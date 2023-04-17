From the UN to SNL, how institutions fall to trans activism
Let's call it 'Harrington's law of cyborg theocracy'
Robert Conquest’s famous Second Law of Politics states that “Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left-wing.” For the 21st century, it’s time to update that. We might call it Harrington’s law of cyborg theocracy: “Any organisation not explicitly sex-realist eventually becomes a vector for trans activism.” And as we’ve already seen with organisations whose previous remit was sex-based, such as the Women’s Equality Party, this usually means riding roughshod over the erstwhile mission.
The same apparently also goes for culture: for US comedy show Saturday Night Live, becoming a vector for trans activism has wholly obliterated the original remit of ‘being funny’. The appearance of the show’s first non-binary cast member, Molly Kearney, took the form of a lecture on trans rights, with all the forced jollity of a school theatre company hired to educate sixth-formers about internet safety or climate change.
But Harrington’s law of cyborg theocracy becomes more disturbing yet as it propagates through what the 20th century called “the rules-based international order”, which is to say the network of America-led institutions that have maintained relative international peace and political consensus since the end of World War II.
The most recent such instance comes via a new report from various United Nations bodies. Nominally aimed at tackling the spread of AIDS, the ‘8 March Principles’ call for the total decriminalisation of activities including drug-taking, prostitution and — in some contexts — adult-child sexual activity, all on human rights grounds. Trans activism is woven through the document like a stick of rock, with “gender identity” repeatedly referenced as a common “intersecting” ground for discrimination.
Two passages in particular amount to an explicit attack, by a major international body, on child safeguarding across sexual activity and gender experimentation alike. Central to this is the report’s emphasis on “adolescents’ evolving capacity to consent in certain contexts, in fact, even if not in law, when they are below the prescribed minimum age of consent in domestic law”.
This means that as far as the UN is concerned, it doesn’t matter what nations’ domestic law says; being below the age of consent doesn’t necessarily mean being below the age of consent. In a stroke, this undermines laws designed to protect children from sexual exploitation. And we only have to look at the way the trafficked girls of Telford and Rotherham were deemed by police to have “consented” to see where that goes.
Another passage seeks to end any measure aimed at inhibiting the active recruitment of children into the trans identities that set otherwise healthy individuals on a direct path to irreversible medical interventions — the mutilations I was recently cancelled for calling “butchery” and which Molly Kearney euphemistically calls “healthcare”:
But doesn’t this include safeguards? Well, let’s not forget that the CEO of trans children’s charity Mermaids, Susie Green, resigned last year following safeguarding concerns. None of the revelations that triggered her departure strictly qualified as “force, coercion, fraud or medical negligence, or a lack of free and informed decision-making”. Even so, cumulatively, they proved enough to trigger a formal investigation into the charity.
These UN proposals would undermine states’ ability to apply a sane understanding of child development and cognitive ability, instead presumptively assuming children’s right to self-determination in sex and gender except in circumstances drawn far too narrowly, and without regard for the suggestibility of youth.
It is, in other words, a radical escalation of Harrington’s law: hijacking the cumulative institutional cachet not just of a 45-year-old comedy show, but of the entire postwar “rules-based international order”, in order to smooth the path for profoundly controversial political proposals. When the moral consensus that now seemingly prevails within such institutions departs so profoundly from common sense, perhaps it’s time to ask ourselves what relation such bodies really have to good governance, or indeed to “democracy” as such.
Masterful. An instant classic! (And SO true)
It’s a rip-off of Conquest’s Law. Calm down.
It can’t be a “rip-off” when Mary explicitly referenced Conquest.
Further reading on this wildly disturbing UN report:
“While on the surface, it may seem relatively uncontroversial, the report calls for sex between adults and minors to be decriminalized, so long as the minors “consent”:
With respect to the enforcement of criminal law, any prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner. Enforcement may not be linked to the sex/gender of participants or age of consent to marriage. Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual, in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.
Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.”
An article on the report, authors and scope
The report itself
The inclusion of 17 and 18 year olds in the definition of children is also a part of the ploy to confuse age of consent and allow more access to those with a currently criminal interest in children. It’s almost like our left are desperate to act the useless idiots and destroy our own countries at the behest of Russia and China so long as they can hurt the wicked right-wing people that refuse to think as they are told.
16 and 17 year olds are in a limbo position in terms of sexual assault. They are above the age of consent but below the age of majority. If they are not supported by their parents, or are kicked out by them for making a complaint, they have no support. They are not protected by the law but have no rights under the law either.
In England the Position of Trust amendment to the Sexual Offences Act goes some way towards rectifying this situation but, as teenagers are so immature nowadays, and both the school leaving age and the legal age for marriage are now 18, I think there is an argument for the age of consent to be 18 too. Then there would be no grey areas.
You put some good points forward, but raising the age of consent to 18 would effectively criminalise many 16/17 year olds who engaged in perfectly consensual sexual activity.
Of course, this happens below the age of 16 too, which only serves to indicate that requiring teenagers to wait a further two years to engage in what is a natural and healthy activity with their peers would bring the law into disrepute; or perhaps require that age group to keep their activity hidden (from their parents, for instance), which would be detrimental to all.
It’s only ‘healthy’ until the antibiotics stop working – at which point Victorian morality will be back before you can say; ‘oh look, syph1lis’.
I just knew someone would try to use STDs with a moralising tone. How would two young people engaging in their first consensual sexual encounter be carrying STDs? Are they more or less likely to be doing so than two married people trying to start a family?
Quite.
How depressing.
Additionally, one particular aspect of the radical trans activist movement that I find super ironic (in a sad way) is that they keep claiming there is some kind of trans “genocide” happening — that wider society is trying to exterminate them. Of course there is absolutely no evidence that trans people are being targeted for genocide, that is an absurd claim …but…
how many of these kids they are brainwashing and “transitioning” are actually just gay, or autistic, or a bit quirky …and would have grown up to be perfectly healthy and reasonably well adjusted adults? Whats’s happening looks a lot like a secular form of conversion therapy against gay kids, and the sterilisation of all kids that are a bit awkward, or on the spectrum. This is condemned when religious groups do it, but embraced when trans groups do it? – aren’t they just trans’ing the gay away? The trans / secular version seems worse in a host of ways, as the drugs and surgeries usually lead to complete loss of fertility.
How is this not straight up (woke) eugenics? — deleting the gay / kooky and autistic kids from the gene pool by sterilisation. So one would have to say to the TRAs shouting about genocide …“How could we genocide you, when you’re already sterilising yourselves?!”
We truly live in an age of madness.
To answer your questions:
Most of them.
Agree.
Yes.
Maybe the answer to the last one is projection.
But less flippantly, I think that’s exactly what’s happening. I simply can’t believe that there was this enormous latent trans-ness out there over the last 50 years that those of us old enough didn’t see before.
It’s a social contagion amongst the kids and a parade of self deceiving virtue signalling amongst those who are pushing it.
At the behest of countries that oppose all this nonsense? That’s stretching it.
For an evidence-based understanding of how this institutional creep is happening, see Bilek’s analysis below. As she repeats emphatically, follow the money to the individuals, “charities” and medical-industrial complex who are throwing money at this growing and lucrative business.
Many thanks for this. She is brilliant!
How does the UN manage to represent a strange cult within the west itself? What are the other conservative countries doing here?
They’ll do the right thing and ignore it. Sadly Politicians such as Trudeau, Biden, Varadker, Yousaf, and if he gets in power Starmer, will embrace it.
There’s another more general law involved:
Any bureaucracy must expand and extend its authority into other areas or collapse.
I offer the UN, WHO, the EU as current examples plus the Hanseatic League as a historic example (which eventually failed). I expect other local examples will spring to mind, including many charities which now campaign rather than alleviate suffering.
What happened to their arline TWA? Trans World Airlines?
Great airline. Shame about TWA-800.
We should expect the name to be revived by some woke airline in thrall to trans activism some time soon.
We have an organisation in the UK which WAS “explicitly sex realist”. It’s called the NHS.
Where is the UN report that defends the young criminal arguing that the young are not neurologically mature enough to be punished for criminal behaviour performed under the age of 25? Scotland has no difficulty regarding 16 year olds being mature enough to consent to self-mutilation, sterilisation and a lifetime of hormone support but not to criminal responsibility. The UN is behind the curve in failing to adopt all the lunatic ideologies going.
The triumph of Satan must be celebrated soon in all our institutions.
Who even gives a s..t? Who cares? Who gives a damn?
It gets clicks, so there’s that.
Everybody should care that the UN want to abolish the age of consent. See JJ Barnett’s post.
