caught up with Dr Jay Bhattacharya about his recent meeting with Elon Musk at Twitter HQ, and what he discovered about the Twitter Files.

Read the full article here.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email

Already registered? Sign in

Join the discussion

To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.

It's simple, quick and free.

Sign me up
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments