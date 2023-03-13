Could small boats decide the next election?
Migration surges have a history of swinging elections
The crisis over illegal immigration, and Rishi Sunak’s willingness to defy Labour and Gary Lineker by signalling his commitment to ‘stop the boats’, could help the Conservatives win back the 2019 voters who have abandoned them.
There are 36 million genuine refugees worldwide and a further 53 million internally displaced. On top of that, there are at least 900 million people seeking to emigrate, meaning that all Western countries must grapple with the question of how to limit numbers and distribute refugee burdens.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The increase in channel crossings stems from these global pressures as well as the fact that while Brexit releases Britain from sharing EU refugee burdens, it also means that France, an EU country, no longer has to accept asylum seekers back from Britain. The growing awareness of this loophole, and of the ineffectiveness of British law enforcement, is thereby producing a rise in channel crossings.
This problem is not going to go away, as it is a structural issue affecting the entire West. Migration scholar Michael S. Teitelbaum writes that the internet and established global people-smuggling networks now mean that such networks are highly responsive to information about soft entry points. Policies or statements ‘signalling openness…can be quickly disseminated globally’. Numbers can increase very rapidly to take advantage of loopholes, as Figure 1 shows with respect to channel crossings.
These migration surges in turn decide elections. As Teitelbaum wrote in 2015:
The latter helped Donald Trump win the Republican nomination and the 2016 election, just as the 2015 migrant crisis in Europe was a shot in the arm for the populist Right and weakened the social democratic Left.
Might the same be true for Britain in 2023? Possibly. Polling by UnHerd presented in Figure 2 shows that of 10 ‘populist’ issues polled, none commands as much support from 2019 Conservative voters as the statement that ‘immigration is too high’. 53% of Tory and Brexit voters ‘strongly agree’ with this statement, with 77% agreeing overall and just 7% disagreeing. In contrast, just 58% of Right party voters disagree that Britain was wrong to leave the EU while 30% agree. On lockdown, more Right voters support it than say it was a mistake, while they are divided on green issues. In effect, trying to campaign on libertarian economics is a dead end for the Tories while a focus on security issues, especially border control, is a winner.
It is of course true that record channel crossings and migration have soared on the Tories’ watch, so voters concerned about migration will not be able to punish an incumbent, as with Reagan or Trump. New polling from Matthew Goodwin for 8 March shows that 2019 Tory voters agree, by an 83-6 margin, that ‘people arriving in the UK illegally such as on small boats should be removed from the UK and blocked from returning in the future.’ The population as a whole concurs, 52-25.
When asked who they trust to manage the small boats crisis, 39% of 2019 Tory voters say Rishi Sunak, 38% say nobody and a mere 3% reply Keir Starmer. Much will therefore depend on whether Tory policies can put a dent in the numbers and whether Sunak is able to raise the not unreasonable fear that Labour will take the side of progressive Twitter and do little to address border control. For instance, Sunak’s announcement, alongside Emmanuel Macron, of a new migration processing centre in France, is being resisted by Labour. If it helps stem the flow, Starmer’s opposition could cement a perception that Labour stands for open borders.
The third factor is whether immigration rises as a priority for voters. Cost of living and the economy are of course leading issues, even for Conservatives. However, Figure 3 shows that immigration, as of 6 March, is a top-3 issue for 51% of Conservative voters, an increase from around 25% in mid-2020.
Research shows that immigration salience predicts voting for populist Right parties. The rising prominence of the immigration issue, success in halting the rise in channel crossings and a convincing message that Labour would undo such changes could combine to allow Sunak to woo back the Brexit voters who have deserted the Tories in droves. All of which could derail Labour’s heretofore inevitable march to victory.
This piece is very perceptive. It will reward anyone who re-reads it in a year’s time.
Over the last week, things could not have gone better for the Tories. Lineker’s silly tweet has given them the perfect target of pompous extremism that they will try to pin onto Labour. They will be helped by the Labour extremists who think Lineker was fair and balanced in what he said.
The last thing the Tories want, is for the public to focus on legal migration over the last five years. This would leave them with a lot of explaining to do.
“…while Brexit releases Britain from sharing EU refugee burdens, it also means that France, an EU country, no longer has to accept asylum seekers back from Britain.”
Is that really the case? I never knew.
Neither is true. We never signed up to refugee quotas (nor have most EU countries) and the Dublin Convention never worked – we never returned any illegal immigrants back to France when we were in the EU. It is impossible for the Dublin Convention to work because it would mean returning all illegal immigrants back to Greece, Italy and Spain (i.e. where they enter Europe) which would hardly be fair or accepted by them.
Interesting that so many people are still in favour of the lockdown despite the revelations of the WhatsApp messages.
Perhaps Sunak just needs to present staunching the flow of migrants illegal and legal as safety measures to flatten the sombrero and save the NHS.
Certainly the obvious difficulty the NHS has dealing with current demand could justify such a measure.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe