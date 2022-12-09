ChatGPT: a morbid symptom of our declining universities
The AI chatbot threatens academics because teaching quality is now so low
The threat Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses to white-collar professions seemed to escalate earlier this week as ChatGPT, a text-generating AI crafted by an Elon Musk-founded company, expanded on bot capabilities which two years ago wrote an op-ed for the Guardian. It is not just journalists under threat, however: academics recounted on Twitter how they fed exam questions into the chatbot, prompting it to produce answers that would merit decent marks, and which would be difficult, if not impossible, to distinguish from work submitted by a student.
Having signed up to test the software myself, I would assess its output roughly at the level of Zoe Williams, or maybe at a push Owen Jones – it is not yet quite at the level of a Polly Toynbee. Yet if ChatGPT only threatened the jobs of Guardian op-ed writers and the increasingly prolific essay mills that produce undergraduate essays to order, there would be little to worry about. What is more worrying about ChatGPT is what it tells us about the degraded state of academic teaching and the orthodoxies that dominate its hallowed corridors.
Some researchers have already identified the latent political bias of ChatGPT, with its ‘opinions’ clearly lying on the progressive political Left, reflecting what a sanitised Internet policed by content moderators and hate speech laws looks like. That culling bien-pensant opinion from the web would be indistinguishable from the work of undergraduates indicates not only the general lack of original or independent thinking in universities, but also the actual process of education itself.
Long before ChatGPT, academics have been happily collaborating in a management-led process of steadily automating education. We record and upload lectures, agree to provide hand-outs with every session, and provide multiple lecture slides with gobbets of information delivered by an endless list of bullet points.
Often, we are even required to directly provide individual items of readings with the reading list, presumably in order to save the students the trouble of having to go to the (online) library in order to download the material themselves, and risk perhaps stumbling across another possibly relevant and interesting item to read. Here, the lecturer is already reduced to being the increasingly redundant and generic adjunct for an automated system of online provision — and this is without even mentioning the ever-more censorious and dogmatic atmosphere on many campuses.
That ChatGPT would blow apart university assessment reflects marking processes that are increasingly weighted toward coursework in place of more demanding and stressful exams. Many universities offer students several resubmission opportunities should they fail. That is to say nothing of the increasing reliance on multiple choice quizzes that are already marked automatically, or the mania in the humanities and social sciences for alternative forms of assessment.
Needless to say, all these degraded and degrading trends were exacerbated during lockdown, when many academics willingly embraced wholesale the technologies of distance learning. Despite the fact that most undergraduates were in the demographic cohort least susceptible to Covid-19, the academics’ union UCU irresponsibly claimed that universities would become the next ‘care homes’ of the pandemic and that scrapping in-person teaching was a ‘victory’.
Who needs Elon Musk when we have UCU? Academics’ enthusiastic embrace of lockdown reflected a profession that sees little to no value in education as an inter-personal relationship. These corrosive trends are set to continue: Oxford University’s Hertford College says that entrance interviews this year will be conducted online only.
In due course, perhaps the Oxbridge interviewer will also be replaced by a chatbot that can be relied upon not to stray from the requisite script, interviewing prospective students who in turn provide answers generated by another AI. Welcome to the university of the future.
“…Having signed up to test the software myself, I would assess its output roughly at the level of Zoe Williams, or maybe at a push Owen Jones – it is not yet quite at the level of a Polly Toynbee…”
Zinger! So, not even close to passing the Turing test, so nothing to worry about for the next few decades then.
They didn’t see it at the time, but ‘Academics’ enthusiastic embrace of lockdown’ was literally, turkeys enthusiastically embracing Christmas.
All the AI system is doing is writing what it calculates that we want to hear. Perhaps the best test for students would be that they learn to correct and critique the output of the AI system, and perhaps also the output of the lecturers themselves.
That would simply create feedback pipelines, where AI systems rapidly improve their output so it climbs ever higher up the quality chain – not that that isn’t going to happen anyway.
Not to worry: when professors are replaced in the classroom by AI, they can all learn to code.
I think the time has come to pull the plug on tax-payer backed student loans for courses that are not either STEM, professional qualifications or apprenticeships.
One question i’d like answered is: if 20 students are posed a particular essay question/topic, and this is fed into the ChatGPT system, won’t 20 identical answers be churned out? In which case, the AI system fails. Or is there a way around this?
Saul D suggests critiquing the AI output, but also a clever student might find a way of re-arranging the output so that its AI transmission goes relatively unnoticed.
The answers will depend on the questions you ask. So slightly differently posed questions will generate potentially very different (but equally valid) answers. All very reminiscent of the Isaac Asimov short story ‘Jokester’.
We tested it, over the last few days, writing software routines. It was not expert-level, but it was definitely better-than expected.
If this technology can help improve the university system then I am all in favour of it. The prospect of AI lecturers should be a cause for excitement not fear.
That surely depends on if you are a (human) programmer, as opposed to a (human) lecturer?
