Swimming may have found an answer to the trans question
World Aquatics's new open category is a welcome development
World Aquatics has just announced plans to set up an open category for elite swimmers, possibly as early as this year. This welcome and progressive development fosters both inclusion and the integrity of women’s swimming.
Last year FINA — as the organisation was then known — barred transgender swimmers from competing in women’s elite races and setting women’s world records. If, that is, they had gone through male puberty. That would certainly have disqualified Lia Thomas, a college swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2021, Thomas provoked widespread and justifiable outrage after making the switch from male to female competition, leaving women to compete for second place.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
But it should be noted that Thomas was not banned from swimming. FINA was clear about that in its 2022 policy: “male-to-female transgender athletes (transgender women) remain eligible for, and are welcome to compete in, the men’s category whether or not they are suppressing their endogenous androgens.”
The new open category should remove any confusion, genuine or contrived. World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam explained that “nobody should be excluded from our competitions.” Open competition is just that, so there should be no barrier for trans women or people of either sex who identify as non-binary. A separate female category then provides fair competition for women.
Unfortunately, Al-Musallam did not go into detail regarding eligibility for the female category. Last year’s FINA policy included male swimmers “if they can establish to FINA’s comfortable satisfaction that they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 or before age 12, whichever is later.”
In my view, that was a grave error. Firstly, sex differences do not start at puberty; and secondly, it puts pre-pubescent boys at potential risk of harm from repressive regimes that care more about winning medals than the lives of their athletes.
Swim England’s new “open and female” policy is much better. From September, “only athletes who have declared a birth sex of female will compete in the ‘female’ category.” This will apply for all events licensed by Swim England, where times are submitted to official rankings or talent pathway competitions. Pressure needs to be placed on the world governing body to get on board with that language.
While “open and female” categories protect women’s sport, they do leave men without a competition to call their own. That said, male swimmers are unlikely to give up any records or medals in swimming, certainly at the elite level governed by World Aquatics. It’s not inconceivable that a trans woman or a non-binary swimmer — of the male sex — could win races in the open category. But whatever labels they might claim, they cannot identify out of their sex.
Indeed, what is so difficult in stating that only those who are born female may take part in female competitions? That seems the easiest and most obvious thing to do.
I hate to state the obvious, but this is not a solution. It still maintains a “women only” competition in the elite category, and the Lia Thomases of the world are not going to shrug their broad, muscular shoulders and go quietly to the “open” category and not bring law suit after law suit to get into the “women’s elite” category. Those courts that are liberal will declare, without hesitation, that if it walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it is a duck. The women’s elite category still bars significant elements of transgender competition, therefore it is discrimination.
The irony is, of course, that women’s sports were founded on the premise that there is a true, measurable, demonstrable disparity between the physical capabilities of women and men. Women needed “a competition of their own” for the very reason that, physically, they cannot compete successfully against men. The basis of women only sports is, was, and ever should be, physical. Period. End of discussion. That someone who feels like, identifies as, or electively becomes a woman any time after the birth gender is determined as male can compete in women’s sports violates the fundamental basis for having women’s sports as a separate category in the first place.
Women’s sports is a place where physical differences are effectively dealt with. It has nothing to do with gender per se…only that birth gender tends to be expressed in a differing physiology. And it should be that differing physiology, not the currently identified gender, that determines who can and cannot participate.
“they do leave men without a competition to call their own”
Eh. The open category is just the men’s category given a different name as a sop to current year nonsense. In most sports that aren’t combat sports there was never a rule that said a woman couldn’t compete against men, it’s just that it did not happen very often for stark staringly obvious reasons to anyone with common sense.
Since when did common sense come into this discussion?
Go Swim England!
Any solution that doesn’t allow mediocre men to beat up athletic women (sometimes figuratively, sometimes literally) is not going to be accepted by the trans lobby.
I’m old enough to remember when men trying to physically impose themselves on a woman or force their ways into a female only space were arrested & often jailed, but hey, I suppose I’m a dinosaur 😀
One thing to remember is that almost the entire activist transgender movement is motivated by pure unadulterated lust, envy and hatred of women. Much like the women’s clothing its proponents dress themselves up in, the language of care, compassion, and kindness is just a disguise they don to get physically closer to women as well as demand special privileges for themselves.
It’s not just about entering sporting competitions, which is why concessions like creating a separate trans category won’t work. The entire purpose of this is to be around women in a deeply personal and intimate way. The reason this is all permitted is because it gels neatly with globalist ambitions to ‘flatten’ the West by removing or distorting all its reference points: culture, history, science, and gender-relations so that it can be replaced by a system more conducive to scientific management of populations who learn to rely on big government and corporations to order their lives.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe