Israeli liberals have been radicalised by this war
Left-wing opponents of Netanyahu now support military action in Gaza
Israel
The debate within Britain’s Labour Party over whether to call for a ceasefire or vaguely termed “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza reflects a more painful situation on the Israeli Left.
From the centrist liberals who oppose Benjamin Netanyahu and support two states but accept the current occupation, to committed anti-Zionists who call for one state and a right of return to Palestinians, all have been shaken by the events of the past few weeks.
Since most of the victims of the 7 October attack lived in the kibbutzim or were attending an outdoor rave, a great many Israelis in activist groups and Leftist circles seem to know someone who was killed or kidnapped.
There has been shock and indignation at the often heartless and sometimes gleeful response of foreign liberals and Leftists they assumed to be their comrades. Indeed, the Israeli liberal press is full of pointed attacks on Western academics, journalists and activists. More painfully, though, the Hamas attack has caused many on the Israeli Left to reevaluate their politics.
The attack and its aftermath have hardened popular resolve against Netanyahu and the policies of the past 20 years but, at the same time, many liberals are now reevaluating their assumptions around the cause of and likely cure for organisations such as Hamas. That is to say, they are beginning to abandon hope of a peaceful future with two states, and have broadly shifted in their view of military action.
This change incorporates liberal Zionists who have staunchly opposed the Netanyahu regime, such as the prominent news anchor Danny Kushmaro: “Don’t pass anything to Gaza,” he said live on air this week, “not even half a spoon of water.”
Now, support for the Israeli ground invasion is a significant dividing line. It is presently backed by a substantial number of committed Leftists — something unimaginable a month ago. Rami Hod, Executive Director of the liberal Berl Katznelson Center, is a notable example of the activists who have ditched their humanitarian impulses for military action.
Some Arab-Israeli politicians within the country are despairing that the Leftists with whom they worked to oppose the Netanyahu reforms have developed a taste for military escalation. Sami Abu Shahada, former Knesset member and head of the Ba’lad party, wrote yesterday that “the same people who led the struggle for ‘democracy’ for Jews boarded the planes right after 7 October and are now bombing Gaza. The leaders of the struggle for democracy are leading a toxic, inhumane discourse about ‘destroying Gaza’”.
Meanwhile, Left-wing Mizrahi activist Tom Meghar expressed worry at the weekend about “reactionary public discourse which strives to close the door on values and struggles that work against the Israeli policy towards the Palestinian people”.
In terms of the future, many Leftists are reconsidering their support for a peaceful two-state solution, and some are dropping out of their local and international activist groups in response to the perceived callousness of the western Left.
When even those who normally oppose escalation are now committed to it, the limits of international pressure become clear. Liberals will struggle to influence the conduct or direction of this conflict from abroad when their approach is increasingly divergent from that of the Israeli Left.
Mugged by reality indeed. A shame that it cost over a thousand lives (and thousands more to come) for them to wake up. They had a chance to engage but have been banging on about the destruction of democracy and an existential crisis for the past year. Turns out it wasn’t that important after all.
I wonder if such national unity would have formed if it had been a settler community in the West Bank or a religious group attacked instead of mostly liberal ravers and kibbutzniks.
Prior to the October 7 massacre of Israelis, Hamas had engaged in a substantial period in which it ceased much of its terrorist activity. It looked like relations were improving and Israel was issuing thousands more work permits to Palestinians.
Those sympathetic to Palestinians naturally felt they had been justified in their belief that a peaceful resolution could be found.
As we now know, Hamas was simply duping Israel and Israelis in to letting down their guard and preparing for their slaughter.
The hardening of hearts and abandoned beliefs, then, are not only the result of the butchery and inhuman acts committed against civilians on October 7. They also come from the great sense of betrayal that Palestinian sympathisers have at being stabbed in the back by those they wanted to help, but who in the aftermath of October 7 they saw cheering and dancing in the streets in celebration at the indiscriminate murder of Jews.
Hence the adage: hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Hamas never pretended to be other than it is. It’s stated aim, it’s reason for being, it mission is the destruction of Israel. That never changed.
Liberals are generally delusional NIMBYs. When reality strikes, when horror occurs in their backyard, it is much harder to maintain the delusion, and human nature generally triumphs.
They are possibly ashamed of a deeper underlying reason for their leftist anxieties. It is often called “IRANENVY”, meaning I verbally despise your success, although I envy you it, so as I cant have it, neither shall you.
When I was young, I was very idealistic (not religious) and wanted to change the world, but I was convent educated and steeped in the New Testament. I believed to make the world a better place required sacrifice on my part and the part of anyone else who wanted to make the world a better place. I joined socialist groups but I quickly realised, the groups weren’t interested in making the world a better place, they just resented others having more than them and were intent on seizing as much of the more for themselves as possible. I am now a fully fledged cynic.
So you agreed with the NT but were dissolusioned with socialist groups? Did you ever try the NT path?
I recognise the truth in the NT is indisputable. The nuns’ behaviour was not the kind to reinforce faith. I am following a path but my path is more similar to Jordan Peterson’s. I believe a loss of faith is a necessary step along the journey to true faith. To truly believe, it is necessary to see the world as it is and not as we wish it to be.
The continuous bombing is not a good look. I’m aware that some craven politicians are involved but if these brutal strain of political Islamism is to be eliminated as a paramilitary force then some Israeli soldiers will sadly have to be sacrificed to achieve these objectives via a full ground invasion. Then the conflict will look to the world to be more ‘evened-out’, even if the original cause was a moral one in counteracting a malevolent, decivilising force.
