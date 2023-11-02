Is the UK really one of the worst places to be trans?
A new index portrays Britain as a hotbed of transphobia
The UK has been ranked one of the worst places in Europe to be trans, according to a new survey. That may come as a surprise, given that transgender people have the same legal rights as everyone else in this country. But an organisation called Transgender Europe claims the UK has gone backwards, from being a “progressive leader” 10 years ago to a place “where anti-trans hatred is widespread in the media and government agendas”.
Really? That’s quite a big claim, so let’s have a look at the countries which score highly on the 2023 trans rights map. Singled out for praise is Malta, a country criticised by the UN for “patriarchal attitudes” that hold women back. It’s the only country in Europe where abortion is illegal in all circumstances, including rape and incest, but the government has promised free “gender-affirming” surgery to men who want to be women, so it gets the thumbs-up.
The UK has been marked down because it doesn’t have a law permitting self-ID, which would remove all safeguards from the process allowing individuals to change their legal sex. The existing law is already disastrous for women, something confirmed yesterday when the Scottish Court of Session ruled that men with a Gender Recognition Certificate are entitled to be treated as women, effectively removing the right of lesbians in Scotland to bar “male lesbians” from their meetings.
But the most egregious claim made by Transgender Europe is about the UK being a hotbed of trans “hate”. It quotes official figures showing an increase in “transphobic hate crimes” without acknowledging the Home Office’s warning that “police-recorded crime figures do not currently provide reliable trends in hate crime” and “should also not be seen as a measure of prevalence of hate crime”. They could simply show a greater willingness to report incidents, a caveat that’s blithely ignored by organisations and MPs who want to paint as bleak a picture as possible.
And what do these “hate crimes” consist of? They’re entirely subjective, and include behaviour that isn’t remotely hateful, such as “misgendering”. The UK’s biggest police force, the Metropolitan Police, has made the astonishing admission that “evidence of the hate element is not a requirement” when someone reports a hate incident. The Crown Prosecution Service says it flags a hate crime when an offence is motivated by “hostility”, but admits there is no legal definition of the word. It can mean “ill-will, spite, contempt, prejudice, unfriendliness, antagonism, resentment and dislike”. I doubt whether being “unfriendly” to someone is widely accepted as amounting to hate.
This is why many people, myself included, believe that the entire concept of “hate crimes” is nonsense — and an invitation to make accusations in bad faith. The idea has been used by trans activists to bolster specious claims about transgender people being more oppressed than anyone else, even though organisations like Stonewall have had an inordinate influence on public policy.
Happily, the UK is pushing back, recognising that most people don’t want gender-neutral toilets, men in women’s hospital wards and trans-identified males taking women’s places on sports podiums. If the UK has slipped down some extremely partisan index of trans rights in Europe, it means there’s growing resistance to the demands of transactivists. In this country at least, people have begun to realise that biological sex matters.
In practical terms “hate crimes” are to progressives what blasphemy laws are to theocrats.
A means to coerce, condemn and punish those who diverge from approved doctrine or even fail to espouse approved doctrine sufficiently vehemently.
“Is the UK really one of the worst places to be trans?”
I certainly hope so.
If you’ve not been accused of ‘transphobia’ on social media in the last few years, you must be doing something wrong.
According to transactivists, any policy that doesn’t preference males over females is hate. These men are narcissists and professional victims.
I hope the UK continues to push back. Misogynistic decisions such as those made by the Scottish Court of Session are disgraceful, and must not be countenanced.
To be fair to the Court their ruling only reflects the practical impact of laws which our legislators were warned would have unintended consequences. At least their ruling means those consequences can’t now be dismissed and ignored.
We need to start by repealing the GRA.
Agreed. I hope this is a step in that direction, but any ruling so divorced from material reality — you’re a man unless you have a certificate saying you’re not — is disturbing.
It seems lesbians like myself must re-closet socially — meeting privately, in private homes, by word of mouth — to protect our women-only spaces. Unless, of course, Scottish authorities believe a GRC trumps property rights as well as biology.
Only one of the worst places in Europe. This is not good enough! Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Hungary all score lower than us. TERF Island needs to up its game!
Trouble is, there seems to be a lot less upping going on than there used to be.
It’s heartening to observe that the Trans activist lobby is becoming ever more ridiculous and specious in their claims. Very soon, only the utterly bonkers will take them seriously.
A sort of political reduction ad absurdism: but in this case, self-perpetuated. It can’t come too quickly.
They should have included the Muddle East in the survey. Of course, if they had, guess what: Britain would no doubt still come top!
It seems that the definition of transphobia is not agreeing 100% with biological untruths.And objecting to permitting naked male bodied people into the girls showers.
Rankings of transphobia, anti-trans hatred and oppression, identified by worthless parasites such as Transgender Europe and the UN, are correlated in inverse proportion to a particular county’s adherence to objective scientific reality and the protection of women and children against a sick, deranged cult that has temporarily captured our institutions.
To be at top of a list compiled by these repulsive, contemptible creeps whom history will judge as the an inexplicable conquest of evil and unreason, is the greatest honour any country could receive from these pathetic, intellectual worms.
Another example of the pernicious and destructive influence of NGOs. I’m sure Transgender Europe is almost wholly funded by the EU itself and maybe a handful of wealthy, radical benefactors.
The original point of “hate crime” legislation was to prohibit crimes whose intent was not merely to harm the victim, but also to terrorize the community of which the victim was a part; so, for example, a cross-burning on the lawn of an African-American was not intended merely to intimidate that particular individual, but all local African-Americans. However, over time, as was almost inevitable, the definition of “hate crimes” mutated to include any crime that was motivated by the victim’s protected status, and then, again inevitably, any crime in which the victim was of protected status and the perpetrator was not, even if the perpetrator was not motivated by any malice towards the victim based on their protected status. The end result, which was probably foreseeable, is a two-tiered justice system, wherein a “cis” person committing a crime against a “trans” person is judged worse (and punished more severely) than a “trans” person committing a crime against a “cis” person, regardless of the motives involved. So if a “cis” person assaults a “trans” person to steal their shoes, that’s a hate crime and the perpetrator will be locked up until doomsday, while if a “trans” person assaults a “cis” person because the latter is “cis”, that is not a hate crime, and may, in fact, be a laudable act of civic resistance.
I have always thought it odd that murder is punished more severely if it is motivated by hatred. I would expect murder to generally be motivated by hatred (unless it was committed by a psychopath).
If I’ve learned anything from Poe, it’s that murder can be motivated by just about anything, up to and including your landlord’s creepy eye.
Lol… just the title made me laugh so i’m pretty sure the answer is no (now I shall read the article).
Transideology is a part of Queer Theory. If you’re wondering why is it being taught in schools, here is your answer:
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2043610616671056
How very sensible – “hate crimes” are complete nonsense. The crime is an action. The action which constitutes the crime is what we need to control, not the thinking of the criminal.
By the same token, we need to eliminate the “mental illness” defense. Far far far too many of the “mentally ill” who commit murder and other heinous crimes do so with careful planning and sophisticated pre-thought.
I wish the US would get a clue. We have Self-ID in the state where I live, and the creepy men in dresses are appearing everywhere. 6 foot 2 men with shovel hands appearing with red lipsticks in women’s spaces. It’s dreadful.
Who cares
TERF island !!! About the only positive thing coming out of Britain
