Greta Thunberg throws her lot in with the anti-capitalist Left
The activist has been showing a more overtly political stance in London
Last night, London’s Royal Festival Hall hosted a children’s crusade. The purpose? To “celebrate” the launch of The Climate Book, Greta Thunberg’s coffee-table manifesto which collects essays from climate scholars, interspersed with photography and doom data (the cover itself is a colour chart of global temperature, moving from halcyon blue to DEFCON red). London answered the call.
Greta was in conversation with a beaming Samira Ahmed (“You’re the coolest 19-year-old I’ve ever met!”), who gently quizzed her about life as the world’s most famous climate activist. The crowd adored her. They lapped up her awkward ingenuousness. It was the perfect middle-class day out, like a trip to Glyndebourne or Blenheim. Some had even brought their young children, clearly hoping to inspire them into the same breed of activism. And, belying her reputation for aggressive sermonising, Greta was perfectly charming. The fury of “How dare you!” Greta has given way to a likeable figure of exasperated passion.
But this isn’t the only thing about the Swede that has changed. Previously, she’d sold herself as a five-foot human alarm bell, a climate Cassandra. Her role was to warn, not to instruct: her most viral moments involved her scolding political leaders, not trying to supplant them. She strenuously avoided programmatic detail, saying such things were “nothing to do with me”. But now, on stage and in this book, she has found her political feet, specifically the Left-wing ideology of anti-capitalism and de-growth.
Interspersed among the usual directives about the need to pressure political leaders, her message was more radical and more militant than it has been in the past. There is no “back to normal”, she told us. “Normal” was the “system” which gave us the climate crisis, a system of “colonialism, imperialism, oppression, genocide”, of “racist, oppressive extractionism”. Climate justice is part of all justice; you can’t have one without the others. We can’t trust the elites produced by this system to confront its flaws — that’s why she, much like Rishi Sunak, won’t be bothering with the COP meeting this year. COP itself is little more than a “scam” which facilitates “greenwashing, lying and cheating”. Only overthrow of “the whole capitalist system” will suffice.
So now we are finally seeing the contours of Thunbergism. Run your eye down the contributors to The Climate Book and you can see who she’s been reading: Jason Hickel, Kate Raworth, Naomi Klein. For these people the climate crisis isn’t man-made. It’s made by capitalism, as are the other forms of social injustice which plague society. There’s no GDP growth — especially of the capitalist sort — without increasing carbon emissions. The only solution to this state of emergency is for rich countries to immediately abandon economic expansion as a social goal.
It is hardly surprising that Greta thinks this way given how closely tied environmental activism has become with the more experimental end of the modern Left. De-growth is surely not the only feasible solution to the climate crisis, but Greta appears to have no doubts. And, like the bulk of her generation, she has lost any faith in the gradualist, establishment Left’s power to change things. Her teens spent chiding national governments have made her one of the most famous people in the world — her twenties look set to be far more explosive, and even revolutionary.
Her and her lot would have us all back in the middle ages as serfs if they could. Anyone ever seen her attempt to answer questions without a script? – she doesn’t have a clue.
It was pretty obvious when she blamed Britain for starting dangerous CO2 emissions with the Industrial Revolution. ( which one when, I wonder). Most CO2 does not remain permanently in the atmosphere. Obviously if it was cumulative we would be seeing a very different climate niw, one similar to that before the Ice Ages. I would add that the climate got awfuljy cold between 1940 and the mid 1970s. Yet the war saw full industrial deployment after the warm Depression years. But she wanted to blame Britain, indhstrialusation, etc, and quotes Michael Mann and his totally discredited theories. The entire western elite could not stand up to an ignorant 16 year old.
Oh for heaven’s sake why do we care? This woman isn’t even an idiot savant, just an idiot.
‘Growth’ can just as easily mean doing more with less, FFS.
Could do, but doesn’t
Respectfully, I disagree. Those that champion Thunberg and those who detract from her both, I think overstate her agency. She is ultimately a classic social movement activist and little per se is new about her – that much is I think true.
But she absolutely is a cautionary tale about activism in a social media age.
As she was seen at intergovernmental organisations and spoke with real politicians so she had a kind of media-legitimising effect. When I was young eco activists smashed up places to stop intergovernmentals meeting, now they applaud as Greta walks through the door.
We – we meaning institutions like society at large, newspapers of record and our officialdom – care because she has become something she should never have become: a source of legitimacy. That of course shows the extent of the decay in our politics and our leadership – that our leaders are reduced to lionising kids off social media. It is notable that Thunberg never found a receptive audience in China.
We should care not for her activism perhaps, but because she is a cautionary tale about decay in western politics and we should all take that dead serious.
The population of England just before the Black Death has been estimated at about 3.7 million people. It now stands at 57 million.
A visitor from 1348 would be astonished at the density of settlement, the vast size of cities and the sheer number of people. If he went out into the countryside he would see fields being prowled by huge tractors and combine harvesters and sprayed with herbicides and pesticides. Even that doesn’t feed all those people; huge ships come every day to be unloaded at mechanised docks. Millions of tons of food are imported.
I quite like the sound of ‘de-growth’. I’m also attracted to ‘re-wilding’.
The only problem is; which 50 million people are we going to dispense with?
“I quite like the sound of ‘de-growth’. I’m also attracted to ‘re-wilding’.”
I’d sign up to that… I imagine it would take a century or so of careful management to achieve. Unfortunately there are some who would want de-growth now, careless of the consequences. We see them blocking roads or vandalising buildings because they know what’s best for us and they want it now. Which is why I won’t jump on the de-growth bandwagon.
As Sunak and Starmer agree to meet in the middle on most major issues, there is a gap somewhere far left of the Greens that is waiting to be filled. I heard George Montbiot on the BBC this morning pushing a similar anti-growth polemic, which will be lapped up by the young and the naive trendy oldies.
With the Labour Party abandoning any pretence to be of the left – on the same BBC programme I heard the Shadow Home Secretary seeming to berate the Tories for not being hardline enough on illegal immigration – this is fertile ground for someone younger and more plausible than Corbyn.
How long until there is a new political movement, grabbing votes from all the major political parties on an anti-growth, redistributive platform that ignores the need for wealth creators? It will probably lead to economic disaster, but isn’t that kind of the idea? We all get to live in misery on an equal basis?
Of course she has. She always was. Now she is after fame power and money. Lord help us all
People may be interested in to know that in the recent ‘mock elections’ held in Swedish high schools every year — which is a big thing around here — the Swedish youth are voting right wing. Moderaterna (i.e. mainstream right) got the most votes, with the Swedish Democrats getting the second most.
The new government got rid of the Ministry of the Environment, and have a new Ministry of Climate and Business. It’s headed by Romina Pourmokhtari, who at 26 is the youngest Minister ever. She is from the Liberal Party, (which isn’t left wing here, though they used to be pro immigration) and used to head their Youth Organisation. (All political parties here have a youth organisation.) In her first after her appointment she said that in her opinion environmental issues “had been given too much weight” in previous governments. “If we want to solve climate issues, it’s about transforming industry and the transport sector.”This is a pro-growth, pro-export, and pro-lots-of-new-Swedish-technologies Minister talking.
So don’t believe it when the media starts talking about Greta Thurnberg as the spokeswoman for her generation. Around here, her generation mostly isn’t buying it.
That’s a shame, I was beginning to have hopes that she’d found some common sense when she said that nuclear should be used rather than fossil fuels when needed. Still, she is very young and a bit more life experience may help there.
She was always one of them.
I had hoped she had been quietly forgotten, as she deserves to be.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up