Have sanctions really hurt Russia?
If anything, Europe has come off worse from the decision
Last week the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) released a weekly snapshot of Russian fossil fuel exports. Since the price cap on Russian oil was announced in December 2022 and the snapshot provides data up until February 2023, it allows us to assess how effective sanctions against Russian crude oil have been.
Some have already pointed out that the sanctions have not actually stopped the European Union from buying Russian fossil fuel products. In fact, as of February the EU remains the second largest importer of Russian fossil fuels — trailing China, but still larger than India. But there is no doubt that there has still been an enormous shift: before the sanctions, the EU was by far the largest importer of Russian fossil fuels.
Yet the real question is not whether the EU has cut its imports of Russian fossil fuels. Much more relevant is whether the sanctions have impacted Russia’s ability to export its energy products. If the EU has been forced to starve itself of energy in spite of the continued robustness of Russian energy exports, then it is Europe — and the United Kingdom — that the sanctions are hurting, not Russia.
When we look at CREA’s chart on Russian oil exports, it does appear that they have fallen since the price cap. As we can see, following the imposition of the price cap last December Russian crude oil exports have fallen from over €300m per day to under €250m per day. Looked at in a broader context, however, this is not a particularly dramatic decline. Economists tend to compare exports in one year to exports in the same month the previous year. In February 2022, Russian oil exports sat at around €250m per day, not far off where they are this February.
But even this is misleading, because the price of Russian oil has declined. Since the start of December Urals oil has fallen from around $66 per barrel to roughly $53. Some have claimed that this is an effect of the energy price cap, but if we look at other oil markets this seems unlikely to be the main cause. Today the difference between the Russian Urals price and the European Brent price is around $32 per barrel. Yet in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, long before the price cap was imposed, the difference was over $35 per barrel.
The decline in the Russian oil price is mostly being driven by an overall global decline in prices, which has come about because Western economies are slowing down and will likely face recession this year. When the economy sags, less fuel is needed and so its price falls.
To control for this, the best indicator as to whether the energy price cap has damaged Russia’s ability to export its energy products is to look at the physical quantities of the exports. These can be seen in the chart below.
Here we see a different picture emerge, especially for crude oil. In February 2022 Russian crude oil exports stood at around 15 million tonnes per day. One year on, these exports have fallen slightly to 14 million tonnes — a fall which is hardly statistically significant and which may even be explained by the looming recession. There is no other way to interpret the data: the sanctions simply have not hurt Russia all that much. It has largely replaced its exports to Europe with exports to India and China, among others.
Meanwhile, Europe is being starved of energy. Despite the much-touted decline in gas futures prices, energy bills in Europe remain stubbornly high — no one except speculative traders pays the futures price, so serious analysts need to look at how much people are paying in their bills. In response to these high prices, gas consumption in Europe has fallen nearly 20%. Nor is this just impacting consumers: the European manufacturing sector has been contracting since the summer.
If the sanctions are designed with a goal to damage European economies and hurt European consumers, they have worked a treat. If, however, they have been designed to hobble Russia’s ability to export its energy products, they have been somewhat less successful.
What a load of nonsense.
Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Urals crude was around $2 a barrel cheaper than Brent crude. It’s now over $30 a barrel cheaper. To argue that “both went down equally” is just wrong.
If the author cannot get the basic and critical statistics correct here, everything that follows is nonsense.
The simple facts are that Russian crude has declined massively in price – so while Russia may be shipping around the same volume of oil, it’s getting paid much less.
And Russian crude is far more expensive to produce due to a) more difficult extration in Siberia and b) (no surprise here) inefficient Russian production (which incidentally relied massively on Western oilfield technology and services which are now gone). Meanwhile, stuff like Saudi oil is still very profitable.
Fact: Russia is now selling at around delivered cost to customers in Asia (which is higher than delivered cost to Europe). So it’s not making any profit.
So the sanctions had no effect on Russia ? Get real.
Germany has built huge LPG capacity to import LNG for Europe. Europe no longer needs Russian gas.
And where is this evidence that “Europe is being starved of energy”. It’s not being rationed here.
UnHerd does publish some rubbish.
Thank you for such a detailed analysis, it certainly helps given all the froth around at the moment.
It’s quite interesting that many think that Russians, being deprived of Western high tech are not able to replace it with their own in just short few years. It’s like we’re talking about some Amazonian tribe, not the guys who actually did some stuff on that field. We’ll see.
Politico yesterday provided a more optimistic assessment of Europe’s energy situation: US liquefied natural gas saved Europe from energy extortion by Russia. Europe now relies heavily on US liquefied natural gas rather than Russian gas, and Europe’s renewable energy industry has received a massive investment boost.
Politico characterizes Russia’s increasing reliance on China as a major energy market as making Russia a client state of China. No mention of the effect on Europe of its reliance on the US for energy.
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/23/american-energy-europe-putin-00083750
Short term the Russians have mitigated quite a bit of the pain, and they had been preparing for this – e.g: they pursued policies that made them more self sufficient in food since the early part of last decade.
They can shift fossil fuel sales more to China and India, but that’ll take time and investment as they don’t have the export infrastructure (pipelines etc), and of course China and India will extract a price. Currently they can’t get international credit for such investment and so would have to use their own reserves.
Medium/Long term they are in real trouble. They can’t manufacture the high tech goods anymore like we can in the West. That means over time what they make will become simpler and simpler. And that includes the ability to produce complex, sophisticated munitions.
Fundamentally they’ve a slow puncture and it’ll take a while to run properly flat, but it will the longer this goes on. The West is absorbing pain too but it is much richer and better able to handle this. In some regards the need to reduce fossil fuel reliance on dictatorships is going to turbo charge the pace of development in other sources, and free market economies, if well managed, can respond v effectively.
They’ve also lost hundreds of thousands of their most skilled young people (like IT professionals) who’ve left the country rather than live under a repressive dictatorship that kills journalists and wants to conscript them. And the Western companies tjhat employed many of them have pulled out. Losing their most skilled young workers. Genius !
